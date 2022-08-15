ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

TV Ratings: Big Brother Tops Sunday, WDYTYA? Ends on Low Note

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQb9V_0hHu3v2s00

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Sunday drew 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, dipping in the demo-week-to-week yet still dominating the night in that measure.

Opening the Eye’s night, a 60 Minutes rerun delivered Sunday’s largest audience: 5.6 million.

Over on NBC, the yet-to-be-renewed Who Do You Think You Are? closed out Season 11 with shy of 1.6 million viewers mil and a 0.1 demo rating, hitting and matching season lows.

ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud (4.3 mil/0.5) and The Final Straw (2 mil/0.3) were steady, but $100,000 Pyramid (3.8 mil/0.4) ticked down.

Want scoop on any favorite TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Big Brother is not associated or affiliated with the Estate of George Orwell and is not based on the novel “1984.”

More from TVLine

Comments / 5

Mark Prosser
3d ago

Can't stand Taylor at all. shes a snob, and she ain't no beauty queen in my opinion.Carol

Reply(1)
14
Shari Logan
3d ago

I was expecting more from her it was a let down for sure, there would have been no hesitation the girls would be up there very boring

Reply
2
Related
TVLine

Big Brother Recap: Which Houseguest Was Shown the Back Door in Week 5?

Big Brother 24‘s Daniel might not know the exact name of the Leftovers alliance, but he has correctly identified all seven houseguests that are in it. And yet, that information has barely helped him as he’s tried to wrangle enough votes to stay this week — a strategy that, bafflingly, involved talking about The Leftovers directly to one of its members, Joseph. OK, then! Let’s break down the events of Thursday’s eviction episode: THE STRATEGY | Following the veto meeting, Daniel is confident — as he should be, admittedly — that he’s sussed out the seven members of the house’s main alliance, which he...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Password: I Was Ready to Groan Through NBC's Revival, But... It's Good — and Host Keke Palmer Is Great

Click here to read the full article. The first teaser for NBC’s Password did this revival zero favors, edited as it was to make a game about the quiet, considered exchange of clues and guesses seem amped up, madcap and rife with Jimmy Fallon antics. But having now screened multiple installments of the eight-episode summertime revival (which kicks off tonight at 10/9c, followed by a Wednesday-at-9 outing), I can report — with more than a bit of surprise, I admit — that the new Password is… not bad? And even a lot of fun at times. No, I’m still not a...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Mark Harmon Weighs In on NCIS Exit for First Time, Reminds Fans Gibbs Is Alive

Ten months after Leroy Jethro Gibbs informed Tim that he would be staying behind in Alaska after cracking their latest case, NCIS vet Mark Harmon has weighed in on his alter ego’s sendoff. In a Season 19 DVD featurette shared by ET.com, Harmon explains how the opportunity to tackle “fresh” and “challenging” material is what kept him  fronting the CBS drama for 18-plus seasons. He then alluded to Gibbs’ ultimate sendoff, which aired last Oct. 11 and saw the team’s “Boss” telling Special Agent McGee, “I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home,” while peacefully casting a line into an...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Anne Heche
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: The End of Sonny and Nina?

Relationships are torn apart in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Spencer’s loyalties are questioned as Esme prepares to drop a bombshell, Sasha lashes out at Brando, and Sonny gives Nina an ultimatum that could spell the end of their relationship!. As Trina’s trial continues, there are more witnesses to take...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Live Tv#Big Brother#Nbc#Reality Tv#Cbs#Abc#Celebrity Family Feud#Mil 0#Inside Line#Dvr#Snl
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Leaves NBC After 57 Years

NBC was home to the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives for more than five decades. Days was a mainstay on the network with over 14,000 episodes produced since it premiered on November 8, 1965, but starting September 12 the show will no longer be aired on the National Broadcasting Company.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?

Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’

Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Does Rachel Recchia Leave 'The Bachelorette' as an Engaged Woman?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After their connections with former Bachelor Clayton Echard didn't work out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both in the drivers' seats for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Since the season premiered on July 11, the two best friends have been narrowing down their group of guys for the chance to find lasting love.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Rena Sofer Says Goodbye To THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL!

Get ready to say goodbye to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Quinn! The jewelry designer’s portrayer, Rena Sofer, had her fans in a tizzy when she posted a cryptic message on Instagram on August 16 indicating that the Friday before had been “a very big day for me.” While Sofer’s post didn’t specify details about why it was a monumental turning point in her life, the flurry of comments from her B&B co-stars — most of which were heart emojis — had the actress’ fans worried that she was parting ways with the soap.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

50K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy