Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
triangletribune.com
St. Aug alum wins at film festival
Saint Augustine's University alum Robert X. Golphin won Best Supporting Actor at the Foreman Empire Productions TV & Movie Awards on Aug. 13. In "How To Tie A Tie," Golphin portrays the role of Darnell, a streetwise father who publicly disowns his teenage son days before a high school dance. The short LGBTQIA+ coming-of-age drama has garnered multiple awards and over 13 official selections, including November's Oscar-qualifying Peachtree Village International Film Festival.
WRAL
Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
Meet the Durham woman who’s a breakout star on Netflix ‘Matchmaking’ show
Viral Joshi is a confident, accomplished professional who knows what she wants in a mate. Did she find love on “Indian Matchmaking”?
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
James Beard Award finalist announces closure of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A popular downtown Raleigh restaurant will be closing its doors next week. Known for its Indian-Pan Asian fusion menu and rock star chef and co-owner Cheetie Kumar, Garland became a popular destination when it opened in 2013. It shared a building at 14 W. Martin St. with Kings and Neptunes clubs.
In one day, the Triangle loses two beloved restaurants
Two of the Triangle's most acclaimed restaurants are shutting down, with Raleigh's Garland and Durham's Saint James Seafood both announcing their closings on Instagram Wednesday. Why it matters: Their departure will leave a hole in the Triangle's diverse food scene. The closures are a reminder of the strain the pandemic...
cbs17
Heritage High School Athletic Director remembers former assistant who passed away at season opener
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Heritage High School’s athletic director remembered former assistant athletic director Charles Johnson by wearing the late NFL receiver’s college jersey during the Huskies’ season opener Friday night. AD Pat Kennedy donned Johnson’s white Colorado No. 9 jersey on the sidelines during...
triangletribune.com
Oberlin Stories: Millard Peebles Sr.
Oberlin Stories: Millard Peebles Sr. Millard Peebles Sr. was born in 1895 and grew up in the Black farming community in Northern Wake County (North Raleigh) known as House Creek Township. He was a member of the 370th Infantry Regiment of the 93rd Infantry Division, one of several Black combat units that fought in the Argonne Forest in France during World War I. He often spoke of eating his meals with the French because Black and white soldiers could not eat together because of U.S. racial segregation customs.
NC A&T's men's basketball coach, Will Jones, leaves program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T is in need of a new men's basketball coach. The university announced Thursday head coach, Will Jones, is leaving the program. He took over the team on an interim basis in December 2019. Less than three years later, he's out. The Aggies had...
Popular Raleigh Restaurant Closing After Nearly 10 Years
"We have evolved over this time and feel so proud of becoming a part of this community."
cbs17
Fight breaks out after motorcycle and BMW collide along Raleigh road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fight broke out following a motorcycle and car crash along a south Raleigh road Thursday night. A CBS 17 crew at the scene confirmed that responding police officers had to hold people back at the scene near the intersection of Rock Quarry and Cross Link roads.
chapelboro.com
Durham Man Wins $200,000 From Scratch-Off Ticket
Jose Diaz Ortez of Durham won a $200,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Friday morning. The lottery shared a release saying Ortez bought the lucky ticket from Quality Food Mart on Durham Road in Raleigh and collected his prize on Thursday. After required state and federal taxes, Ortez will take home $130,020.
warrenrecord.com
The Warrenton Posse resumes activities for community
The Warrenton Posse held their annual trail ride Saturday, Aug. 13, for the first time since COVID-19 stopped their regular activities. Established in 1989 by a group of approximately 25 local African American men, The Posse, as the group is referred to by many, is recognized in the local community for providing trail rides, and other recreational activities for youth and adults.
nationalblackguide.com
Entire Police Department in North Carolina Resigns After First Black Woman Town Manager Hired
The entire police department of a small town in Kenly, North Carolina has reportedly resigned in an apparent protest against Justine Jones, a Black woman who was hired as the town manager two months ago. They claim that she is creating “hostile work environment.”. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson...
warrenrecord.com
Making people feel welcome is goal of entertainment complex
Ray Harris and Willie Fuller operate The Deck Entertainment Complex on US 1 north in the Ridgeway-Manson area with one primary mission — making all people feel welcome, no matter their age, racial or ethnic background, or walk of life. They just want to provide a facility where people can hold special events or just relax with a book.
'It's chilling': Antisemitic fliers found in Raleigh neighborhood
"It's extremely upsetting, it's chilling."
Old Gold Black
Navigating being Black at a PWI
My entire academic career should have prepared me for what I would encounter here at Wake Forest – or so I thought. I went to predominantly white institutions (PWIs) my entire life, but I didn’t know the dynamic of the campus, nor did I know what would be waiting for me when I came here that fall. Everything was virtual and it was very different from how things are now. I had to navigate my way through a year filled with uncertainty while trying to fit in and create an experience that was right for me. In this article, I hope to give you my tips on how to navigate life while being Black at a PWI.
NC A&T parts ways with men’s basketball coach Will Jones
North Carolina A&T has abruptly parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Jones after two-and-a-half seasons. The post NC A&T parts ways with men’s basketball coach Will Jones appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Person dropped off at WakeMed after southeast Raleigh shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was shot Thursday night in southeast Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department believe the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fox Ridge Manor Road. The person, who was dropped off at WakeMed in a personal vehicle, was said to...
triangletribune.com
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first year
RALEIGH – Smiling stars, world maps, and colorful handmade curtains are just a few of the things Maggie Rabil’s first graders will see on the walls when they enter her Barton Pond Elementary School classroom on Aug. 29. Barton Pond is one of three new additions to the...
