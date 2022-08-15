Morning and afternoon rain possible today. Today & Tonight: The Thursday rain ended up on the east and west sides of Baton Rouge. I don’t think the city will be as lucky today. A few showers will be around as the sun comes up and some of them could produce heavy rain. Be ready to run into a shower at any point today, but it will not rain all day. Activity will be clearing as the sun goes down and Friday night plans will be mostly dry. Temperatures today will max out in the mid to upper 80s and overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO