Durham, NC

triangletribune.com

St. Aug alum wins at film festival

Saint Augustine's University alum Robert X. Golphin won Best Supporting Actor at the Foreman Empire Productions TV & Movie Awards on Aug. 13. In "How To Tie A Tie," Golphin portrays the role of Darnell, a streetwise father who publicly disowns his teenage son days before a high school dance. The short LGBTQIA+ coming-of-age drama has garnered multiple awards and over 13 official selections, including November's Oscar-qualifying Peachtree Village International Film Festival.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
DURHAM, NC
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Axios

In one day, the Triangle loses two beloved restaurants

Two of the Triangle's most acclaimed restaurants are shutting down, with Raleigh's Garland and Durham's Saint James Seafood both announcing their closings on Instagram Wednesday. Why it matters: Their departure will leave a hole in the Triangle's diverse food scene. The closures are a reminder of the strain the pandemic...
RALEIGH, NC
triangletribune.com

Oberlin Stories: Millard Peebles Sr.

Oberlin Stories: Millard Peebles Sr. Millard Peebles Sr. was born in 1895 and grew up in the Black farming community in Northern Wake County (North Raleigh) known as House Creek Township. He was a member of the 370th Infantry Regiment of the 93rd Infantry Division, one of several Black combat units that fought in the Argonne Forest in France during World War I. He often spoke of eating his meals with the French because Black and white soldiers could not eat together because of U.S. racial segregation customs.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Durham Man Wins $200,000 From Scratch-Off Ticket

Jose Diaz Ortez of Durham won a $200,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Friday morning. The lottery shared a release saying Ortez bought the lucky ticket from Quality Food Mart on Durham Road in Raleigh and collected his prize on Thursday. After required state and federal taxes, Ortez will take home $130,020.
DURHAM, NC
warrenrecord.com

The Warrenton Posse resumes activities for community

The Warrenton Posse held their annual trail ride Saturday, Aug. 13, for the first time since COVID-19 stopped their regular activities. Established in 1989 by a group of approximately 25 local African American men, The Posse, as the group is referred to by many, is recognized in the local community for providing trail rides, and other recreational activities for youth and adults.
WARRENTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Making people feel welcome is goal of entertainment complex

Ray Harris and Willie Fuller operate The Deck Entertainment Complex on US 1 north in the Ridgeway-Manson area with one primary mission — making all people feel welcome, no matter their age, racial or ethnic background, or walk of life. They just want to provide a facility where people can hold special events or just relax with a book.
Old Gold Black

Navigating being Black at a PWI

My entire academic career should have prepared me for what I would encounter here at Wake Forest – or so I thought. I went to predominantly white institutions (PWIs) my entire life, but I didn’t know the dynamic of the campus, nor did I know what would be waiting for me when I came here that fall. Everything was virtual and it was very different from how things are now. I had to navigate my way through a year filled with uncertainty while trying to fit in and create an experience that was right for me. In this article, I hope to give you my tips on how to navigate life while being Black at a PWI.
WAKE FOREST, NC
triangletribune.com

Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first year

RALEIGH – Smiling stars, world maps, and colorful handmade curtains are just a few of the things Maggie Rabil’s first graders will see on the walls when they enter her Barton Pond Elementary School classroom on Aug. 29. Barton Pond is one of three new additions to the...
RALEIGH, NC

