Tennessee State

WSMV

“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee dog daycares see uptick in kennel cough cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Throughout the Middle Tennessee area, many doggy daycares have been seeing a spike in kennel cough cases. While veterinary clinics have been filling up, many of the daycares have been emptying. Paw Pals Dog Daycare and Boarding in Brentwood managers said right now they have been...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Goodwill launches new mobile career center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has launched a new mobile Career Solutions Center, allowing the company to offer its services on-the-go. The 22-foot-long mobile center was officially put into service during a dedication ceremony Tuesday morning. On board, career coaches will provide a wide range of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee State Fair kicks off in Wilson Co.

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - ‘95 reasons to celebrate Tennessee’ is the theme for the 2022 Tennessee State Fair. It honors all 95 counties in the Volunteer State. There are several educational attractions, including the Travel Tennessee exhibit, where you can learn about every county. More than 60 rides...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee woman wins $1 million after stopping for a biscuit

UNIONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A quick stop for a morning biscuit turned into a monumental event for a woman in Unionville. In addition to her biscuit, the woman walked out with a lottery ticket worth $1 million. “I was yelling and carrying on,” said Tennessee Lottery winner Tara W. “We...
UNIONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Texas restaurant owner wrangles alligator

Family of 3 traumatized after stranger breaks into home, mom shoots him. Police arrested the mother then released her after questioning. They referred the case to the district attorney’s office for review.
TEXAS STATE

