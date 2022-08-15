Read full article on original website
Guess The South Dakota Town Named ‘Worst To Visit’ In US
It's always exciting when you're traveling to a new state. You experience new cities, food, and attractions for the first time. Unfortunately, some travelers do not think that some cities are all that great. A recent article even describes 40 cities in the United States that are simply the worst to visit.
drgnews.com
Restaurants from Hill City, Geddes win SD Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” 2022 Sturgis Beef Throwdown competition
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) announced the winners of the Sturgis Beef Throwdown competitions during the 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 12, 2022. This year’s Sturgis Beef Throwdown consisted of three categories: the Claim Your Steak Award, Claim Your Steak...
gowatertown.net
Woman dies in pickup crash in South Dakota’s Hanson County
FARMER, S.D. – One person died and another person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon four miles northeast of Farmer, South Dakota in Hanson County. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a pickup was westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Wanted teen; motorcycle pursuit; Wessington Springs man sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Rapid City Police are looking for a teenager from Sioux Falls in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting. A Wessington Springs...
amazingmadison.com
Manitou Group breaks ground on new expansion
Work is getting underway on one of the newest business expansions in Madison. A groundbreaking was held Monday at the site of the new expansion of Manitou Group’s manufacturing facility in Madison. Plant Manager Jeff Minnaert said it’s exciting to get the project started. Minnaert said that the...
KELOLAND TV
One dead in Hanson County crash
FARMER, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash north of Farmer, S.D. on Tuesday, which also resulted in serious, non-life threatening injuries to a passenger. According to the S.D. Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), a 2004 Dodge pickup was driving west on 252nd Street...
KELOLAND TV
Wessington Springs man gets life in prison in 2021 homicide
WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Wessington Springs man was sentenced to life in the state penitentiary in a first degree manslaughter case. In October of last year, 39-year-old Mitch Caffee forced his way into 90-year-old Lorraine Redmann’s home and shot her in the head. He initially claimed it was an accident.
amazingmadison.com
Madison man arrested after leaving crash scene
A Madison man was arrested Wednesday evening after leaving the scene of a crash. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 9:30 Wednesday night, a crash happened on Highway 34, near its intersection with Highway 19. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that 21-year-old Ryan Wogalter of Florida was driving west on Highway 34 when he was struck from behind by 21-year-old Melvin Lopez-Perez of Madison, who was also driving west. The crash caused Wogalter to swerve in the roadway. After the crash, Walburg said that Lopez-Perez left the scene. He was later found and arrested on various charges, including DWI 2nd, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an accident, and Ingestion of a Controlled Substance. Lopez-Perez’s vehicle was towed away from the scene of the crash.
drgnews.com
Jerauld County man sentenced to life for killing wife’s grandmother
A 39 year old man from Wessington Springs has been sentenced (Aug. 17, 2022) to life in prison for killing his wife’s 90 year old grandmother. Mitch LeRoy Caffee pled guilty to one count of First Degree Manslaughter, a Class C felony, and one count of Aggravated Assault, a Class 3 Felony.
