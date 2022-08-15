Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fundraisers this weekend to help the family mourning I-75 crash
Suncoast locals are organizing a fundraiser this Sunday for the Mendoza family. Carlos Mendoza and Alondra Lopez tragically lost their lives in a car crash Tuesday morning. They leave behind two young kids. The community is now coming together to do everything they can to help this family in the...
Grove restaurant receives national wine award
LAKEWOOD RANCH (WSNN) - If you want to light up your tastebuds at an award-winning American cuisine, there is one in the heart of Lakewood Ranch. Grove restaurant recently received national recognition with the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. It’s rated on the overall wine list, quality, and variety. The...
Ducks caught on Sarasota resident's doorbell camera
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck. Well, this video is just of ducks, very cute ducks. The video was captured on a Ring Spotlight Cam at a home in Sarasota. While...
Game of the Week: Venice vs. IMG Academy
VENICE (SNN-TV) - With High School football back on the Suncoast beginning tonight, we're just one day away from Friday Football Fever, and there's no better way to start the season by highlighting our Game of the Week. The defending 8A state champion, Venice Indians, look to get back to...
Bicyclist hospitalized in Sarasota crash
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The bicyclist was hospitalized due to the injuries sustained in this crash. The northbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Bee Ridge Road should reopen shortly, if they are not already. The crash still under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department. *Original Story*. SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) -...
Sarasota native Harrison Long committed to VCU
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - It was announced this evening that former Sarasota Sailor and SCF Manatee infielder, Harrison Long has committed to Virginia Commonwealth University for the next chapter of his baseball career. The Sarasota native makes the jump to Division-I baseball with the VCU Rams, after a solid season in...
Bird e-scooters launching in Bradenton
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - Bird e-scooters are coming to the City of Bradenton. Pricing rates are set by Bird but generally, it is $1 to unlock the scooter. Usage rates average between 15 and 30 cents a minute. Whether exploring the Riverwalk, going to Village of the Arts or LECOM...
Brianna Blethen becomes first Tampa Bay Strikers signing
TAMPA (SNN-TV) - The Tampa Bay Strikers have announced the signing of their first player to the roster, former USF women's team member and Manatee High alum, Defender Brianna Blethen. Blethen was a four-year member of the University of South Florida squad and helped push the team to a program...
Two killed in fiery I-75 crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - Two people died when a car crashed and caught fire on Interstate 75 Wednesday night. The wreck happened just after 9 p.m. near mile marker 155. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old Port Charlotte man was speeding northbound when he lost control of the vehicle.
Bradenton man arrested for shooting fiancée
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - A Bradenton man has been arrested for shooting his fiancée. 44-year-old Jason Whitehill Smith is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. Officers say he shot his 38-year-old fiancée in the legs Wednesday morning. She is still in the hospital recovering. Bradenton Police detectives...
MaxPreps tabs Jordyn Byrd Florida's top volleyball player
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - High school volleyball has tossed up the first serve on the 2022 season as several states have begun play with more on the way in the coming weeks. MaxPreps has done the obvious, naming Cardinal Mooney's Jordyn Byrd the best player in the Sunshine State. Headed to...
North Port police officer helps feathered friends
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Just a friendly reminder that school is back in session and all sorts of families are working to cross our streets. Check out this North Port police officer caught doing a good deed. This is Officer Gaither lending a hand to our feathered friends. Also remember...
Man arrested for shooting fiance in leg
BRADENTON (WSNN) - Bradenton Police Department is looking for a man they believe shot his fiance today. According to police, a woman was shot in both legs this morning in the 4100 block of 37th Ct. West in Bradenton. Police believe her fiance, Jason Smith shot her. Smith is described...
DeSantis announces proposal to attract teachers
SARASOTA- Governor DeSantis announces a new proposal to bring more teachers to the state. A week into the school year and Manatee County has 60 openings for teachers, Sarasota County has 85 instructional openings. Governor DeSantis is working on a new plan to lower teacher shortages. Starting with expanding the...
Pause on student loan payments to expire soon, worrying borrowers in times of inflation
SARASOTA - The pause on student loan payments is set to expire August 31st, a worry for many borrowers in times of inflation. “Not having that student loan to worry about, that payment, was a relief," said New College of Florida, 2021 Graduate, Steven Keshishian. Steven Keshishian graduated from New...
