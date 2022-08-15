Read full article on original website
Sebring man sent to prison for strangling, tasering woman in Warren
A Sebring man arrested after police say he strangled and tasered a woman at a Warren motel is going to prison. On Wednesday, Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Wyatt McKay sentenced 40-year-old Jeffrey White to 5 to 7-and-a-half years in prison. White pleaded guilty earlier to felonious assault and...
Mercer man accused of threatening FBI called 'danger to community' ordered to remain jailed
Calling him a flight risk and a danger to the community, a federal judge has ordered the continuing imprisonment of a Mercer man accused of threatening the FBI over social media. The order came Thursday in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh, where 46-year-old Adam Bies pleaded not guilty to a...
Cortland mom charged with DUI, child endangering, after crash in Warren
A Cortland woman is due back in court next month on charges including DUI, child endangering, aggravated vehicular assault, and failure to control after an SUV she was driving carrying her four children crashed in Warren. Katina Weaver, 27, pleaded not guilty and a judge suspended her driving privileges during...
Judge finds New Castle murder suspect guilty of less serious charge
A more than two-year-long ordeal is nearing an end for the family of a New Castle man who was reported missing and then found dead. Lawrence County Common Pleas Court Judge Dominic Motto on Thursday found Connor Henry guilty of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons violation in connection with the 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Amari Wise.
Lowellville man killed in S.C. stabbing
A man from Lowellville staying in South Carolina was killed in a stabbing Aug. 11.
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 18, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana office pleads 'not guilty'
The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has had his driving privileges suspended by a judge. Christopher Reynolds, 24, was arraigned by video from the Columbiana County Jail on Thursday morning, pleading not guilty to five misdemeanor charges, including refusing an OVI test, failure to control his vehicle, and obstructing official business.
Warren police bust alleged counterfeit pot packaging operation
If recreational marijuana weren’t still illegal in Ohio, those behind a pot packaging operation in Warren might be facing charges of selling counterfeit products. Packages bearing California marijuana brands like Uncle Snoop, Backpack Boyz, and Bag Boyz were confiscated during the search of a Seventh St. SW home conducted by the Warren Police Street Crimes Unit and Warren Township Police.
Officer hospitalized, one man arrested after SWAT situation in Beaver County
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A police officer was hospitalized and a man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Beaver County. The standoff began in the area of Ninth Street and Melrose Avenue in Ambridge at around 3 p.m. Ambridge police said they were contacted by Beaver County detectives to...
Crash damages Warren business, driver cited for OVI
A 25-year-old Warren man has been cited for drunk driving and reckless operation after police say his car crashed into a utility pole before smashing through the side of a business early Friday. Police say they found Elijah Cofield and a 19-year-old woman standing outside a Cadillac SUV that had...
Local bank charged with too many false alarms
The Grove City Police Department in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, has filed a charge against PNC Bank.
Sebring man sentenced for death of fetus
A 21-year-old Sebring man who had been charged with murder following the death of an unborn baby has been convicted and sentenced on a less serious charge. Jacob Fullerton of Tennessee Avenue appeared before a county judge in Sebring on Thursday, where he pleaded no contest to one count of negligent homicide.
Mercer man officially indicted for alleged FBI threats
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Mercer man facing federal charges for allegedly threatening the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) was officially indicted on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Adam Bies, 46, was arrested on Aug. 12 after he allegedly posted threatening messages to a social media platform aimed at the FBI. Earlier that week (Aug. 8), the FBI had […]
Austintown man indicted for Girard murder
The Trumbull County Grand Jury has handed up a one-count indictment charging an Austintown man with the murder of a Girard man. A hearing is scheduled in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for 21-year-old Cole Conti, who has been held in the county jail on a $750,000 bond since his arrest on July 30.
Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
Warren Police cite driver for crash that seriously injured two people
Police have charged a 23-year-old woman after the car she was driving crashed into a utility pole in Warren, seriously injuring her and a passenger in her car. Witnesses told police that the car was traveling faster than 50 miles per hour along Tod Ave. SW Thursday afternoon when it swerved across the oncoming lane and struck the pole at the corner of Hoyt Ave. SW.
Columbiana man to appeal sentence for traffic death of teen
The attorney representing a 19-year-old Columbiana County man has filed a notice that they will appeal the 9-to-12-year prison sentence handed down for the high-speed crash that claimed the life of his 15-year-old passenger, Angelica Perkins of Salem. Corey M.S. Evans of Negley was sentenced last month after being convicted...
Youngstown police investigate shootout on North Side
Police had Halleck Street on the north side of Youngstown blocked off after a shootout.
Suspect convicted of manslaughter in death of Amari Wise; victim’s family wants more punishment
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A two-year legal battle comes to an end in New Castle today. Connor Henry, 22, was convicted of a felony for the shooting death of Amari Wise. The case began in 2020 with a missing person search. Amari Wise was missing for a week before his body was found in Shenango Township in June 2018.
Canfield woman guilty in property management theft
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Canfield woman pleaded guilty last week to charges that she misused funds that were supposed to go to running apartments she and her husband were managing in Boardman.
