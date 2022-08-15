Read full article on original website
Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park
MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
WBTV
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old with dozens of counts of various child sex crimes. Deputies say they recently arrested Austin David Talbert, 20, during an investigation they say is ongoing. The offenses involve a 13-year-old girl, according to law enforcement. They say...
wccbcharlotte.com
Undercover Drug Operation In Lancaster County Leads To 26 Arrests | PHOTOS
LANCASTER, S.C. — Twenty-six people have been arrested on 89 drug-related warrants in Lancaster County following a months-long undercover operation by the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say those arrested include 18 men and eight women. The drugs involved include Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, and various controlled...
Body found at Rockingham motel
ROCKINGHAM — Police are conducting an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found at a local motel late last month. According to investigators with the Rockingham Police Department, the body of William Mark Brown Jr. was found at the Budget Inn on July 30. His...
Wadesboro homicide suspect arrested in Wake County
WADESBORO, N.C. — One man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man in May. On Tuesday, the Wadesboro Police Department announced that Christopher Leak, 20, was arrested in connection to the death of Nicolas Tyson, 39. According to police, Tyson was found dead from...
Lexington police officer resigns, charged with felony obstruction of justice
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer has resigned and been charged with a felony in Lexington. According to a release from Lexington Police Department, Felicia Biddix, 31, of Davidson County, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for felony obstruction of justice for “actions she was involved in as a Lexington Police Officer.” Davidson County Sheriff’s […]
richmondobserver
Rockingham, Aberdeen police seek suspected shoe store looters
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for help identifying the individuals they say are responsible for stealing from a local retailer. The Rockingham Police Department on Wednesday posted cellphone video of men appearing to load a car with stolen merchandise. Investigators say the items were taken from Hibbett Sports in...
NC man charged with killing mother of his children, sheriff says
More than a year after the death of a 35-year-old mother, the man suspected to be responsible for pulling the trigger has been charged with murder—and he is no stranger.
Man with lengthy criminal record charged in 2021 west Charlotte deadly shooting
CHARLOTTE — The family of a man killed in a shooting in April 2021 held a balloon release the day after someone was charged in the case. Family members gathered Tuesday night at the spot along Wilkinson Boulevard where he was shot. “It still brings back heartache and pain...
wccbcharlotte.com
Federal Authorities: South Carolina Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 13 Years In Prison
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Carolina man was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly a kilogram of fentanyl, federal authorities say. In addition to the prison term, authorities say Lawrence Robinson, 32, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release. According to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Family Speaks Out Against Violence As They Prepare To Bury Their 14-Year-Old Son
CHARLOTTE — Family and friends are preparing to bury a 14-year-old boy shot to death last week in a Southwest Charlotte neighborhood. Family members say Gregory Holmes was full of life and loved football. He attended Martin Luther King Jr Middle School last year. His family says they enjoyed...
WBTV
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street, near West Arrowood Road. Shortly before 2 o’clock this morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service in the area.
WBTV
Salisbury police investigating shooting
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the northwest portion of the city. Officers say a man was shot around 3:40 p.m. in a neighborhood off the 300 block of Partee Street. According to police, he is expected to be OK. The...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Grieving widow pleads for help identifying husband’s killer, offers forgiveness
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sandra Quarles is pleading for community members to come forward with information that can help detectives identify the person who killed her husband. Quarles’ husband, Antonio Quarles, was found lying unresponsive in the 200 block of East Sugar Creek Road during the afternoon of Wednesday, May 18.
RCSO: Pot found in pocket of man driving without license, open container
HOFFMAN — A man wanted for failure to appear in court is facing several new charges following a traffic stop this week. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling the Hoffman area around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 when he noticed a truck on U.S. 1 with no operating tail lights.
44 lbs of meth, 2 lbs of cocaine seized during North Carolina traffic stop
Investigators searched the vehicle and found the meth and cocaine, authorities said. The estimated street value was suspected to have been worth over $1 million.
2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in NC hit-and-run: Troopers
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.
Deadly NC shooting was justified homicide; no charges sought in case, police say
Johnny Green, 23, was found inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man dies after being shot on I-485 in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte on Thursday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. At this time, police said they had no suspect and are not sure if the man was targeted in the shooting or if it was random. Before 2 a.m., CMPD...
Two Fentanyl traffickers busted in Charlotte are sentenced
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two fentanyl traffickers who were caught by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. The first case involved 32-year-old Wellford resident Lawrence Robinson, who will serve 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in March. […]
