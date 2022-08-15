ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Natchez Democrat

Rosco on the Radio: ‘The Miss-Lou region lost a giant’

Adams County Board of Supervisors President Wes Middleton opened the group’s meeting Monday morning with a moment of silence to remember Rosco on the Radio, whose actual name was Dave Kimbro. Rosco died Sunday after an illness. “The Miss-Lou region lost a giant yesterday,” Middleton said. “Everyone in this...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Visit Your Community College on August 24

On Aug. 24, 1972, college students climbed into their Volkswagen Beetles, Pontiacs, Datsuns or if they were cool, Mustangs or Corvettes and drove to their first day of class at the newly established Natchez Campus of Copiah-Lincoln Junior College. Truly the beginning of something that we now celebrate 50 years...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Nancy McCrary Passbach

Services for Nancy McCrary Passbach, 76, of Natchez who died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery with Dr. Robert Savant officiating. Masks or face coverings will be required at the service due to COVID. Burial will follow under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Thompson directs $150,000 to Alcorn State University Foundation

NATCHEZ — U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has directed $150,000 to Alcorn State University Foundation from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The program awarded in total $4,950,623 to Mississippi. The state received $247,531 for management and administration. The second congressional district, which...
NATCHEZ, MS
City
Natchez, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Natchez, MS
Government
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Christopher Donald Reynolds, 24, 15 Birdwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief; less than $1,000. No bond set. Kyrah Danyel Allen, 21, 311 Weaver Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00. Heather Amanda Miller, 36, No address given, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

School board plans to lease former Washington school building to church

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Adams School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution to lease a historic school building in the Washington community to Thankful Missionary Baptist Church. The resolution offers the church group a rent of $1 per year for them to move in and...
NATCHEZ, MS
WLBT

Authorities searching for missing Natchez teen

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Person Alert for a Natchez teen. Jania Shanell Rose, 17, was last seen on August 14, around 8:30 p.m., at the Bluff City Bowl in Natchez, wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes. Authorities say...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

POSTPONED: Viking arrival to Natchez delayed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

NATCHEZ — Viking Mississippi, the newest vessel by Viking River Cruises, was scheduled to arrive in Natchez on Sunday at 8 a.m., but the ship’s arrival has been delayed. “Viking has informed us that the delivery of this great ship has been slightly delayed due to some unforeseen circumstances,” City of Natchez officials said in a statement Wednesday. “We still anticipate the arrival of Viking Mississippi with great enthusiasm and will let everyone know when an alternate date is announced.”
NATCHEZ, MS
brproud.com

Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

PERFECT SCORE: Vidalia student pleasantly surprised by LEAP test results

VIDALIA, La. — When someone asks the 6th-grade class at Vidalia Junior High School to point to the smartest kid in the class, a lot of them would point to Brylee Marsalis. Marsalis, who is from Natchez, attended Ferriday Upper Elementary School last school year where she took the 5th-grade LEAP test in math, English Language Arts, Social Studies and science.
VIDALIA, LA
Magnolia State Live

Grand jury next step in shooting involving Mississippi FedEx driver

Taking evidence to a grand jury remains the next step in a case that started in January with shots fired at a FedEx driver. “There are a couple of things that the Brookhaven Police Department is still trying to obtain. Once they have that and turn over the completed file to us, it will go to the next available grand jury,” 14th Judicial District Attorney Dee Bates said Monday.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
listenupyall.com

Adams County board honors Rosco

The Adams County Board of Supervisors began its meeting this morning with a moment of silence in honor of Rosco. “The Miss-Lou region lost a giant yesterday,” said county board President Wes Middleton. “He was truly a hero in this community. He will be missed.”
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
Natchez Democrat

Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Heirship of Saphronia Ross et al. Heirship of Verdie Johnson Sr. et al. Heirship of Marilyn Ross Bates et al. Shakerria McGee v. Henry Johnson. Estate of Augusta McNeil Lathom. Divorces:. Charlene Carroll Green and Donald W. Green. (Joint Complaint for Divorce) Marriage license applications:. Michael David Sullivan, 71, Dauphin...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
listenupyall.com

Concordia Waterworks BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Concordia Waterworks District No. 1 is experiencing problems with the water supply system. Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA

