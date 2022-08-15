ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attention, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Fans: Solve Bunny’s Death at This Interactive NYC Pop-Up

By Samantha Bergeson
 4 days ago
Grab your detective cap and podcast mic: It’s your turn to find out who stabbed Bunny Folger.

An “ Only Murders in the Building ” pop-up fan experience launches at The Prince George Ballroom in New York City just in time for the Season 2 finale. Starting Friday, August 19, fans can virtually help Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) solve the murder mystery as part of the Third Arm Gallery activation.

Hulu will be showcasing an art exhibit inspired by the curated gallery run by Mabel’s love interest Alice (Cara Delevingne). In proper “Only Murders” fashion, the exhibit will feature twists, turns, secret passageways, hidden galleries, and show Easter eggs. Plus, see all the artwork from Season 2 up-close with Bunny’s nude painting on display alongside Mabel’s destroyed statue. And guests can be artists themselves thanks to Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand-sponsored mural for Mabel.

Beyond the gallery, fans will find themselves in an artistic version of The Arconia, with rooms ranging from Charles’ apartment to a “Bloody Mabel” wall to a sitting area to be transported back to 1977 to play Oliver’s favorite game, “Son of Sam.” Mabel’s visit to Coney Island to find the glitter guy is additionally chronicled. Guests will dive deeper into the story as they try and find out who killed Bunny, all while posing for fun photo moments along the way. Cap off the visit with a trip to the Pickle Diner and sit in the booth where Bunny spent her last day alive. Who knows, maybe the restaurant will offer a few more clues to uncover.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised the Season 2 mystery for being as addictive and easily consumed as Oliver’s favorite Greek meze. “Tastes may vary, but that’s part of the beauty in such a hefty spread,” Travers gushed. “There’s always something to savor.”

And now, audiences will get another bite out of the hit Hulu series. The Third Arm Gallery: An “Only Murders in the Building” Experience in New York starts Friday, August 19 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and continues to Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information and to register for a time slot, click here .

The exhibit is well-timed to the current awards season, as “Only Murders” is up for a ton of Primetime Emmy Awards this month, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Voting closes on August 22 ahead of the Emmys ceremony on September 12.

