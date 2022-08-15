ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Neptune Flood is St. Pete’s fastest-growing company

Several Tampa Bay businesses recently made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America; leading the way for St. Petersburg was Neptune Flood Insurance at 205. Founded in 2016 and launched in 2018, Neptune Flood merges technology, math algorithms and industry expertise to create an intuitive platform...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
State
Florida State
City
Palm Bay, FL
City
Riverview, FL
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Real Estate
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Business
Longboat Observer

Harbor Acres property sells for $12 million

A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Henry Philip Frieder, of Fort Lauderdale, sold his home at 1500 Hillview Drive to SRQ Home Holdings LLC for $12 million. Built in 1949, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,245 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 1991.
SARASOTA, FL
cltampa.com

Dreamcatcher Island, a 5-acre private island near Tampa Bay, is back on the market

A privately owned 6-acre island only accessible by boat is back on the market in Homosassa. Located a little over an hour north of Tampa at 12451 The Homosassa Riv, "Dreamcatcher Island" sits at the mouth of the Homosassa River, just downstream from Monkey Island, and has been used as a vacation rental property over the years.
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay

Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
stpetersburgfoodies.com

10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in St. Petersburg FL 2022

The Cuban Sandwich was invented in Ybor City in the late 1800s by Cuban immigrants with some influence from Italian immigrants. The original included a Spanish dried sausage that was later replaced with salami. Later, when Miami picked up on the Cuban Sandwich, they left the salami off. Oddly, ironically,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Sales#Housing Prices#House Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Redfin#Florida Realtors
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Town’s Beach Umbrella Ban Sparks Court Battle

Little did they know when they passed this ordinance, that it would end up in front of a judge! A Tampa Bay town’s beach umbrella ban has sparked a court battle. Back in 2020, the town of Belleair Shore Beach passed an ordinance prohibiting certain activities on the beach. One of those things was:
TRAVEL
who13.com

‘Florida is the place where woke goes to die,’ DeSantis says

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Pasco County on Tuesday to discuss teacher recruitment efforts. But while in New Port Richey, DeSantis spoke about Florida’s new curriculum and efforts to keep certain ideology out of the state’s schools and pushed back on medical board efforts to include gender dysphoria care for minors.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake

For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
10 Tampa Bay

Record-breaking number of USF students opt to live on campus this fall

TAMPA, Fla — A record-breaking number of students are expected to live on the University of South Florida campuses this fall. According to a statement from the university, the number of students will be the most to have ever lived on its campus' with nearly 6,500 living in Tampa and 900 at the St. Petersburg location — about 7,400 students total.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices

House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
TAMPA, FL
floridaescape.com

The 15 Awesome Things To Do In Dunedin Florida

If you’re looking for a unique and memorable getaway, Dunedin, Florida should be on top of your list since there are a lot of top things to see and do in Dunedin Florida that’ll make your stay a memorable one. Dunedin is situated along the Gulf Coast west...
DUNEDIN, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Study ranks Florida No. 7 among best states to live

Florida is ranked the seventh best state to live in a study by Wallet Hub that compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals. With a total score of 58.07, Florida’s top rankings came...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy