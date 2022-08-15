Read full article on original website
idesignarch.com
Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View
This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
'Landmark on the Sound' could face demolition, but advocates are trying to save the building
DES MOINES, Wash. — With an application for demolition on file with the city, groups are hoping to save The Masonic Building of Washington, also known as Landmark on the Sound. "It just kind of wows you," said Des Moines resident Lloyd Lytle Jr. as he described why he...
q13fox.com
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food
NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
seattlemet.com
The Life and Death of Playland
A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
425magazine.com
Brown Bear Car Wash Celebrates 65 Years
Brown Bear Car Wash will be offering free car washes Thursday, Aug. 25, in celebration of its 65th birthday. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its birthday and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day, according to a press release. Last year's event cleaned 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
whidbeylocal.com
Become an artistic glassblower, or simply enjoy all of the beautiful glass art at Callahan’s Firehouse Studio in Langley
Callahan McVay opened his glass blowing studio and art glass gallery in the former Fire Station at 179 2nd Street in Langley. In 1988, when Callahan was only 14 years old, he discovered he had special talent for blowing glass.. He had worked with stained glass at an alternative high school in Everett, and says, “I knew at 14 that working with glass was what I wanted to do.”
Four King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
BELLEVUE, Wash. — During the recent hot weather, a lot of people are hitting the beach to cool off in the water. But King County says four beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria, which means there are feces in the water, usually from people, pets or wildlife on land.
Seattle to clean up stretch of Interurban Trail filled with encampments, trash
SEATTLE — The City of Seattle will be cleaning up a section of the Interurban Trail on Wednesday and Thursday after receiving complaints and concerns from community members. Viewers contacted KIRO 7 last week saying part of the scenic route is now filled with trash and homeless encampments. The...
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
425magazine.com
Quick Trip: Camano Island
Camano Island is the heart of Puget Sound and is one of the largest islands in Washington state. It’s a quieter island ideal for a weekend of unplugging, relaxing, and enjoying the great outdoors. Where to Stay. Catch spectacular views of the water and the beautiful landscape at the...
KING-5
Century-old Kitsap County market damaged by fire
Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at Olalla Bay Market and Landing in Kitsap County early Tuesday morning. The waterfront store is a pillar of the Olalla community.
Forecast calls for La Nina winter after hot, dry summer
Following one of the hottest summers on record comes the expectation that winter will be extra cold, and extra dark. This week, meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that La Nina will be back for the third winter in a row. As a result, this winter could...
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
Lynnwood awarded $25 million grant to build new I-5 overpass
The city of Lynnwood has recently been awarded $25 million from the federal government with a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to build a new bridge over Interstate 5. The new overpass will be located between the intersections of 196th St SW/Poplar Way and 33rd Ave...
gigharbornow.org
Southworth fast ferry offers alternative to driving to downtown Seattle
Despite the building of a second Narrows Bridge, new Nalley Valley viaduct and lanes through Tacoma, the drive between Gig Harbor and Seattle can still be onerous. There are alternatives. They won’t work for everybody, or even most people, but could be just right for some. One is the...
q13fox.com
SR-9 in Snohomish will be closed for several days as crews start roundabout construction
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Starting Tuesday night until Monday morning, State Route 9 in Snohomish will be closed as Washington State Department crews build a roundabout. The closure will be between 2nd Street and 30th Street of SR-9. Work is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Monday at 5...
myedmondsnews.com
Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery
Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
One of world's largest moths discovered in Bellevue; officials ask Washington residents to look out for more
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A moth with 10-inch wings that is most commonly found in the tropical forests of Asia was discovered on a homeowner's garage in Bellevue, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Washington entomologists have now turned to the public for help to get more...
q13fox.com
Record-setting heat Thursday in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Temperatures could soar to record setting highs Thursday afternoon as a strong ridge of high pressure takes hold over the Pacific Northwest. Today's record high temp at Sea-Tac is 88 degrees. Seattle should have no problem breaking that today with high clouds and sunshine. It may feel a more humid today with this cloud cover.
seattlemet.com
How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle
The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
