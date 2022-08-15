James Wallace Cantrell, Jr., age 84 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born July 2, 1938, in Anderson County to the late James Wallace and Fern Cantrell. He was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church and the Tennessee National Guard. James worked for Knox County Schools for many years where he was in the audiovisual department and later retired in the administration department. Throughout his life, he loved playing golf and was an avid reader. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Elliott Cantrell.

CLINTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO