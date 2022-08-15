TV Ratings: Big Brother Tops Sunday, WDYTYA? Ends on Low Note

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Sunday drew 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, dipping in the demo-week-to-week yet still dominating the night in that measure.

Opening the Eye’s night, a 60 Minutes rerun delivered Sunday’s largest audience: 5.6 million.

Over on NBC, the yet-to-be-renewed Who Do You Think You Are? closed out Season 11 with shy of 1.6 million viewers mil and a 0.1 demo rating, hitting and matching season lows.

ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud (4.3 mil/0.5) and The Final Straw (2 mil/0.3) were steady, but $100,000 Pyramid (3.8 mil/0.4) ticked down.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.