ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel buns, bites due to potential microbial contamination

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HwhiN_0hHu3RlC00

LOS ANGELES ( WXIN ) — King’s Hawaiian is issuing a major recall of some of its products due to potential microbial contamination.

On Friday, King’s Hawaiian announced that it is recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2am6eE_0hHu3RlC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kn9ES_0hHu3RlC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O204y_0hHu3RlC00
Photos//CPSC

The products are being recalled because they contain an ingredient that another company is recalling due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

Protein shake maker recalls nearly 400 additional groups of products

Cronobacter sakazakii was at the center of a recall of baby formula in February 2022. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says infection from this germ can be very serious for older people and people with HIV, organ transplants or cancer.

Clostridium botulinum can cause a severe form of food poisoning six hours to two weeks after consumption. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing is provided.

While no illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported and no pathogens have been found in any King’s Hawaiian products to date, the company said it is conducting the recall to ensure consumer safety.

The following product lots are affected by the recall.

The company advises that anyone with any of the affected products should throw them away.

The recall does not impact any other King’s Hawaiian products, as only these products used the ingredient from Lyons Magnus. The company will resume production of the products after making sure all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients.

Anyone with questions about the recall, or who wants to request a replacement product, can contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Tropical storm warning for Cameron, Willacy counties

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Rio Grande Valley. The warning covers Cameron and Willacy counties. The National Hurricane Centers says a broad band of low pressure we’ve been tracking for days continues to become better organized. The tropical low is coming off the Yucatan Peninsula […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman charged with murder after kissing inmate during visitation, exchanging drugs

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (ValleyCentral) — A woman is facing murder charges after allegedly exchanging drugs while kissing an inmate during a visitation. Rachal Dollard was taken into custody by the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the TDOC. She is charged with second-degree murder and […]
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
ValleyCentral

BPD: Woman accused of stealing purse at Walmart

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a woman who they say stole a purse from a shopping cart. The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Walmart located at 2421 Boca Chica Blvd. in Brownsville. Police say a store security camera captured the woman grabbing a purse from a shopping cart […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian#Organ Transplants#Food Poisoning#The Recall#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#King#Pretzel Slider Buns#Pretzel Hamburger Buns#Pretzel Bites
ValleyCentral

Four arrested for over $13K in cocaine

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police arrested four suspects after finding them in a semi-truck filled with $13,000 worth of cocaine. At 1 a.m. Edinburg Police were dispatched to Freddy Gonzalez and 28th Street in reference to suspicious activity. Upon arrival, officers encountered four individuals inside a white semi-trailer on the 1700 block of South […]
ValleyCentral

Parking lot incident leads to shooting at BISD school

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance at Porter High School. According to BISD, school officers responded to the school to help as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff were present. Authorities said […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man arrested for punching officer in face; cop needed surgery

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of public intoxication was arrested after allegedly punching a McAllen police officer in the face. The officer punched suffered a broken left ring finger, which was reported to be crooked, and an orbital blowout fracture on his right eye. The officer’s injuries required surgery At 2:14 a.m. Sunday, […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Mastermind’ behind Brownsville kidnapping arrested, again

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over a month after seven people participated in a kidnapping, a man accused of coordinating the crime was arrested again on new charges. On July 3, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to Avenida Katrina in Brownsville in reference to an aggravated kidnapping. According to law enforcement, a witness stated a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ValleyCentral

Local defense attorney accused of DWI

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A prominent Hidalgo County defense attorney was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated. Oscar Rene Flores was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, a DPS trooper stopped a Ford Expedition traveling east on US 83 passing Tom Gill […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

7th person charged in Brownsville kidnapping

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported a seventh suspect was identified and arrested in an aggravated kidnapping. A media release from the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call on Avenida Katarina in Brownsville on July 3. When deputies arrived they spoke with a witness who said the victim was […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced to life for ‘heinous, outrageous’ murder

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2021 murder case. Jose Luis Vasquez was found guilty on charges of murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to a release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office. On Aug. 13, 2021, a citizen driving near Father Mestras Drive in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes fires teacher accused of injuring disabled child

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Independent School District voted to terminate the contract of a teacher accused of injuring a disabled child. At a Mercedes ISD meeting on Tuesday, the board elected to terminate the contact of Maria Luisa Espino. Espino was arrested on June 1 on a charge of injury to a disabled […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission resident wins $1M in lottery scratch ticket

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A resident of Mission has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million. A media release from the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize came from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40691H, located at 523 W. Main Ave., in Alton. The […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
PORTER, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Man kidnaps, assaults, leaves woman walking home

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman walking home has been arrested. Authorities said at 4:38 a.m. on August 14, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area west of FM 493 Road on Anderson Road, in rural Donna in reference to an aggravated sexual assault. When […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Three arrested outside Planet Fitness for stolen vehicle

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were arrested Wednesday while at Planet Fitness for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Pharr. Pharr police received information in reference to two men spotted around Planet Fitness at the 1300 block of East Business 83. The men matched the description of two suspects accused of stealing a 2017 Buick […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Shots fired in Olmito, three arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported shots were fired at a residence in Olmito. County Sheriff Eric Garza said deputies were dispatched to Palmito Street in Olmito on Aug. 13. When deputies arrived they detained three suspects. The suspects were identified as Vandeizel Torres, 21, Crystal Valerio, 17, and Giovanni Cisneros, 22. […]
OLMITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Traffic stop leads to drug seizure

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop that led to an arrest. The sheriff’s media release said a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle on Aug. 17 on FM 802 by Sunrise Mall. Deputies identified the driver as Eduardo Hernandez Romero. During the roadside investigation, deputies noticed Romero’s demeanor had changed […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy