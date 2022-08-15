WINSTON, Ore. -- One man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The Winston Police Department says that at about 3:45 p.m. on August 17, an officer attempted to perform a routine traffic stop on a vehicle. Police say the vehicle, later learned to be operated by Joseph Alexander, 37, sped off through Winston at speeds over 100 miles per hour. Police say the vehicle drove in the oncoming lane and almost hit several cars, and the chase was soon cut off to avoid risk to the public.

WINSTON, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO