wdadradio.com
ONE KILLED IN CRASH ON 422 IN PINE TOWNSHIP
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr. has identified the victim in a fatal crash that happened yesterday in Strongstown. 19-year-old Alivia Renae Chila of Northern Cambria was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. Chila was driving in the right-hand lane of 403 South while the Tri-Axle truck driven by a 75-year-old New Castle man was coming west on 422. The car did not stop at the intersection and while the truck driver tried to swerve to get out of the way, he was unable to avoid hitting the car on the driver’s side.
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Mercer Co. Buggy Accident
One person was injured earlier this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and a truck in neighboring Mercer County. The accident occurred Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m. on Mercer New Wilmington Road. State police say a milk tanker driven by a man from New York had his...
wdadradio.com
HOMER CITY MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Homer City man was one of two people injured in a crash in Salem Township, Westmoreland County Wednesday morning. State police from the Kiski Barracks say the crash happened at 6:36 in the morning on Route 66 where a bridge carries Route 22 over it. 27-year-old Tyler Strini of Homer City was driving his car North and did not slow down for stopped traffic ahead of him, rear-ending a car driven by 56-year-old John Farally of Pitcarin. Both vehicles were disabled, with Strini’s car in the middle of the intersection and Farally’s car going to the Southbound Route 22 offramp to 66.
richlandsource.com
Hartville man killed, two others hospitalized after 2-vehicle Wayne County crash
PAINT TOWNSHIP – A Hartville man was killed, while a woman and a Uhrichsville driver both hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Rand Luckner, 72, of Hartville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Bonniebrook Rd. Crash
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash that happened earlier this week in Jefferson Township. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bonniebrook and Great Belt Roads. State police say 68-year-old Patricia Hammer of New Wilmington went through a stop sign at...
cleveland19.com
1 in custody after deadly crash in Wayne County, highway patrol says
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said troopers took a driver into custody Thursday afternoon after he fled a deadly crash in Wayne County. According to a news release, the two-car crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on State Route 241 in Paint Township. OSHP said...
WFMJ.com
Cortland mom charged with DUI, child endangering, after crash in Warren
A Cortland woman is due back in court next month on charges including DUI, child endangering, aggravated vehicular assault, and failure to control after an SUV she was driving carrying her four children crashed in Warren. Katina Weaver, 27, pleaded not guilty and a judge suspended her driving privileges during...
Video captures crash building crash; driver cited for OVI Warren
Officers were called to a location near the Route 422 and Adelaide Avenue Southeast intersection around 2 a.m.
Titusville Herald
Titusville woman dies in weekend UTV crash
A Titusville woman was killed Saturday night when the UTV she was operating crashed into barricades blocking the closed South Perry Street Bridge. The woman was identified by the Titusville Police Department as Terry Smith, who was 59-years-old. Smith, according to police, lived in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. The...
wtae.com
One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
WFMJ.com
Ohio Turnpike traffic moving after crash in Mahoning County
Drivers coming into Ohio from Pennsylvania along the Turnpike found that the trip may have taken longer than expected during the Friday morning commute. A truck ran into a barrier in a construction zone along the westbound lanes in front of the Mahoning Valley Service Plaza in Springfield Township after 4 a.m.
Buggy driver flown from crash in Volant
A 26-year-old driver of a buggy was hurt after he was hit by a tanker truck hauling milk.
wdadradio.com
TWO ARRESTED FOLLOWING DRUG SEARCH IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Two people were arrested for drug-related crimes following a search this morning in Indiana Borough. District Attorney Robert Manzi announced this morning that the Indiana County Drug Task Force arrested 60-year-old Charles Wilcox and 40-year-old Joseph Stumpf following an investigation of drug sales in a home along the 200 block of Philadelphia Street. Task Force members obtained a warrant and searched the house early this morning and found 22 bricks of suspected heroin/fentanyl, along with items to package and sell the drugs, inside a wall clock that had a false face on it.
explore venango
Victims ID’d in Triple Fatal Head-On Collision
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
Crash cuts power in area of Austintown
A crash temporarily closed a road in Austintown.
wdadradio.com
ONE INJURED IN KITTANNING FIRE
UPDATE: Reports now say that the fire was at the home of a family of four, who remain unidentified. One of the family members, a 14-year-old, was burned in the fire and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. No word yet on the cause. WHAT WE PREVIOUSLY...
Vehicle goes up in flames on Route 82 in Howland
HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -A vehicle went up in flames along a road in Trumbull County.
wdadradio.com
PLEA AND SENTENCING HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
Several plea and sentencing hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court. While many of the hearings are for DUI and drug-related cases, there are other cases on the docket. One of those cases is for Joshua Haynes of Blairsville. The 22-year-old man is scheduled to be sentenced today for guilty pleas to charges of accidents involving death or injury, carrying a firearm without a license and a summary vehicle code violation. This is for an incident on August 7th of last year.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana man to appeal sentence for traffic death of teen
The attorney representing a 19-year-old Columbiana County man has filed a notice that they will appeal the 9-to-12-year prison sentence handed down for the high-speed crash that claimed the life of his 15-year-old passenger, Angelica Perkins of Salem. Corey M.S. Evans of Negley was sentenced last month after being convicted...
wdadradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: VANDALISM, ID THEFT
State police are investigating a string of vandalism incidents in the Rural Valley region. Troopers from the Kittanning barracks say that three mailboxes on the same post were recently damaged in an incident that reportedly happened between August 12th and 13th, affecting mailboxes belonging to people between the ages of 52 and 61. The damage was valued at $105 for all three boxes. Anyone with information is advised to call state police at 724-543-2011.
