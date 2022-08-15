ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadesboro, NC

Comments / 4

WAKE UP America!
3d ago

Lock ‘em up!! No parole!! No more soft on crime!!! We must protect law-abiding citizens — NOT the criminals!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
4
Related
WCNC

Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park

MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old with dozens of counts of various child sex crimes. Deputies say they recently arrested Austin David Talbert, 20, during an investigation they say is ongoing. The offenses involve a 13-year-old girl, according to law enforcement. They say...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Undercover Drug Operation In Lancaster County Leads To 26 Arrests | PHOTOS

LANCASTER, S.C. — Twenty-six people have been arrested on 89 drug-related warrants in Lancaster County following a months-long undercover operation by the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say those arrested include 18 men and eight women. The drugs involved include Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, and various controlled...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

Body found at Rockingham motel

ROCKINGHAM — Police are conducting an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found at a local motel late last month. According to investigators with the Rockingham Police Department, the body of William Mark Brown Jr. was found at the Budget Inn on July 30. His...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wadesboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wadesboro, NC
City
Monroe, NC
WCNC

Wadesboro homicide suspect arrested in Wake County

WADESBORO, N.C. — One man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man in May. On Tuesday, the Wadesboro Police Department announced that Christopher Leak, 20, was arrested in connection to the death of Nicolas Tyson, 39. According to police, Tyson was found dead from...
WADESBORO, NC
richmondobserver

Rockingham, Aberdeen police seek suspected shoe store looters

ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for help identifying the individuals they say are responsible for stealing from a local retailer. The Rockingham Police Department on Wednesday posted cellphone video of men appearing to load a car with stolen merchandise. Investigators say the items were taken from Hibbett Sports in...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Attempted Murder#Oak Hill#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Salisbury police investigating shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the northwest portion of the city. Officers say a man was shot around 3:40 p.m. in a neighborhood off the 300 block of Partee Street. According to police, he is expected to be OK. The...
SALISBURY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Two Fentanyl traffickers busted in Charlotte are sentenced

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two fentanyl traffickers who were caught by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. The first case involved 32-year-old Wellford resident Lawrence Robinson, who will serve 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in March. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy