Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Neptune Flood is St. Pete’s fastest-growing company
Several Tampa Bay businesses recently made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America; leading the way for St. Petersburg was Neptune Flood Insurance at 205. Founded in 2016 and launched in 2018, Neptune Flood merges technology, math algorithms and industry expertise to create an intuitive platform...
Checking in with Dolly: How one Black woman's business is thriving, expanding
TAMPA, Fla. — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to highlight Black-owned businesses and support them in your community. We have an update on a young woman who opened a beauty academy in Tampa four years ago with big goals in mind. When we first met Dolly...
Fight for shade heats up in Belleair Shore Beach umbrella ban court battle
Pinellas County fight over beach umbrellas continues in court.
When’s the last day to vote early in Tampa Bay?
Early voting for the 2022 primary elections will soon end in the Tampa Bay area, and dates differ by county.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longboat Observer
Harbor Acres property sells for $12 million
A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Henry Philip Frieder, of Fort Lauderdale, sold his home at 1500 Hillview Drive to SRQ Home Holdings LLC for $12 million. Built in 1949, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,245 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 1991.
cltampa.com
Dreamcatcher Island, a 5-acre private island near Tampa Bay, is back on the market
A privately owned 6-acre island only accessible by boat is back on the market in Homosassa. Located a little over an hour north of Tampa at 12451 The Homosassa Riv, "Dreamcatcher Island" sits at the mouth of the Homosassa River, just downstream from Monkey Island, and has been used as a vacation rental property over the years.
destinationtampabay.com
Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay
Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in St. Petersburg FL 2022
The Cuban Sandwich was invented in Ybor City in the late 1800s by Cuban immigrants with some influence from Italian immigrants. The original included a Spanish dried sausage that was later replaced with salami. Later, when Miami picked up on the Cuban Sandwich, they left the salami off. Oddly, ironically,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay Town’s Beach Umbrella Ban Sparks Court Battle
Little did they know when they passed this ordinance, that it would end up in front of a judge! A Tampa Bay town’s beach umbrella ban has sparked a court battle. Back in 2020, the town of Belleair Shore Beach passed an ordinance prohibiting certain activities on the beach. One of those things was:
who13.com
‘Florida is the place where woke goes to die,’ DeSantis says
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Pasco County on Tuesday to discuss teacher recruitment efforts. But while in New Port Richey, DeSantis spoke about Florida’s new curriculum and efforts to keep certain ideology out of the state’s schools and pushed back on medical board efforts to include gender dysphoria care for minors.
fox35orlando.com
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake
For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
Pasco County to host the 2022 Florida Senior Games
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — It's never too late to be a champion!. The Florida Senior Games is an Olympic-style sports festival for athletes ages 50 and over. This year's games will be held from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11 with a roster of 22 sports, according to a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Record-breaking number of USF students opt to live on campus this fall
TAMPA, Fla — A record-breaking number of students are expected to live on the University of South Florida campuses this fall. According to a statement from the university, the number of students will be the most to have ever lived on its campus' with nearly 6,500 living in Tampa and 900 at the St. Petersburg location — about 7,400 students total.
995qyk.com
The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices
House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue leaders need a financial lifeline
The Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District needs a financial lifeline. The fire district operates three fire stations in Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores and Unincorporated Oakhurst.
Publix Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccination Injury
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against Publix Supermarkets for alleged improper administration or supervision of a COVID-19 vaccination, causing injuries to a man. The Publix located at 1700 34th Street North in St. Petersburg is the location where the vaccination was
Dog stolen from Ybor City couple found in Indiana nearly 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. — An Ybor City couple's house feels a lot more like home after they were able to reunite with their stolen dog after nearly three years. Ines Figueroa let her dogs out in her backyard in December 2019. She ran inside to do something and when she came back out, her dog, Grace, was nowhere to be found.
floridaescape.com
The 15 Awesome Things To Do In Dunedin Florida
If you’re looking for a unique and memorable getaway, Dunedin, Florida should be on top of your list since there are a lot of top things to see and do in Dunedin Florida that’ll make your stay a memorable one. Dunedin is situated along the Gulf Coast west...
WINKNEWS.com
Study ranks Florida No. 7 among best states to live
Florida is ranked the seventh best state to live in a study by Wallet Hub that compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals. With a total score of 58.07, Florida’s top rankings came...
Tampa Bay teacher says new curriculum trainings were ‘ultra-conservative’
A Tampa Bay teacher is speaking out about the recent curriculum trainings by the Florida Department of Education.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0