ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hadi Matar: Who is the New Jersey man charged with attempted murder of Salman Rushdie?

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M674v_0hHu54rO00

A 24-year-old New Jersey man with alleged sympathies towards Iran has been charged with the attempted murder of Salman Rushdie .

Hadi Matar is accused of stabbing the acclaimed British-Indian author up to 10 times onstage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state on Friday as he prepared to deliver a lecture.

Mr Matar, who according to eyewitnesses was dressed all in black and wore a black mask, was restrained by audience members before being arrested by a New York State trooper and sheriff’s deputy.

Mr Matar was carrying a backpack and electronic device, and had a fake New Jersey driver’s licence on his person when arrested, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.

Who is Hadi Matar?

Mr Matar is a United States citizen who was born in the US to parents who emigrated from Yaroun in southern Lebanon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdmCm_0hHu54rO00

Yaroun, near the Israeli border, is a stronghold of the Iranian-backed Shiite militant group Hezbollah, and portraits of Hezbollah and Iranian leaders are displayed throughout the village, according to the Associated Press.

An official from Yaroun said that Mr Matar is a Shiite and also holds Lebanese citizenship, according to wire agencies.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News Mr Matar was born in California and had moved to Fairview, New Jersey in the last few years where he lived with his mother Silvana Fardos and 14-year-old twin sisters.

FBI officials spent several hours at the address on Friday.

Ms Fardos told DailyMail.com that she learned about the attack when her daughter called her to inform her about FBI agents at her door.

Federal agents had seized items from her son’s basement apartment – including a computer, books and knives, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZKHw_0hHu54rO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ToGD_0hHu54rO00

Ms Fardos said that she had disowned her son, and that he was “responsible for his actions”.

Mr Matar’s parents divorced in 2004 and his father moved back to Lebanon.

He appeared to change after taking a month-long trip to Lebanon to stay with his father in 2018, his mother said.

Prior to the trip, he had been a “popular, loving” son, but upon his return he became introverted and moved into an apartment in her basement. He began sleeping during the day and staying up all night.

“I was expecting him to come back motivated, to complete school, to get his degree and a job. But instead he locked himself in the basement. He had changed a lot, he didn’t say anything to me or his sisters for months,” Ms Fardos told DailyMail.com.

Ms Fardos noticed her son was becoming more religious when he questioned her about not introducing him to Islam at a young age.

“I didn’t push my kids into religion or force anything on my son. I don’t know anyone in Iran, all my family are here,” she told DailyMail.com.

His father Hassan Matar, who lives in Yaroun, has locked himself in his home and is refusing to speak about the stabbing, Reuters reported.

After his arrest, State Police Major Eugene Staniszewski told a news conference on Friday that a motive for the attack was unclear.

His social media accounts indicate he held sympathies for Hezbollah and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Iran ’s former spiritual leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa on Mr Rushdie after the publication of his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses in 1988.

The threat, which has never been rescinded, forced Mr Rushdie into hiding for nearly a decade after his Japanese translator Hitoshi Igarashi was stabbed to death in 1991, and a Norwegian publisher William Nygaard was shot outside his home in 1993.

The assault on Mr Rushdie has been celebrated in the Iranian media.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denied any link to the stabbing in a televised address, and blamed the author and his supporters.

What charges is Matar facing?

Mr Matar appeared in court on Saturday charged with a felony charge of second-degree attempted murder, and second-degree assault for an injury to the event’s moderator Henry Reese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P31i3_0hHu54rO00

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail at Chautauqua County Jail.

Mr Rushdie was gravely wounded in the attack. He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, according to his agent Andrew Wylie.

After undergoing several surgeries at UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, he was taken off a ventilator and is said to be speaking. But he is likely to lose an eye, Mr Wylie told the New York Times.

“Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact,” Rushdie’s son Zafar Rushdie said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday.

The author was still a in critical condition, Zafar said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Bill Maher reacts to Salman Rushdie attack: Don't come at me with 'Islamophobic' to shut off Islam debate

"Real Time" host Bill Maher kicked off his panel discussion on Friday night by addressing the attack of his friend and frequent guest Salman Rushdie. Rushdie was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after he was stabbed by a man at a speaking engagement in Chautauqua, New York. The suspect was arrested and later identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Why Salman Rushdie’s book ‘The Satanic Verses’ remains so controversial

One of the most controversial books in recent literary history, Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses, was published three decades ago and almost immediately set off angry demonstrations all over the world, some of them violent. A year later, in 1989, Iran’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa or religious ruling, ordering Muslims to kill the author. Born in India to a Muslim family, but by then a British citizen living in the UK, Rushdie was forced to go into protective hiding for the greater part of a decade. What was – and still is – behind this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
HipHopDX.com

R. Kelly's $28K Prison Inmate Fund Seized By Feds - Only Has $500 Left

New York, NY – R. Kelly has taken another loss after the feds reportedly seized his inmate commissary fund. According to Bloomberg, the disgraced singer failed to pay $140,000 in court-ordered fines, so prosecutors asked a federal court to seize over $28,000. A letter sent on August 4 said...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Nygaard
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Hitoshi Igarashi
Washington Examiner

Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
MILITARY
The Independent

Mother of Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect says he ‘changed’ after Middle East trip

The mother of the 24-year-old suspect accused of attempting to murder Sir Salman Rushdie says the man "changed" from being a "popular, loving son" to a "moody introvert" after visiting the Middle East in 2018. Sir Salman, 75, was stabbed nearly 10 times, including in the neck and the abdomen, on Friday by a man who rushed onto the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in New York. His novel The Satanic Verses, considered blasphemous by some Islamist leaders, has drawn death threats for decades, including a fatwa from Iran’s former spiritual leader Ayatollah Ruhollah...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks

As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Lebanon#Violent Crime#British Indian#Israeli#Iranian#Shiite#The Associated Press#Lebanese#Nbc News#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy