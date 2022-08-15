ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two vehicles, building damaged during early morning fire in Abilene

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Two vehicles and a building were damaged during an early morning fire in Abilene.

The fire happened at a commercial property on the 4600 block of N 1st Street just after 5:00 a.m. Monday.

A report from the Abilene Fire Department states first responders arrived and found a vehicle under a carport was on fire, and the fire spread to a second vehicle and a nearby building.

UPDATE: Two drivers report being shot at on Abilene roads this weekend

There were no occupants in either vehicle or the building at the time of the fire, according to the fire department.

This fire, which is still under investigation, caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damage.

No further information has been released.

