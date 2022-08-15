ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read George R. R. Martin's Book That Inspired 'House of the Dragon' Before the Series Premieres

By Julia Teti
 4 days ago
It’s been roughly two years since the conclusion of Game of Thrones . But audiences couldn’t stay away from Westeros for long. GoT fans return to the Seven Kingdoms on August 21 for the premiere of House of the Dragon . Like Game of Thrones , this series is inspired by one of author George R. R. Martin ‘s fantasy novels, and you can get your own copy for less than $15 on Amazon before the series adaptation premieres.

With House of the Dragon , Martin welcomes GoT fans into the formidable Targaryen family . Hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones , the Targaryens ruled with the utmost power — and we are certain having dragons on their side didn’t hurt either. House of the Dragon sees Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and his descendants fight by any means necessary to keep their firm grasp of power. There’s bloodshed, treachery, and plenty of fire in Martin’s Fire & Blood .

Buy: ‘Fire & Blood’ by George R. R. Martin $13.99

A book as epic as Fire & Blood further building on the world of Westeros is tailor-made to have those tales brought to life on the screen. The prequel series is one of the most highly anticipated new shows of the upcoming season, and the premiere is only days away. In House of the Dragon , fans will see the battle for the throne begin. Targaryens will be challenged, those who see themselves as the rightful heir to the throne will bring themselves forward, and dragons will once again soar among the clouds.

It goes without saying, but we’re very excited for this new series. GoT fans will meet new characters, and learn even more about the events that preceded everything that took place throughout A Song of Ice & Fire — the book series that inspired Game of Thrones . Before you dive into the new series on HBO Max, get your copy of Fire & Blood for just $13.99.

