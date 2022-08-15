Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Judge delays hearing for former Grand Rapids police officer in Lyoya case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County judge agreed to delay the preliminary examination hearing for Christopher Schurr yet again Friday. Schurr was charged with second degree murder in April 4 killing of Patrick Lyoya. Officer Schurr shot and killed Lyoya during a struggle that stemmed from a traffic...
WWMT
Florida driver with beer in hand lead West Michigan deputies on chase
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Florida man leads Van Buren County Sheriff deputies on a wild chase, ending with the driver exiting his vehicle with a beer in hand. The 27-year-old's blood alcohol content was almost four times over the legal limit, according to Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott.
WWMT
Police arrest man accused of shooting another driver, Wyoming police say
WYOMING, Mich. — A 23-year-old man was shot in the back by another driver on Byron Center Avenue Wednesday, according to Wyoming police. Officers arrived on scene around 5 p.m. and attended to the man's injuries, police said. The man told police two vehicles were following and tailgating him...
WWMT
Man accused of shooting at Kalamazoo police faces 17 charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An attempted robbery suspect who is accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer appeared in front of a judge Thursday. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was charged with 17 counts. A judge said he's a high risk to the community and denied bond. It was the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Man steals car with baby in backseat, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A manhunt is on for the person accused of stealing a car with a 6-month-old baby inside. The car was stolen on Flat Street near Eastern Avenue in Grand Rapids just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. It was found...
WWMT
K College student finds invasive jumping worms in county
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — They're creepy, they're crawly, and they're confirmed in Kalamazoo County. Katie Rock, a senior biology major at Kalamazoo College, discovered and documented several invasive jumping worms at Lillian Anderson Arboretum in Oshtemo Township. To the untrained eye, the worms might not look that unusual, but their...
WWMT
Video: Man exits car holding beer following chase in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A suspected drunk driver who led deputies on a chase exited his vehicle with a can of Bud Light in hand, dash camera video showed. The driver had a blood alcohol content of almost four times the legal limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
'Let them free,' man acquitted in Gov. Whitmer trial tells jurors in second case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — A man found not guilty of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this spring said his former co-defendants should be acquitted too. Brandon Caserta, of Canton Township, spent the week watching the second trial in the same federal courtroom where he appeared as a defendant months ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
WWMT
Whitmer kidnapping suspects were 'very eager' to carry out plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The accused ringleaders of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were "very eager" to carry out the plan, one of the suspect's accused conspirators testified Wednesday. Ty Garbin, a 26-year-old former airline mechanic from Hartland Township, testified Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox were...
WWMT
Fatal motorcycle crash in Van Buren County
WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash Wednesday at a Van Buren County intersection, state police said. The crash involved a Ford Bronco and a motorcycle at the intersection of Michigan 43 and County Road 665. Morning police chase: Intoxicated driver leads to police chase in...
WWMT
Kalamazoo city leaders get fresh perspective on creating safer, livelier downtown
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Architecture students and faculty for the University of Notre Dame met with Kalamazoo residents and city leaders Wednesday to unveil their ideas on how to turn the city's downtown into a vibrant place. “It’s really great to have a fresh set of eyes on your city,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Color the Creek sparks kids' creativity during youth day
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's annual week-long art festival encouraged kids to be creative during youth day Wednesday. Color the Creek, in partnership with W.K. Kellogg Foundation, set up a day centered around the community's youth at the Mill Race Park in Battle Creek. Downtown development: Video renderings...
WWMT
Deputies searching for gas station armed robbery suspect
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a gas station in Tekonsha. This happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night at the BP gas station off M-60. Robbery: Armed man steals undisclosed amount of money from Coldwater gas...
WWMT
Investigation into Kalamazoo police chief now underway
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An outside firm began an investigation into harassment allegations against Kalamazoo Police Chief Vernon Coakley. The city's mayor said he remains confident in the team overseeing the investigation. "The City of Kalamazoo is strong, and we remain steadfast in our efforts to continue the good work...
WWMT
Motorcyclist flown to hospital with serious injuries after crash, deputies say
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver who turned in front of a motorcyclist caused a crash that sent a 64-year-old Hudsonville man to the hospital Tuesday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist was riding on Ottawa Beach Road near Forest Hills Drive just after 3:45 p.m.,...
WWMT
Kellogg Community College hosts first regional police academy amid officer shortage
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek hosted its first regional police academy amid a nationwide shortage of law enforcement personnel. As of Wednesday, the program, by the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, had 20 cadets enrolled, 16 of them sponsored by Battle Creek police. They will join the department upon graduation.
WWMT
Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
WWMT
It's a Bearcat reunion! Battle Creek Schools welcomes back staff for new year
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Public Schools welcomed back staff ahead of the school year with a Bearcat family reunion style event Tuesday. Teachers and support staff were invited to C-W post stadium for food, games, music, prizes, and a dunk tank. Organizers said they wanted to thank...
WWMT
Portage neighborhood concerned about rezoning request to pave way for apartment complex
PORTAGE, Mich. — Some Portage residents are speaking out against a developer’s request to rezone a 10-acre piece of land, saying they are concerned about how a proposed apartment complex could affect their neighborhood. Edward Rose & Sons has applied to rezone the site at 4670 Fox Valley...
Comments / 0