Odessa, TX

OPD investigate grocery store theft

By Tatiana Battle
 4 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department says he was caught on camera stealing from a local HEB last month.

Officers say that the incident happened at the HEB at 3801 E. 42nd street on July 9th. If you have any information on the case you’re asked to contact Detective T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #22-0011948.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

