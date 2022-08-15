Read full article on original website
The City of York announces stormwater ordinance changes, making some home car washes illegal
YORK, Pa. — On Tuesday, Aug. 16, York City Council voted to adopt the changes to York's Stormwater Ordinance. The new ordinance makes washing a parked car on a city street, alley, driveway, or in a garage without floor drains while using any type of soap illegal. Those who...
abc27.com
Route 222 in Lancaster to be resurfaced; delays expected
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North, also known as Lime Street in Lancaster City. The contractor will be placing long-term construction signs starting on Friday, Aug 26. The process will consist of milling, base replacement, ADA...
abc27.com
Dauphin County resurfacing project starting next week
HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a 3.4-mile stretch of Route 147 will be resurfaced in Dauphin County starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, the project will consist of resurfacing, minor roadway winding at the intersection of Market Street and Fourth Street, and draining updates, among other miscellaneous construction on Route 147 from Rise Street in Halifax Borough to just south of McClellan Road in Halifax Township.
Swimming closed at Gifford Pinchot State Park due to lake conditions
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — The swimming areas at Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County have been closed, because current lake conditions make the water susceptible to harmful algal blooms, park officials said Thursday. "(Harmful algal blooms) can produce toxins and other compounds the can harm people, pets, or wildlife,"...
283 east reopened near Middletown after crash
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of 283 eastbound near Middletown are now reopened after they were closed Friday morning, according to 511PA. The road was closed as of about 7 a.m., according to 511PA. The crash occurred between the exits for PA 230/PA 341 — Toll House Road and PA 743 — Hershey/Elizabethtown. As […]
abc27.com
City of York bans driveway car washing
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
WTAJ
Destination PA: Hanover Trolley Trail
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Old York County Trolley Trail from the early 1900s is now a walking trail, and it is also expanding. A new section of the Hanover Trolley trail is now open in Spring Grove, York County. This completed this first phase of an eight-mile expansion, turning an old unused trolley line into a trail that the public can enjoy.
abc27.com
PennDOT to start drainage improvements in Juniata County
MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that it expects drainage improvements between Route 35 and Main Street on Route 333 in Mifflin Borough to begin Monday, Aug. 22. A release from PennDOT states that the drainage improvements are part of a project to replace a bridge spanning Tuscarora...
abc27.com
Dauphin County I-81 North Ramp to Route 22 West to be closed Friday night
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ramp from northbound Interstate 81 to westbound Route 22 located in Dauphin County is going to be closed this Friday night. The work is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. this Friday, August 19, and is to be completed by noon the following day.
abc27.com
Nighttime lane restrictions scheduled on I-83 in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) made an announcement today that lane restrictions are going to implemented next week on Interstate 83 at the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning the interstate in York County. Bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pa. is...
abc27.com
Downtown York announces grant recipients
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
abc27.com
Temporary roundabout in Lancaster to become permanent
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The intersection where North Plum Street meets Park Avenue and East New Street in Lancaster had a temporary roundabout installed in October of 2019. Now, the city wants to make it permanent. The city says the roundabout has improved safety in the area by promoting...
WGAL
Crews to spray for mosquitoes in parts of York County Wednesday night
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County will be spraying for mosquitoes to combat the West Nile Virus Wednesday night. The county's mosquito disease control program along with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will use a sprayer mounted onto a truck in the following areas:. Conewago Township. Dover Township.
abc27.com
Mosquito spraying scheduled for Franklin County municipalities
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two more communities in Franklin County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Monday, Aug 22. According to a release from the Franklin County Commissioners, the areas include Mont Alto Borough, as well as Anthony Highway and Qunicy Villiage in Qunicy Township. Get...
theburgnews.com
Burg View: Stuck Trucks, Run Amok
Two weeks ago, Harrisburg touted a new solution to a very old problem. It announced that, along with PennDOT, it had erected two new signs warning high-profile vehicles away from the low-clearance rail bridge on Front Street. The city hoped the signs would help solve what TheBurg has called “The...
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
Overturned tractor trailer closes part of Route 283 East in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An overturned tractor trailer has closed part of Route 283 East in Dauphin County between the Toll House Road exit and the Hershey/Elizabethtown (Route 743) exit, according to dispatchers. Crews responded shortly after 5 a.m., also according to dispatchers. At this time, all lanes are...
These are the 35 stores you’d most like to see open in central Pa.
Trader Joe’s and REI Co-op have recently made their debuts in the Harrisburg area. And WaWa is about to open a number of new stores here as well.
