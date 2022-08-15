Read full article on original website
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive
The following transcript has been edited for clarity. There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross. It’s a “wet bulb temperature” of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees C).
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
A French physicist posted a photo he claimed was from the James Webb Space Telescope, praising the 'level of detail' — it turned out to be a slice of chorizo
Etienne Klein posted a photo of chorizo sausage on his Twitter, joking that it was an image from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways
US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
Astronomers believe that this 7000 year old stone circle in Africa is the world's first astronomical site
Nabta Playa Calendar Circle, reconstructed at Aswan Nubia museumCredit: Raymbetz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Nabta Playa is a drainage basin in the Nubian Desert in southern Egypt. The region contains several archaeological sites including the Nabta Playa site which is one of the earliest sites from the Egyptian Neolithic Period or prehistoric Egypt.
americanmilitarynews.com
US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep
The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
Chinese scientists invent laser so powerful it can scar the air
Researchers in China have invented a high-powered laser capable of essentially scorching the air to create patterns.The Wuhan-based team demonstrated the laser by drawing Chinese characters in the air, which can be viewed from any angle and can be physically touched.It works by stripping the electrons off air molecules using ultra-short laser pulses and turning them into light. The researchers hope the technology can be implemented in various fields, ranging from brain imaging, to quantum computing.“With the brand new device, we can draw in the air without using paper and ink,” Cao Xiangdong, lead scientist at the Hongtuo Laboratory of...
Pilot spots fiery red glow in clouds over the Atlantic Ocean that some likened to a 'watergate' from Netflix's Stranger Things, while others say it's LEDs on a fishing boat
A fiery red glow was spotted by a pilot on July 22 as he passed over clouds above that Atlantic Ocean, and images of the eerie scene were recently shared on Reddit with the hopes of unravelling the mystery. Three images of the encounter sparked a commenting frenzy on the...
Giant Fireball Explodes Over Texas in Incredible Footage
The fireball was described by one eyewitness as like a "green camera flash," while others said they heard loud booms.
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Presents Timeline for the Possibility of Earth's Sixth Mass Extinction
According to calculations done by a climate scientist at Tohoku University in Japan, the current mass extinction event is not expected to be as devastating as the previous five. Certainly not for several more centuries. Earth has lost most of its species on several occasions during the past 540 million...
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
Good News Network
Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops
A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
Tonga's eruption injected so much water into Earth’s atmosphere that it could weaken the ozone layer
When an underwater volcano in Tonga erupted in January, it belched out more than ash and volcanic gases; it also spewed 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools' worth of water vapor into Earth's atmosphere, a new study finds. This water vapor could end up being the most destructive part of the volcano's...
World’s largest active volcano could be erupted by earthquake as scientists observe ‘change’ deep inside
THE WORLD's largest volcano has been observed changing internally as blazing magma shifts around. The Mauna Loa volcano is more than five miles tall and researchers know just what it'll take to set the volcano off. Advanced ground- and satellite-based measuring tools indicate to researchers that the .04 square miles...
