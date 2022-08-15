Read full article on original website
Less heat and more storms on the way
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah — we’ve made it to the end of the workweek! As we close out the week, we’ll get some changes as moisture increases statewide and a system approaches from the west. In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instead of storms mainly being in […]
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
ksl.com
What's in store for fall? National outlook calls for warm, dry autumn in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready to break out your sweaters, plan your foliage-viewing trips and pick out a Halloween costume because fall is almost here. Though autumnal equinox is still a month away — Sept. 22 for those curious — meteorological fall is actually only two weeks away. It's close enough that the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center on Thursday released its three-month outlook for September, October and November, which compose the meteorological season.
kslnewsradio.com
Direct selling and the big impact it has on the Utah economy
Big businesses like DoTERRA and Nu Skin share more in common with a door-to-door salesman than you may think. They both follow a direct selling business model, and they are popular. These companies made up more than 71% of Utah’s exports in 2020. Over the decades, Utah has developed...
How the Inflation Reduction Act affects Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – With President Biden signing the inflation reduction act into law, you might ask how does this affects me? Mountain America Credit Union said it aims to cater to people on fixed incomes and those on Medicare. But relief won’t be seen for a while. “For Utahns, we’re likely not going to feel immediate impact […]
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Lake restoration called “unconstitutional” by state agency
PROVO, Utah — The Utah Department of Natural Resources’ state lands director, Jamie Barnes, has told lawmakers that a private project to restore Utah Lake is unconstitutional. Barnes’ said that her assessment mirrors a decision by the Utah Attorney General’s office regarding the dredging project. The decision was...
TheHorse.com
New WNV Case in Utah
On Aug. 18, the state veterinarian reported a horse in Uintah County, Utah, positive for West Nile virus. The horse has been euthanized, and the private facility where he resided is not under quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease...
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
ksl.com
Inside the first tiny home built for village envisioned to house Salt Lake's chronically homeless
SALT LAKE CITY — As the proposed tiny home village to provide housing for Salt Lake City's chronically homeless has been slowly grinding through the city's planning process, the would-be village's operator hasn't been sitting still. The Other Side Academy and its partners have been plowing ahead, gearing up...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans
SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
Gov. Cox says legislation targeting nightly rentals could come soon
According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, there are nearly 4,000 nightly rentals in Park City proper. That’s more than anywhere else in Utah. In second place is the Snyderville Basin, where more than a third of housing units are short-term rentals. The...
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in 2nd and 3rd place complained about the fact that she was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of Utah’s H.B.11, which bans transgender […]
utahbusiness.com
How Nick Sorensen joined Whistic
The C-Suite Series is a column by and about Utah executives and how they got to where they are today. I joined my first startup while I was a senior in the business management program at Brigham Young University. My wife and I moved to Ogden, an outdoor sports mecca, to work with Klymit, a company specializing in outdoor gear and apparel.
kjzz.com
Utah parents filed complaint alleging first-place winning athlete could be trans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two parents of second and third place finishers in a 2021 state competition launched a complaint against the girl that took first place and alleged she could be transgender, according to the Utah High School Activities Association. David Spatafore with the UHSAA said they...
kuer.org
Mosquitoes and medication shortages plague new Utah State Correctional Facility, say inmates
Utah’s billion-dollar state correctional facility opened in July and families of inmates are already speaking out about problems at the new location. Karen Thompson’s son Eric is at the new facility and is taking prescription medication for severe chronic pain. She said his medication access has been sporadic at best since his transfer, and it’s not just inmates who are affected.
ksl.com
9-plus essential facts you must know to pass Utah's official residency test
This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. With tens of thousands of new move-ins settling in Utah each year, there are plenty who aren't familiar with the things that make Utah unique. There are 28 questions on the Utah residency test and you'll need to get at least 19 correct to pass.
utahbusiness.com
Via 313 in Riverton, Utah, to open soon
Riverton — Via 313, the first restaurant brand to recreate the signature Detroit-style pizza outside of Motown, is bringing music to more Salt Lake City pizza lovers’ ears – and mouths – with the opening of the award-winning pizzeria’s third area location in Riverton!. Riverton...
In-N-Out opens in another Utah city
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
