Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

LSU named a top-10 place to tailgate for football games

BATON ROUGE - It's no secret that LSU is famous for its gameday vibes, and the Death Valley air is making its way to the top of the list for the best tailgating spots across college and the pros. In an Aug. 8 post from RVT, a blog centered around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating burglary at LSU dorm

BATON ROUGE - Campus police are looking for a man who burglarized a residential building at LSU. Officials said a man stole a bike from Cedar Hall August 9. Authorities shared photos of the burglar walking into the dorm Thursday. Anyone with information should contact LSU police at (225) 578-3231.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Attorneys sue to keep state from moving juvenile offenders to Angola

BATON ROUGE - Attorneys have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to halt the state from temporarily moving its most violent juvenile offenders to the state prison in Angola. The suit spearheaded by several Louisiana attorneys aims to stop the Office of Juvenile Justice from transferring those offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth, a jail that's been plagued by constant escapes and violence within its walls.
ANGOLA, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Friday AM Forecast: Showers will be around this morning

Morning and afternoon rain possible today. Today & Tonight: The Thursday rain ended up on the east and west sides of Baton Rouge. I don’t think the city will be as lucky today. A few showers will be around as the sun comes up and some of them could produce heavy rain. Be ready to run into a shower at any point today, but it will not rain all day. Activity will be clearing as the sun goes down and Friday night plans will be mostly dry. Temperatures today will max out in the mid to upper 80s and overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Want to learn to fish with LDWF? New free classes can help you do just that

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is launching the first class in its new free Fishing Course Series offering informative sessions for beginner and experienced anglers alike. This first course in the series, Intro to Fishing, will help introduce new and rusty anglers to versatile techniques for getting started...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Wednesday AM Forecast: Hot and humid until showers come back

There is no heat advisory but plenty of heat until the showers move in. Today & Tonight: There is no heat advisory today, but you can still expect the heat index to be near 105° this afternoon. A few showers will roll through later this evening between 5 and 8 p.m. Areas north of Baton Rouge are most likely to see showers before they die out. That will be the beginning of a wet pattern for the rest of the week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Knock Knock Children's Museum celebrating upcoming fifth birthday

BATON ROUGE - A popular day destination for kids and parents alike is celebrating its fifth birthday this weekend. On Aug. 21, the Knock Knock Children's Museum, a relatively new site in Baton Rouge aimed at giving kids a sensory and educational experience, will celebrate five years since opening its doors for children to come in and have a day of fun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Private plane crash-lands near BR airport after reported engine failure

BATON ROUGE - A pilot and a flight instructor were unharmed after a small plane crashed outside the Baton Rouge Metro airport during a practice flight late Thursday morning. The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. along Plank Road just off the airport property. Partway into its flight, the plane reportedly encountered engine troubles and started to go down.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

New solar-powered parking meters going up soon around downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - People will soon notice solar-powered parking kiosks throughout the downtown area, replacing the old coin-operated meters. Officials with the Downtown Development District said Wednesday that about 100 of the Flowbird kiosks will start going up in phases throughout September. Most of the new meters will be focused in Baton Rouge's central business district.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Photos: Police looking for robbers who held up Gonzales hotel

GONZALES- Police are searching for two people who robbed a hotel in Ascension Parish over the weekend. The Gonzales Police Department released photos Thursday showing a man who robbed the Holiday Inn on LA 30 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The man got away in a black Mercedes driven by an accomplice.
GONZALES, LA

