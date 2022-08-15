ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
binghamtonhomepage.com

Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car

CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Woman leaves infant unattended in car

A Cortland woman was arrested earlier this week after she left her infant child unattended in a car for “an extended amount of time,” according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies responded to Price Chopper on Route 13 in...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Three Arrested in Relation to Shooting in Town of Union

Three Binghamton men have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place on July 25, 2022, in the town of Union. New York State Police say they responded to an incident on July 25, in the 200 block of Carl Street, where a 40-year-old man had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Wilson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortlandville, NY
Cortlandville, NY
Accidents
Cortlandville, NY
Crime & Safety
Big Frog 104

29 Years Ago Sara Anne Wood Disappeared, Search Continues Today For Her Body

August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the tragic day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home. 29 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Lewis S. Lent Jr. eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara while in custody for another child crime. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.
FRANKFORT, NY
Big Frog 104

Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?

Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Valley under drought watch; residents encouraged to conserve water

The Mohawk Valley is under a drought watch and residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation added Oneida County, Otsego County and the southern part of Herkimer County to the list of areas under the drought watch. Below-normal precipitation...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
flackbroadcasting.com

UPDATE: Police confirm one fatality in Tuesday morning accident in Lee

ONEIDA COUNTY- Emergency responders say Tuesday morning’s accident in Oneida County has resulted in a fatality. It happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Skinner and Brookfield Roads, town of Lee, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Shirley A. Fox, 61 (no address provided), was driving a...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19th, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26th, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022

Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
SCRIBA, NY
mynbc5.com

Man drowns in northern New York

ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
ALTONA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#The Stand#Vegetable Stock#Accident
majorleaguefishing.com

TOP BAITS & PATTERNS: How Connell and the Top 10 Caught ’em at Cayuga Lake

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – While the Top 10 anglers competing on the final day of Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits fished all around Cayuga Lake for both largemouth and smallmouth bass, the drop-shot was king. Throughout the course of the six-day event, the 80-man field found success with other lures like crankbaits and vibrating jigs, but finesse fishing shined for both species at various depths and helped Dustin Connell claim his second Bass Pro Tour win of the season.
The Whale 99.1 FM

One Charged, One at Large in Cortlandville Copper Theft

A Cortlandville man is facing a felony Grand Larceny charge while another remains at large following the theft of copper wire from an asphalt and paving business on Route 11. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested last Thursday, August 11 after authorities were called to Suit-Kote Crushed Stone for a report of two people stealing copper wire at the business.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Big Frog 104

Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing

The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
INLET, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws

New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Woman cashing fraudulent check, caught on bank surveillance

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking NewsChannel 9 viewers for help in identifying a woman in surveillance photos regarding a grand larceny investigation. According to New York State Police, the woman was captured on a bank surveillance camera cashing a fraudulent check. If anyone knows or recognizes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cortlandvoice.com

County defender looks to add position for family court

A new public defender position could help with high caseloads of child abuse and neglect. Cortland County Public Defender Keith Dayton told legislators at Tuesday’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee meeting that the new position would be fully funded through a state Caseload Reduction grant awarded by the New York Office of Indigent Legal Services (ILS). The grant would cover the position, set to earn anywhere from $72,247 to $96,160 a year, for at least the next three years. A new assistant public defender, Dayton said, would help with family court cases of abuse and neglect.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy