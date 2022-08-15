EA Sports and Marvel announce collaboration for FIFA Ultimate Team

EA Sports and Marvel Entertainment have announced a new collaboration ahead of the FIFA 23 release that will see a new cast of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Heroes reimagined and inspired by Marvel Comics .

The partnership between the two entertainment giants will bring some of the game’s fan favourite players to the pitch and celebrate their larger-than-life cult hero status with help from the artists at Marvel.

Recognising their illustrious football careers, each FIFA World Cup FUT Hero will receive a special illustrated item at the launch of the World Cup game mode. That’s on top of the base versions of FUT Heroes which will be available at the launch of FIFA 23 this September .

The collaboration will also include other vanity items related to the fan favourite players being immortalised as Marvel inspired heroes, including kits, balls, and more.

To find out more and how to get access to exclusive items before 21 August 2022, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘FIFA 23’ and Marvel crossover details

As part of the collaboration, nine FUT hero cards have been confirmed with new images shared for each football star. Yaya Toure, Ji-Sung Park, Ricardo Carvalho and Claudio Marchisio are among those who have already been announced and are also joined by Landon Donovan.

New players that have also been announced as part of the collaboration include Diego Forlan as “Sunstrike”, Lucio as “The Thunder”, Rafael Marquez as “El Kaiser” and Javier Mascherano as “Octob-Boss” with their own unique illustrations.

Fans will also be able to get their hands on a forthcoming online Marvel Heroes comic book in which each player featured will receive a written Marvel-esque bio. Plus, limited physical quantities will be made available at a later date.

If you’re hoping to pick up a premium bundle of the game, then the “ultimate edition” will include a few perks for players who pick up the game ahead of its release. Not only will the ultimate edition give you dual entitlement for next-gen and last-gen versions of FIFA 23 , but if you purchase a bundle before 21 August 2022, you will also be entitled to a limited-time FIFA World cup hero player item in FIFA ultimate team, which will be available on 11 November.

The following benefits will also be included along with the time-sensitive deal:

4,600 FIFA Points

3 days of early access

FIFA ultimate team “ones to watch” player item

FIFA ultimate team “team of the week” one player item

Kylian Mbappé loan item, for 5 FIFA ultimate team matches

FIFA ultimate team “Ambassador Loan” player pick for three matches

Career Mode “Homegrown Talent”

To find out how to pre-order, read our full buying guide for more details.

