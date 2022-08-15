Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
LSU named a top-10 place to tailgate for football games
BATON ROUGE - It's no secret that LSU is famous for its gameday vibes, and the Death Valley air is making its way to the top of the list for the best tailgating spots across college and the pros. In an Aug. 8 post from RVT, a blog centered around...
wbrz.com
Brett Favre's daughter signs with LSU beach volleyball, transfers from Southern Miss
BATON ROUGE - Breleigh Favre, daughter of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, has transferred from Southern Miss to join LSU beach volleyball, according to The Advocate. The school announced Favre was joining the program as a graduate transfer on Thursday, the Advocate reports. “We are excited to...
wbrz.com
Police investigating burglary at LSU dorm
BATON ROUGE - Campus police are looking for a man who burglarized a residential building at LSU. Officials said a man stole a bike from Cedar Hall August 9. Authorities shared photos of the burglar walking into the dorm Thursday. Anyone with information should contact LSU police at (225) 578-3231.
wbrz.com
Attorneys sue to keep state from moving juvenile offenders to Angola
BATON ROUGE - Attorneys have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to halt the state from temporarily moving its most violent juvenile offenders to the state prison in Angola. The suit spearheaded by several Louisiana attorneys aims to stop the Office of Juvenile Justice from transferring those offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth, a jail that's been plagued by constant escapes and violence within its walls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Friday AM Forecast: Showers will be around this morning
Morning and afternoon rain possible today. Today & Tonight: The Thursday rain ended up on the east and west sides of Baton Rouge. I don’t think the city will be as lucky today. A few showers will be around as the sun comes up and some of them could produce heavy rain. Be ready to run into a shower at any point today, but it will not rain all day. Activity will be clearing as the sun goes down and Friday night plans will be mostly dry. Temperatures today will max out in the mid to upper 80s and overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s.
wbrz.com
Want to learn to fish with LDWF? New free classes can help you do just that
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is launching the first class in its new free Fishing Course Series offering informative sessions for beginner and experienced anglers alike. This first course in the series, Intro to Fishing, will help introduce new and rusty anglers to versatile techniques for getting started...
wbrz.com
Judge declares mistrial for teenage suspect after beloved baseball coach's killing at West Baton Rouge bar
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A jury failed to reach a decision after hours of discussion Thursday for a teenager accused of killing a man outside a bar in 2021, meaning the trial will get a do-over later this year. Ronald Campbell was 17 years old when he shot and...
wbrz.com
Wednesday AM Forecast: Hot and humid until showers come back
There is no heat advisory but plenty of heat until the showers move in. Today & Tonight: There is no heat advisory today, but you can still expect the heat index to be near 105° this afternoon. A few showers will roll through later this evening between 5 and 8 p.m. Areas north of Baton Rouge are most likely to see showers before they die out. That will be the beginning of a wet pattern for the rest of the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com
Fish Bayou flood control project wrapping up; Alligator Bayou Road soon to be reopened
ASCENSION PARISH - Situated just near I-10, Alligator Bayou Road has been a shortcut between Ascension and Iberville parishes for residents in the area for decades. “I know people are anxious to use this road to get to the Prairieville, Baton Rouge area," Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said. That...
wbrz.com
Knock Knock Children's Museum celebrating upcoming fifth birthday
BATON ROUGE - A popular day destination for kids and parents alike is celebrating its fifth birthday this weekend. On Aug. 21, the Knock Knock Children's Museum, a relatively new site in Baton Rouge aimed at giving kids a sensory and educational experience, will celebrate five years since opening its doors for children to come in and have a day of fun.
wbrz.com
Grand jury declines to charge suspect in brazen Mall of La. killings; prosecutors plan to revisit case
BATON ROUGE - Jurors decided there was not enough evidence to formally charge a man accused in a midday double murder outside the Mall of Louisiana earlier this year, though prosecutors will likely bring the case back before a grand jury once they review the evidence. The jury opted to...
wbrz.com
Crumbling bridges could leave hundreds of residents on an island in West Feliciana
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Frustration is boiling over for residents in West Feliciana Parish and Parish President Kenny Havard, who has been trying to get two new bridges built to help residents that could be left on an island. Already, one bridge was closed by the state over Bayou Sara...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
East Baton Rouge, Livingston leaders propose plan to clear debris out of Amite River
Leaders in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes announced a proposal for a joint project to clean out the Amite River in an effort to mitigate flooding risks. The proposal would need to be cleared by each parish's respective councils. Read the full announcement from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office...
wbrz.com
Meeting about future of Capitol High brings more questions than answers
BATON ROUGE - Alumni and community members are trying to figure out what is next for Capitol High after the parish announced they want to integrate the campus into the parish's school system with a concentration in medical studies. State education leaders invited the public to a forum to hear...
wbrz.com
Private plane crash-lands near BR airport after reported engine failure
BATON ROUGE - A pilot and a flight instructor were unharmed after a small plane crashed outside the Baton Rouge Metro airport during a practice flight late Thursday morning. The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. along Plank Road just off the airport property. Partway into its flight, the plane reportedly encountered engine troubles and started to go down.
wbrz.com
New solar-powered parking meters going up soon around downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - People will soon notice solar-powered parking kiosks throughout the downtown area, replacing the old coin-operated meters. Officials with the Downtown Development District said Wednesday that about 100 of the Flowbird kiosks will start going up in phases throughout September. Most of the new meters will be focused in Baton Rouge's central business district.
wbrz.com
All roads reopened after crews contain natural gas leak along Nicholson Drive Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - Nicholson Drive has been reopened after crews were able to contain a gas leak in the area Thursday evening. As of 8:45 p.m. Thursday, the St. George Fire Department and State Police confirmed all lanes of traffic were reopened following the leak. This was the second gas...
wbrz.com
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence room
ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago. The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett...
wbrz.com
Police need help identifying man involved in North Baton Rouge shooting earlier this month
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they believe is responsible for a shooting in North Baton Rouge earlier this month. Friday, authorities posted a surveillance photo of the man at a convenience store. Officials said the suspect shot a person Aug. 3 on Sycamore Street.
wbrz.com
Photos: Police looking for robbers who held up Gonzales hotel
GONZALES- Police are searching for two people who robbed a hotel in Ascension Parish over the weekend. The Gonzales Police Department released photos Thursday showing a man who robbed the Holiday Inn on LA 30 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The man got away in a black Mercedes driven by an accomplice.
Comments / 0