Police have charged a 23-year-old woman after the car she was driving crashed into a utility pole in Warren, seriously injuring her and a passenger in her car. Witnesses told police that the car was traveling faster than 50 miles per hour along Tod Ave. SW Thursday afternoon when it swerved across the oncoming lane and struck the pole at the corner of Hoyt Ave. SW.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO