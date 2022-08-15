ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Man accused of shooting at Kalamazoo police faces 17 charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An attempted robbery suspect who is accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer appeared in front of a judge Thursday. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was charged with 17 counts. A judge said he's a high risk to the community and denied bond. It was the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo County, MI
Obituaries
City
Three Rivers, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Kalamazoo County, MI
Society
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

Man steals car with baby in backseat, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A manhunt is on for the person accused of stealing a car with a 6-month-old baby inside. The car was stolen on Flat Street near Eastern Avenue in Grand Rapids just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. It was found...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

K College student finds invasive jumping worms in county

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — They're creepy, they're crawly, and they're confirmed in Kalamazoo County. Katie Rock, a senior biology major at Kalamazoo College, discovered and documented several invasive jumping worms at Lillian Anderson Arboretum in Oshtemo Township. To the untrained eye, the worms might not look that unusual, but their...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Extended Family#A Void
WWMT

Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Whitmer kidnapping suspects were 'very eager' to carry out plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The accused ringleaders of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were "very eager" to carry out the plan, one of the suspect's accused conspirators testified Wednesday. Ty Garbin, a 26-year-old former airline mechanic from Hartland Township, testified Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox were...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Fatal motorcycle crash in Van Buren County

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash Wednesday at a Van Buren County intersection, state police said. The crash involved a Ford Bronco and a motorcycle at the intersection of Michigan 43 and County Road 665. Morning police chase: Intoxicated driver leads to police chase in...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WWMT

Color the Creek sparks kids' creativity during youth day

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's annual week-long art festival encouraged kids to be creative during youth day Wednesday. Color the Creek, in partnership with W.K. Kellogg Foundation, set up a day centered around the community's youth at the Mill Race Park in Battle Creek. Downtown development: Video renderings...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Deputies searching for gas station armed robbery suspect

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a gas station in Tekonsha. This happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night at the BP gas station off M-60. Robbery: Armed man steals undisclosed amount of money from Coldwater gas...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Investigation into Kalamazoo police chief now underway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An outside firm began an investigation into harassment allegations against Kalamazoo Police Chief Vernon Coakley. The city's mayor said he remains confident in the team overseeing the investigation. "The City of Kalamazoo is strong, and we remain steadfast in our efforts to continue the good work...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kellogg Community College hosts first regional police academy amid officer shortage

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek hosted its first regional police academy amid a nationwide shortage of law enforcement personnel. As of Wednesday, the program, by the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, had 20 cadets enrolled, 16 of them sponsored by Battle Creek police. They will join the department upon graduation.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy