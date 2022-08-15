ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTSE treads water as natural resources weigh on index

By August Graham
The Independent
 4 days ago

The top index in London remained stagnant on Monday, with a poor showing for its all-important natural resources sector.

A weak showing for the Chinese economy weighed on global commodity prices because the country is one of the biggest buyers of mining goods.

It sent Anglo American , Rio Tinto and Antofagasta close to the bottom of the FTSE 100, which ended the day only slight in the green as a result.

By the end of the day, the index was up 8.26 points, or 0.1%, to 7,509.15.

Meanwhile, the price of oil also fell, pushed down by progress in negotiations with Iran over a potential nuclear deal. BP and Shell shares fell.

The price of Brent crude oil dropped 4% to 94.25 dollars per barrel.

The falls might signal a small amount of relief for soaring prices globally and help take the edge off inflation, said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“A big component of the bounce since the July low has been the expectation that inflation readings will moderate thanks to the falls in oil and other commodities,” he said.

“Today’s fresh drops, caused in no small part by the China data, will help those arguing that last week’s US CPI (consumer prices index inflation) was not a one-off.

“Oil’s fall owes more to hopes of a deal with Iran, but regardless of cause weaker commodity prices should help indices push higher, even with oil’s fall hitting energy names.”

In Europe and the US, the main indexes seemed to be in slightly better moods to the FTSE on Monday.

By the end of the day, Germany’s Dax had risen 0.2%, while the Cac 40 in Paris was up 0.3%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones were both up around 0.2% when markets closed in Europe.

In company news, fashion retailer Joules said that it had hired Jonathon Brown as its next boss as its old chief executive leaves following profit warnings.

The former Compare The Market chief will take over from Nick Jones, who said in May he will step down from the top job.

Shares have dropped more than 80% since this time last year. They rose 1.9% on Monday.

Meanwhile insurance company Phoenix said it has done well over the last six months as cash generation rose 9% to £950 million in the six months to the end of June.

The figure will be at the top end of its target range of between £1.3 billion and £1.4 billion this year, the firm said.

Investors were hardly blown away, however, with shares rising just 0.5%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were RS Group, up 55p to 1,143p, London Stock Exchange, up 256p to 8,440p, AstraZeneca, up 250p to 10,962p, Admiral Group, up 52p to 2,310p, and IAG, up 2.48p to 120.58p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were GSK, down 44p to 1,406p, Rio Tinto, down 108.5p to 4,735.5p, Anglo American, down 62p to 2,901p, Mondi, down 31p to 1,674p, and Haleon, down 5p to 266.7p.

rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
The Independent

Xiao Jianhua: China court sentences Chinese-Canadian billionaire to 13 years in jail

A China-born Canadian business tycoon Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison and his company Tomorrow Holdings was fined 55 billion yuan ($8.1bn).Xiao, who disappeared from his room at a Hong Kong hotel in January 2017 and was believed to have been taken by Chinese mainland authorities, made his first public appearance in five years at the trial.The owner of the Beijing-based Tomorrow Holdings was convicted of illegally obtaining public deposits, breach of trust, bribery and the illegal use of billions of dollars funds, according to a ruling by the Shanghai No 1 Intermediate People’s Court on Friday.He...
ECONOMY
The Independent

What can households do to offset soaring energy costs?

Households are bracing for a new energy price cap that is widely expected to plunge many into significant financial hardship.While price cap predictions may be terrifying, households can still take plenty of measures to ensure they are only using the energy they need.It pays to remember that although individual savings might look relatively small, they can add up to significant savings across a year.– First step: switch off and unplugHouseholds should by now have done a complete check of every power outlet, unplugging anything that is not necessary and turning devices off standby mode – and getting into the habit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Inflation hits 10.1% as cost of living continues to soar

The cost of living soared again in July, putting further strain on under-pressure families across the UK.Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) reached 10.1% last month, beating expectations, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.The increase was largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes, the ONS said.The measure had been expected to reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics.It is the biggest jump in the cost of living since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.It is also a massive jump from the 9.4% inflation in June.The...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Fears over UK high streets as energy bill hikes to force hundreds of thousands of businesses to close

Cafes, restaurants and shops across the UK are facing closure as spiralling energy bills hit the high street, industry leaders have warned.Hundreds of thousands of small businesses say they may be forced to shut down or downsize as a result of massive increases to energy bills this winter. One in seven small firms now fear they will have to shrink or close down altogether as experts warned a wave of insolvencies and bankruptcies would deepen Britain’s looming recession.The outlook for UK high streets is particularly dire with just one in three retail and hospitality firms expecting any growth in...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Water firms in England and Wales leaked 1 trillion litres in 2021, new figures show

Water companies in England and Wales leaked more than 1 trillion litres of water last year, according to provisional figures from the regulator.Around 2,923 million litres per day were lost in 2021, with 2,752 million litres leaked in England and 171.3 million litres leaked in Wales, according to an Ofwat analysis of companies’ 2021/2022 annual reports. That’s the equivalent of 1.06 trillion litres for the year.The analysis comes as water companies face intense scrutiny due to a drought in parts of England and Wales and reports of sewage being pumped into the sea at a time when many families are...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

