ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

VA Lottery: Bristol Casino generated almost $12 million in July

By John Jenco, Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D44tT_0hHu1o2b00

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Casino run by Hard Rock generated nearly $12 million in its first month off of table games and slots alone, according to a report published by the Virginia Lottery.

TBI investigating fatal confrontation between KPD officer and 75-year-old man

Southwest Virginia city and county officials said they’ll receive a cut of gaming tax revenue, and it could be transformative for the entire region.

In a casino activity report released on Monday, the lottery organization overseeing all casinos in Virginia said the newly opened business made $11,717,478.46 in Adjusted Gross Revenues (AGR) in July. According to the release, a casino’s AGR is determined by subtracting winnings paid out from wagers paid to the business.

The vast majority of that total came from slot machine gaming, which generated $10,236,488.59 throughout the month. Table games brought in $1,480,989.87 in that same period.

JCPD seeking suspect after 1 shot at Monarch Apartments

From that gross revenue, VA Lottery said $2,109,146.13 will go to the state as part of an 18% revenue tax. That money is broken down for multiple causes:

  • Regional Improvement Commission (6% of AGR) – $703,048.71
  • Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund (0.8% of total taxes) – $16,873.17
  • Family and Children’s Trust Fund (0.2% of total taxes) – $4,218.26
  • Gaming Proceeds Fund – $1,385,005.96

“These results show strong customer interest during our first month of operation,” said Allie Evangeliasta, president of the casino. “We are pleased that our guests are enjoying a fun, friendly gaming and dining experience, thanks to our hard working and dedicated team members.  We look forward to this continued success, as we build Hard Rock brand loyalty with customers from Bristol, the region and neighboring states.”

PHOTOS: TWRA cares for buck with crossbow bolt in head

In previous reports, gamblers at Bristol Casino spent over $37 million in the business’s first ten days of operation, while winning nearly $34 million in the same time.

Revenue to the Regional Improvement Commission is split equally between the 12 counties that make up the Virginia Department of Transportation, plus the Town of Norton and City of Bristol, Virginia.

No other casino project in the Commonwealth has a regional revenue sharing stream like it.

Virginia’s casino gaming law requires revenue from the commission to be spent on education, transportation and public safety.

When split 14 ways, the $703 thousand comes out to around $50,000 for each locality from 24 days of casino operation.

Smyth County Administrator Shawn Utt said if the localities play their cards right, the revenue stream could change the entire region for the better.

“If you’re smart, you can make some generational investments with it, without having to tax the citizens,” Utt said.

Utt said his goal is to create a new EMS station with the first year’s casino revenue.

Washington County Administrator and Regional Improvement Commission Chairman Jason Berry said early discussions in the committee have centered around the best path for each localities to use the money.

“Our second meeting, there was a lot of discussion about hey, can we look at road projects? Can we look at trails? Can we look at education facilities, expansions?” Berry said.

Each locality in the commission has one representative present.

Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum said the city will receive extra revenue from the casino’s property tax and local sales taxes for hotels and restaurants.

He said that revenue stream could lead to massive improvements across the board.

“We have a lot of needs when it comes to building schools, paying our teachers, paying for police cars, hiring more police officers,” Farnum said. “I think our main focus now is just trying to figure out how to use it responsibly.”

As the casino grows, so will the tax rate.

Right now, the tax rate is six percent of the AGR, but if annual casino revenues surpass $200 million, it becomes 7 percent.

At $400 million, the cut increases to 8 percent.

“It could easily hit a million dollars per locality, and for the smaller localities, that’s a serious chunk of change to work with,” Utt said.

The July revenue came from the temporary casino and was not even a full month of operation.

Berry said big things could be in store once the full hotel and casino opens.

“It’s likely to drive more traffic I would think, and more traffic will be more revenue. I think what you see now is just the beginning,” Berry said.

Berry said the commission will receive the revenue in quarterly amounts, and it will disbursed to the localities in a yearly lump sum.

He expects the first quarterly disbursement around mid-October.

Virginia Senator Todd Pillion told News Channel 11 that he sees the facility’s profits as a major boon to the area.

“Of the over $2 million in tax revenue, more than $700,000 will go to the Regional Improvement Commission,” Pillion said. “Which will benefit every single locality in Southwest Virginia. This commission model is unique to the Bristol project and will provide more funding for education, transportation and public safety needs right here at home.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Bristol, VA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Bristol, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago today

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains on this day 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States....
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Close to 2,000 families have moved to Kingsport since 2020

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities is seeing across-the-board growth, including its residential development. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the city has seen growth in its residential, commercial and industrial markets, as well as in its small business scene. “As a result, Kingsport has seen its revenues grow by […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Driver killed in Tazewell County crash, VSP reports

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver is dead after a crash in Southwest Virginia Sunday evening. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the single-vehicle crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Route 637 in Tazewell County. The VSP reports a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north when it approached a curve […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Pillion
cardinalnews.org

A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?

ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Record Virginia Lottery prizes, but millions went unclaimed

The Virginia Lottery set several records in the just-ended 2022 fiscal year, including highest-ever sales, prizes and profits. It also reports more than $17.1 million in winning prizes went unclaimed in fiscal 2022. By law, unclaimed prize money goes to the commonwealth’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans for school...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Lottery#The Lottery#Slot Machine#The Bristol Casino#The Virginia Lottery#Tbi#Kpd#Agr#Children S Trust Fund#Gaming Proceeds Fund
WJHL

County wants to acquire former Sullivan Middle School

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A closed Sullivan County school building could re-open for community use if the county commission gets its way. Thursday night, the Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution to pursue purchasing the former Sullivan Middle School in the Sullivan Gardens community. The resolution says the goal is to “ensure that such grounds […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD named overall winner of Tenn. Highway Safety Office competition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department was crowned the overall winner of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. Multiple Northeast Tennessee law enforcement agencies were also awarded in the competition. In the 46-75 Officers Category, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office took second place, following only the Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
WJHL

Buchanan County removes all boil notices

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Buchanan County authorities removed all boil water notices in the county on Friday, ending a series of advisories since flooding throughout the area. On Friday morning, the Buchanan County Public Service Authority announced there are no areas in the county that are still required to boil water before drinking it. […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
VIRGINIA STATE
purewow.com

The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy