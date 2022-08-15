ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zack De La Rocha's Injury Diagnosis Revealed—And It's Bad

By Katrina Nattress
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

On just the second night of Rage Against The Machine 's long-awaited reunion tour , singer Zack de la Rocha injured his leg . Instead of stopping the show, or even taking a break to receive medical attention, he performed the rest of the set sitting on a stage monitor before stagehands carried him off at the end of the night. He's spent the rest of the North American leg performing in a seated position before canceling the whole European and UK tour due to "medical guidance."

One of the band's photographers and good friends Glen E. Friedman casually mentioned de la Rocha's diagnosis in an Instagram post , revealing he tore his Achilles.

"i am posting this today because I went to see my good friend Zack (with his torn Achilles) perform last night at Madison Square Garden, one of the most hallowed venues in the modern world. RATM sold out FIVE nights," he wrote. "Even having to sit during the performance Zack De La Rocha showed the world what they had been missing in all the years he had been away from this incredible group of musicians. Zack 'brought it' like few other ever have or ever could. Integrity, and heart, the touchstones of the most important and greatest."

After RATM canceled tour dates, Reading & Leeds announced that The 1975 would replace them as a festival headliner. A handful of other festivals have yet to reveal replacements. The band is slated to play another North American leg next year but there is no word when or if the UK and European legs will be rescheduled.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack De La Rocha
