Gwinnett County, GA

Georgia man sentenced to 25 years for sex trafficking 14-year-old girl

By Jolyn Hannah
 4 days ago

GEORGIA ( WRBL ) – A Georgia man has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in a sex trafficking case from 2018. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Devonta Alexander Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking in Gwinnett County Superior Court on Aug. 12, 2022.

According to Carr, Williams was sentenced to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in prison. He will also be listed on the sex offender registry.

“This conviction and prison sentence is just the latest in our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia and protect our most vulnerable, and our work continues each day,” said Carr. “We want to send a strong message to those involved in this horrific industry in our state – you will be stopped and held responsible for your criminal acts.”

Carr said the victim in the case was a 14-year-old girl. In May 2018, Williams sex trafficked the victim out of a Gwinnett County hotel. The girl was advertised on escort websites by Williams.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

