A Madison man was arrested Wednesday evening after leaving the scene of a crash. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 9:30 Wednesday night, a crash happened on Highway 34, near its intersection with Highway 19. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that 21-year-old Ryan Wogalter of Florida was driving west on Highway 34 when he was struck from behind by 21-year-old Melvin Lopez-Perez of Madison, who was also driving west. The crash caused Wogalter to swerve in the roadway. After the crash, Walburg said that Lopez-Perez left the scene. He was later found and arrested on various charges, including DWI 2nd, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an accident, and Ingestion of a Controlled Substance. Lopez-Perez’s vehicle was towed away from the scene of the crash.

MADISON, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO