kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR DRINKING PUBLIC THURSDAY
A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said just after 11:00 a.m. the 52-year old was contacted outside a business in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. An officer observed the suspect drinking from a Gatorade bottle that was filled with whiskey. The man was released after the citation was issued.
kpic
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY PURSUIT
Winston Police jailed a man following a pursuit incident on Wednesday. A WPD report said at about 3:45 p.m. an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver attempted to elude officers traveling through Winston and into Green at speeds of over 100 miles per hour.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL TRANSIENT FOLLOWING ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a transient following an alleged harassment incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said just before 10:00 p.m. the man and a female were staying at a motel in the 600 block of West Madone Street when the suspect became aggressive and held the victim down, slapping her as she screamed. The woman fled the room and a U.S. Department of Interior National Park Service Chief Ranger, who happened to be staying in the motel, detained the man in handcuffs until police arrived.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE LODGED DUE TO ALLEGED ASSAULT
A juvenile was lodged by Roseburg Police, due to an alleged assault on Tuesday. An RPD report said a juvenile male believed another male juvenile had stolen some items from him in the past, so when he saw the second juvenile on Marsters Street at about 12:40 p.m., he chased him down on foot. Once he caught up with the second juvenile, he allegedly beat the victim with his fists before fleeing on foot.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 12:00 p.m. an officer allegedly observed the 33-year old blocking traffic on Southeast Douglas Avenue in front of the Public Safety Center. The suspect reportedly refused to get out of the roadway and was detained without incident. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest man accused of using mailbox to deliver drugs
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested on Wednesday after postal workers tipped off the Eugene Police Department about drugs and money being dropped off in a locked mailbox, police say. According to the EPD, the local branch of the United States Postal Service contacted police about a locked mailbox...
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following alleged criminal mischief early Tuesday. Information released Thursday by DCSO said at about 4:50 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a business complex in the 200 block of South Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek. The report...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR REPORTED WEAPONS VIOLATIONS
A Roseburg woman was jailed for reported weapon violations by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said an investigation revealed evidence that 38-year old Angela Wells took a double-edged knife, or dagger, from a victim and made threatening gestures with that knife, then concealed it in her own pocket. The incident allegedly took place at about 3:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGEDLY BREAKING INTO A VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was cited after allegedly breaking into a vehicle early Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:40 a.m. the 32-year allegedly entered a vehicle in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, and stole various items from inside. He was identified as a suspect, located and subsequently assisted officers with retrieving the stolen items.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE
Roseburg Police jailed a woman after she fled from police on Monday. An RPD report said at 4:30 p.m. the 30-year old, who had a warrant for her arrest, was seen by an off-duty officer at a business on Northwest Aviation Drive. As an on-duty officer arrived, the suspect got into her vehicle and drove away. The officer followed the woman and conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER
A transient was jailed after allegedly assaulting a Roseburg Police officer on Monday. An RPD report said at 2:40 p.m. an officer contacted 39-year old Andrew Atterbury near the downtown parking garage on Southeast Rose Street. Atterbury was allegedly throwing punches in the air and screaming at people. He also reportedly tried to attack an older male pedestrian. When the officer tried to approach him, Atterbury allegedly ran and barricaded himself in a nearby motel room, where tenants were still inside.
kezi.com
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK
A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck Tuesday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:30 p.m. 28-year old Gage Burgess was driving southbound at a high rate of speed on Melqua Road approaching Tranquil Lane when he went into the ditch on the right side of the road and rolled his SUV.
kpic
Crews in Douglas County respond to over 30 reports of fire following thunderstorm
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Additional resources are in the district assisting with fire suppression. An air attack platform is currently in-flight performing lighting reconnaissance. The Bear Mountain Fire,...
kezi.com
Woman sentenced to prison for assaulting disabled young man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Jennifer Mast, the woman accused of assaulting a nonverbal young man unable to defend himself, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison on Wednesday. Mast was arrested by Springfield police on June 28 on charges of second-degree assault and three counts of first-degree criminal...
klcc.org
Man arrested after shots fired in Eugene neighborhood
Eugene’s SWAT and Street Crime units arrested a man last night after they say he fired shots in a residential neighborhood. Just before 9 PM, police were sent to the seventeen-hundred block of Balboa Street, near Cal Young Middle School. There, they say they determined shots had come from the home of 50-year-old Douglas Rodger Engel.
nbc16.com
Crash just misses traffic signal post; driver found to have warrants and arrested
EUGENE, Ore. — A crash in Eugene late Tuesday night led to the owner of the car being arrested on unrelated warrants, Eugene Police say. At 11:43 p.m. on August 16, Eugene Police received report of a crash on W. 7th Avenue and Garfield Street, where a Saturn sedan went onto a sidewalk and almost collided with a traffic signal post.
kptv.com
3 dead, 1 critically injured in suspected DUII crash in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three passengers were killed and a driver is in critical condition after a crash late Tuesday night, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower...
kpic
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
