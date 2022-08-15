Read full article on original website
binghamtonhomepage.com
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended...
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Woman leaves infant unattended in car
A Cortland woman was arrested earlier this week after she left her infant child unattended in a car for “an extended amount of time,” according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies responded to Price Chopper on Route 13 in...
Upstate Horror: 12 Year Old Shot In The Head At Candlelight Vigil
Shots rang out at a candlelight vigil in Upstate New York on Tuesday night, leaving a 12-year-old shot in the face. Now police are struggling to find even basic leads and information as a community refuses to cooperate in the investigation. The vigil was being held on Columbia Street in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Three Arrested in Relation to Shooting in Town of Union
Three Binghamton men have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place on July 25, 2022, in the town of Union. New York State Police say they responded to an incident on July 25, in the 200 block of Carl Street, where a 40-year-old man had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Wilson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
29 Years Ago Sara Anne Wood Disappeared, Search Continues Today For Her Body
August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the tragic day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home. 29 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Lewis S. Lent Jr. eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara while in custody for another child crime. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
WKTV
Mohawk Valley under drought watch; residents encouraged to conserve water
The Mohawk Valley is under a drought watch and residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation added Oneida County, Otsego County and the southern part of Herkimer County to the list of areas under the drought watch. Below-normal precipitation...
flackbroadcasting.com
UPDATE: Police confirm one fatality in Tuesday morning accident in Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Emergency responders say Tuesday morning’s accident in Oneida County has resulted in a fatality. It happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Skinner and Brookfield Roads, town of Lee, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Shirley A. Fox, 61 (no address provided), was driving a...
localsyr.com
Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19th, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26th, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
iheartoswego.com
Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022
Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
majorleaguefishing.com
TOP BAITS & PATTERNS: How Connell and the Top 10 Caught ’em at Cayuga Lake
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – While the Top 10 anglers competing on the final day of Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits fished all around Cayuga Lake for both largemouth and smallmouth bass, the drop-shot was king. Throughout the course of the six-day event, the 80-man field found success with other lures like crankbaits and vibrating jigs, but finesse fishing shined for both species at various depths and helped Dustin Connell claim his second Bass Pro Tour win of the season.
One Charged, One at Large in Cortlandville Copper Theft
A Cortlandville man is facing a felony Grand Larceny charge while another remains at large following the theft of copper wire from an asphalt and paving business on Route 11. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested last Thursday, August 11 after authorities were called to Suit-Kote Crushed Stone for a report of two people stealing copper wire at the business.
Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing
The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
Gov. Kathy Hochul Says New York Residents Should Conserve Water
There's about five weeks remaining in summer, which means this time of the year can be a mixed bag of both sunshine and precipitation. This summer has been extremely hot around New York State, although as have had some relief in recent days and weeks from the extreme humidity of July.
WNYT
Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws
New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Woman cashing fraudulent check, caught on bank surveillance
(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking NewsChannel 9 viewers for help in identifying a woman in surveillance photos regarding a grand larceny investigation. According to New York State Police, the woman was captured on a bank surveillance camera cashing a fraudulent check. If anyone knows or recognizes...
New York State DEC expands drought watch
After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.
cortlandvoice.com
County defender looks to add position for family court
A new public defender position could help with high caseloads of child abuse and neglect. Cortland County Public Defender Keith Dayton told legislators at Tuesday’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee meeting that the new position would be fully funded through a state Caseload Reduction grant awarded by the New York Office of Indigent Legal Services (ILS). The grant would cover the position, set to earn anywhere from $72,247 to $96,160 a year, for at least the next three years. A new assistant public defender, Dayton said, would help with family court cases of abuse and neglect.
