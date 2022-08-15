ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WFMJ.com

Sebring man sent to prison for strangling, tasering woman in Warren

A Sebring man arrested after police say he strangled and tasered a woman at a Warren motel is going to prison. On Wednesday, Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Wyatt McKay sentenced 40-year-old Jeffrey White to 5 to 7-and-a-half years in prison. White pleaded guilty earlier to felonious assault and...
SEBRING, OH
WFMJ.com

Cortland mom charged with DUI, child endangering, after crash in Warren

A Cortland woman is due back in court next month on charges including DUI, child endangering, aggravated vehicular assault, and failure to control after an SUV she was driving carrying her four children crashed in Warren. Katina Weaver, 27, pleaded not guilty and a judge suspended her driving privileges during...
CORTLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Judge finds New Castle murder suspect guilty of less serious charge

A more than two-year-long ordeal is nearing an end for the family of a New Castle man who was reported missing and then found dead. Lawrence County Common Pleas Court Judge Dominic Motto on Thursday found Connor Henry guilty of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons violation in connection with the 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Amari Wise.
NEW CASTLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana office pleads 'not guilty'

The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has had his driving privileges suspended by a judge. Christopher Reynolds, 24, was arraigned by video from the Columbiana County Jail on Thursday morning, pleading not guilty to five misdemeanor charges, including refusing an OVI test, failure to control his vehicle, and obstructing official business.
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren police bust alleged counterfeit pot packaging operation

If recreational marijuana weren’t still illegal in Ohio, those behind a pot packaging operation in Warren might be facing charges of selling counterfeit products. Packages bearing California marijuana brands like Uncle Snoop, Backpack Boyz, and Bag Boyz were confiscated during the search of a Seventh St. SW home conducted by the Warren Police Street Crimes Unit and Warren Township Police.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Crash damages Warren business, driver cited for OVI

A 25-year-old Warren man has been cited for drunk driving and reckless operation after police say his car crashed into a utility pole before smashing through the side of a business early Friday. Police say they found Elijah Cofield and a 19-year-old woman standing outside a Cadillac SUV that had...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Sebring man sentenced for death of fetus

A 21-year-old Sebring man who had been charged with murder following the death of an unborn baby has been convicted and sentenced on a less serious charge. Jacob Fullerton of Tennessee Avenue appeared before a county judge in Sebring on Thursday, where he pleaded no contest to one count of negligent homicide.
SEBRING, OH
YourErie

Mercer man officially indicted for alleged FBI threats

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Mercer man facing federal charges for allegedly threatening the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) was officially indicted on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Adam Bies, 46, was arrested on Aug. 12 after he allegedly posted threatening messages to a social media platform aimed at the FBI. Earlier that week (Aug. 8), the FBI had […]
MERCER, PA
WFMJ.com

Austintown man indicted for Girard murder

The Trumbull County Grand Jury has handed up a one-count indictment charging an Austintown man with the murder of a Girard man. A hearing is scheduled in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for 21-year-old Cole Conti, who has been held in the county jail on a $750,000 bond since his arrest on July 30.
GIRARD, OH
WKBN

Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Police cite driver for crash that seriously injured two people

Police have charged a 23-year-old woman after the car she was driving crashed into a utility pole in Warren, seriously injuring her and a passenger in her car. Witnesses told police that the car was traveling faster than 50 miles per hour along Tod Ave. SW Thursday afternoon when it swerved across the oncoming lane and struck the pole at the corner of Hoyt Ave. SW.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Columbiana man to appeal sentence for traffic death of teen

The attorney representing a 19-year-old Columbiana County man has filed a notice that they will appeal the 9-to-12-year prison sentence handed down for the high-speed crash that claimed the life of his 15-year-old passenger, Angelica Perkins of Salem. Corey M.S. Evans of Negley was sentenced last month after being convicted...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH

