Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The reason Lakers Russell Westbrook trade is more likely after LeBron James inks $97.1 million extension
The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move on Wednesday, inking superstar LeBron James to a $97.1 million contract extension. The deal keeps James in Los Angeles for the next two seasons, with a player option for the third year. James’ future with the Lakers is solidified. But another player isn’t so lucky. Guard Russell […] The post The reason Lakers Russell Westbrook trade is more likely after LeBron James inks $97.1 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Thunder Schedule: Breaking a National TV Drought of Nearly 800 Days
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven’t been on national television since 2020.
Yardbarker
Sixers 2022-23 schedule released: Matchups to watch and record prediction
There are plenty of matchups to watch for the 2022-23 NBA season, but here are a select few for Philadelphia 76ers fans to pay close attention to:. Opening night: October 18th, 2022 @ Boston Celtics (7:30 PM | TNT) The team has the honor of opening up the new league...
CBS Sports
2022-23 76ers schedule: Five most intriguing games, including season-opener vs. Celtics, rematch vs. Heat
After a disappointing end to their 2021-22 season, the Philadelphia 76ers retooled over the offseason and now they'll again enter the new year with championship aspirations. Before the team can try to advance to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2001, though, they'll first have to get through the 82-game regular season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brent Venables: Oklahoma Has 'Nine Guys' Who Can Contribute on the Offensive Line
The OU head coach has been pleased with the progression he's seen along the offensive line since spring practice began.
Why a high school football coach in Oklahoma invited Cale Gundy to speak to his team
The head coach of Millwood High School's football team invited former Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy to speak with his message was accountability.
Brent Venables Didn't Like Oklahoma's Poor Practice, But Did Enjoy Saturday's Scrimmage
Both players and coaches, Venables said, failed to reach "the standard" in a recent practice, but the team bounced back and had a productive live scrimmage.
Why Billy Bowman Has Been Oklahoma's 'Most Consistent' Defensive Player
Brent Venables heaped praise on sophomore safety Billy Bowman this week for his performances in fall camp.
RELATED PEOPLE
When Will Ben Simmons Face Sixers in Philly Next Season?
Over five years ago, it seemed the relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons would last for a long time. After spending just one season at LSU, Simmons decided to take his talents to basketball’s highest level. Going into the 2016 NBA Draft, Simmons was the consensus top pick. The ...
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Full 2022-23 Schedule Released
The most anticipated game of the year will be the return of Rudy Gobert. The ex-Jazz man and three-time defensive player of the year will be back in town on December 9 along with the Minnesota Timberwolves. I anticipate standing ovations and Gobert jerseys everywhere. Jazz fans have a history...
Door swings wide open for Stillwater to be a prime contender for 6A-II title
By Patrick Kays Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Stillwater Pioneers. HEAD COACH Tucker Barnard RETURNING STARTERS 8 ...
NESN
Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0