UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – While the Top 10 anglers competing on the final day of Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits fished all around Cayuga Lake for both largemouth and smallmouth bass, the drop-shot was king. Throughout the course of the six-day event, the 80-man field found success with other lures like crankbaits and vibrating jigs, but finesse fishing shined for both species at various depths and helped Dustin Connell claim his second Bass Pro Tour win of the season.

4 DAYS AGO