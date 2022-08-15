ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrien Broner withdraws from Omar Figueroa Jr fight to focus on mental health

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Adrien Broner has withdrawn from his scheduled fight against Omar Figueroa Jr this Saturday, citing a need to focus on his mental health .

Broner is a former champion in multiple weight classes, and the American was due to face compatriot Figueroa Jr in Hollywood, Florida this weekend. However, 33-year-old Broner has pulled out of the light-welterweight bout, asking his fans to ‘pray’ for him.

“Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring,” Broner wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with [their] boxing career and that is something I won’t do. Just pray for me.

“I love the sport of boxing [too] much to not give my all, and I feel like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100% there, and I be [damned] if I make that mistake again. I need to make some changes for the better instead of worrying about other [people’s] feelings and pleasing them, when in all reality I have nothing to prove to nobody.

“I’m a 4 time world champion in 4 different weight classes and, if I never lace up a pair of gloves again, I feel like it’s safe to say I will be inducted into the #BoxingHallOfFame.

“So I have to step back and overcome this obstacle before I go put my life on the line inside the square circle again. I know I’m far from being finished with the sport. SEE Y’ALL SOON.”

Broner (34-4-1, 24 knockouts) last fought in February 2020, beating Jovanie Santiago via decision.

Thirty-two-year-old Figueroa Jr (28-2-1, 19 KOs) will now fight Sergey Lipinets on Saturday.

