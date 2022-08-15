KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.

