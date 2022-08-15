Read full article on original website
Famous Hello Kitty Café Truck Hits Cherry Hill, NJ This Weekend
One of the world's most adorable and cheerful food trucks is bound for South Jersey! Here's where you can catch up with the Hello Kitty Café Truck this weekend. Everyone loves Hello Kitty! If you don't, I'd have to wonder if you're a little bit dead inside, lol. She's a cartoon and pop culture icon that brings instant smiles!
Another one closes: Toms River, NJ movie theater goes dark after 32 years
TOMS RIVER — A filmmaker says movie theaters need to remind moviegoers about how special the theater experience is as the screens at the AMC Seacourt 10 go dark next week. The 10-screen theater on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, which opened as a Loews Theater in May 1990, has no showtimes scheduled on the AMC website after Sunday.
How to Listen to the 2022 Atlantic City, NJ, Airshow
Here's how you can listen to the 2022 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday, August 24th. WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM's Harry Hurley will begin our live broadcast at 6:00 Wednesday morning from the boardwalk near Boardwalk Hall with exclusive interviews and the latest information all the way up until the airshow begins just after 11 AM.
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend
Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
My First New Jersey Blue Claws Game Was Awesome, And Not What I Was Expecting
I'll be the first to admit I'm not the biggest baseball fan on the planet. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love going into the city to see a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park with my wife but I'm mainly there to drink beer. My wife on the other...
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
Want to Buy a Popular Ocean City, NJ Pizza Place? Recipes Included
Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful. The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since...
10 Biggest Stereotypes People Have About Atlantic City
We're going to find that out, right here, right now. We're going to look at common stereotypes people have about Atlantic City. A stereotype, according to Merriam-Webster is "a standardized mental picture that is held in common by members of a group and that represents an oversimplified opinion, prejudiced attitude, or uncritical judgment."
Winning $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Bridgeton, NJ
If you've been buying lottery tickets in Bridgeton, you may want to double-check your numbers. New Jersey State Lottery officials say a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in the Cumberland County city of Bridgeton. The ticket for the Monday, August 15 Powerball game was purchased at the store owned...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Is Crowned The Best For Fall Family Fun
Are you looking to make some amazing family plans this fall? Well, allow me to pencil you in for all the fall fabulousness going on in New Jersey's most quaint and cozy town!. Fall is a great time to beat the crowds and enjoy the award-winning beaches, cozy fireplaces, exquisite farm-to-table dining, and amazing small-town amenities, including exploring one of America’s most beautiful and historic beach towns, Cape May, NJ. You love it, I love it, we all love Cape May but when was the last time you went to celebrate fall with a sip of hot cider and a bulky sweater and riding boots on? This is another way to take in Cape May that will put the cozy in the season!
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look for Woman in GIRLS Tank Top
Girls might just want to have fun, but they probably need to stay on this side of the law. Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who may have crossed the line to the wrong side of the law. Police say they...
What Happens When a Big Truck Goes Under a Small Bridge in NJ?
What happens when a really big truck tries to go under a really tiny bridge?. Tuesday morning, the railroad bridge over Fleming Pike in Winslow Township, Camden County, claimed another victim. This time, a full-sized 18-wheeler attempted to fit under the bridge and it obviously didn't succeed. The bridge, with...
New Jersey Mom Gives Daughter The Most Touching, Creative Graduation Gift
Congratulations to all of the graduates who have been celebrating these past few months!. No matter what level, it is a huge accomplishment and something to be proud of. One New Jersey mom, however, got a bit creative with how she celebrated her daughter's huge accomplishment. Who knows, this could...
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
EHT, NJ Woman Delivers Baby on Garden State Parkway
A South Jersey couple had a little more excitement than they bargained for last weekend when they got stuck in traffic and ended up having their baby on the center median of the Garden State Parkway. It was midday on Sunday, Aug 7 when Megan Popp realized she was going...
College Students: We’re Looking for a Few Radio Station Interns
Here's a way to learn about all things broadcasting without sitting in a college classroom, while earning college credit. Townsquare Media South Jersey is looking for interns for the fall semester for our Atlantic City-based radio stations including Cat Country 107.3, Lite 96.9 WFPG, SoJO 104.9, 97.3 ESPN, WPG Talk Radio, and Rock 104.1.
Wildwood NJ Police Wrangle Peeping Tom From Virginia
If you're a South Jersey Shore police officer, the amount of calls you respond to in the summertime is probably more than you do during the off-season. Sometimes, too, they're probably a little more varied than you're used to. Police in the City of Wildwood responded to a complaint last...
Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Atlantic City Girl
A teenage girl from Atlantic City is missing and police are asking for your help finding her. Nagila Watson, 17, was last seen on Saturday evening, Aug 13, near Carver Hall Apartments in the 500 blocks of Tennessee and Carolina avenues in Atlantic City. Atlantic City Police seem to think...
Egg Harbor Township Police Announce DWI Checkpoint
Egg Harbor Township Police have announced they are holding a DWI checkpoint tonight, Aug 12, to find and remove any drivers under the influence before they cause a dangerous situation on the road. You have been warned. People often wonder why DWI checkpoints are announced in advance and criticize the...
