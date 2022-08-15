ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

comebacktown.com

Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…

Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Consignment Sales :: Fall 2022

Dates: Aug. 25-27 Times: Pre-sale on Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. ($5 at the door); Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: Alabaster First United Methodist Church Restore Building, 128 Market Center Drive, Alabaster. Website: renewedthreads.wordpress.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/renewedthreads/. Info: Consigned...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Report: Anniston one of the cheapest U.S. cities to live in

A recent report from Kiplinger shows the Anniston metro area ranks 6th on a list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Some people said there are pros and cons to the ranking. "At first it sounds like a good thing, especially with inflation and the economy like it is, that you can also live in a cheaper part of the state," said Chad Hopper who works in Anniston occasionally.
ANNISTON, AL
styleblueprint.com

7 Things You Should Know About City Walk BHAM

The tagline for City Walk BHAM isn’t meant to be a cute catchphrase. “Where Birmingham Connects” is a bold and clear declaration of the mission of this 31-acre public space. And the exciting destination, which many Birmingham residents got to enjoy during The World Games, is open and ready to welcome you for a visit!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man stops in Birmingham during cross-country walk to end violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man is walking thousands of miles across the country hoping to raise awareness and help end violence, murder, and trafficking. Learn more in the video above. Frantz Beasly, CEO and founder of Respect our Daughter, began his walk across the country on May 16, in...
birminghamtimes.com

Here’s the lineup for the 2022 Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival

Plans are shaping up for the return of the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival. Two months after announcing the return of the music and culture festival in Birmingham’s 4th Avenue Business District, organizers have released the lineup. So far, five musical acts are set to take the stage...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Ghost Train Brewing leaving original location; NEW Uproot Brewing coming late 2022

We’ve got some bittersweet news for you, Birmingham. Earlier today, long-time Birmingham brewery Ghost Train Brewing Co. announced that they will be leaving their original location on 3rd Avenue South to focus on growing their new location at the M2 development on 1st Avenue South. However, the brand-new Uproot Brewing will be taking over the space!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Doug Barrett is ready for something new

associate professor in the Department of Art and Art History, is not afraid to try something new and different. It’s been a recurring theme throughout both his academic and professional journeys, and, so far, it has served him well. “I was in advertising for 20 years in Orlando,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

What’s happening in Ensley—Ensley Renaissance Festival, Aug. 20 + NEW mixed-use development plans

Time: 3PM-8PM Location: 1601 Avenue K, Birmingham, AL 35218. Cost: free for Ensley Residents and $10 for non-Ensley residents. At this family-friendly, community-driven festival, guests can enjoy so many fun activities, including:. Live music from local artists. Over 40 community organizations providing information on services available to the community. Food...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

Jurassic Quest is Roaring Into Birmingham

The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Birmingham-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex for a limited run Aug 19-21. Jurassic Quest opens...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

TransLoop is one of America’s fastest-growing private companies

In May, Chicago-based Transloop announced its expansion into Avondale, and now, Today, Inc. revealed that TransLoop ranked #12 on its annual Inc. 5000 list for America’s fastest-growing private companies. Here’s what you need to know. TransLoop makes the list. TransLoop, a Chicago-based modern freight brokerage company that is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Alabama’s First Aerospace & Aviation High School Opens in Bessemer

Tia Wilson didn’t want to waste any time getting her 14-year-old into a school to help him fulfill his dream of becoming an astronaut, so she did research to find a good fit for her son, Daniel. She found two schools: One was in Dallas, Texas, and the other was in Bessemer, Alabama—the Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School (AAHS).
BESSEMER, AL
WAFF

Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
CULLMAN, AL

