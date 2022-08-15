ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The reason Lakers Russell Westbrook trade is more likely after LeBron James inks $97.1 million extension

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move on Wednesday, inking superstar LeBron James to a $97.1 million contract extension. The deal keeps James in Los Angeles for the next two seasons, with a player option for the third year. James’ future with the Lakers is solidified. But another player isn’t so lucky. Guard Russell […] The post The reason Lakers Russell Westbrook trade is more likely after LeBron James inks $97.1 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Holmgren
All 76ers

When Will Ben Simmons Face Sixers in Philly Next Season?

Over five years ago, it seemed the relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons would last for a long time. After spending just one season at LSU, Simmons decided to take his talents to basketball’s highest level. Going into the 2016 NBA Draft, Simmons was the consensus top pick. The ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Full 2022-23 Schedule Released

The most anticipated game of the year will be the return of Rudy Gobert. The ex-Jazz man and three-time defensive player of the year will be back in town on December 9 along with the Minnesota Timberwolves. I anticipate standing ovations and Gobert jerseys everywhere. Jazz fans have a history...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy