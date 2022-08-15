ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Kingsport Times-News

State officials want to reunite Tennesseans with their missing money

Officials with the unclaimed property division of the Tennessee Department of Treasury will be hitting the road in the coming months to reunite Tennesseans with their missing money. Representatives from the department are traveling to festivals, fairs and other events across the state to return money owed to Tennesseans. One...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Outside investors, high demand to blame for rising rent in Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New data from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors shows that rent in the Tri-Cities is now 50 percent higher than before the pandemic. A release from the association said multi-family housing is the new “hot ticket” in commercial real estate, according to President Rick Chantry. The association reported the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Federal help available for victims of Wise flash flood

WHITESBURG, KY. — While Wise County was not included in a federal disaster declaration after late July’s flash flooding, other federal aid is available for affected residents and small businesses. James Accurso, spokesperson for the U.S. Small Business Administration, said on Thursday that two low-interest loan programs can...
WISE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Rock Casino#The Virginia Lottery
Kingsport Times-News

Tri-Cities Airport aims for stakeholder group take off

BLOUNTVILLE — Gene Cossey, the executive director of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority, is ready to see the region fill seats on multiple 737s flying in and out of Blountville. But first, he and other officials with the TCAA aim to gain stakeholder buy-in to attract added air service. “Airlines...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
cardinalnews.org

A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?

ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Pound Town Council moving on town business

POUND — With a current budget in place and on time, a new interim mayor and property tax collections back on track, the Pound Town Council addressed a range of new town business Tuesday. With Mayor Brittany Carter presiding, the council moved through routine business including:
POUND, VA
WJHL

Close to 2,000 families have moved to Kingsport since 2020

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities is seeing across-the-board growth, including its residential development. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the city has seen growth in its residential, commercial and industrial markets, as well as in its small business scene. “As a result, Kingsport has seen its revenues grow by […]
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City looks to close jail

Johnson City may decide to close its detention center tonight, citing staffing shortages, increased expenses and decreasing revenue. City commissioners heard an update on the facility during an afternoon work session on Thursday and agreed that closing the facility was in the city’s best interest. The jail, a minimum security facility that’s been in operation since the 1970s, is home to about three dozen women who are in state custody.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Commission rejects pay-to-stay proposal

BLOUNTVILLE — Pay-to-stay won’t be coming to inmates in the Sullivan County Jail. At least not for now. The Sullivan County Commission rejected a proposal to request that county judiciary invoke a $35-per-day room-and-board charge to inmates in the jail. As amended, it would only have applied to inmates once they were convicted and sentenced.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Daytime Live in Downtown Greeneville

Amy talks with Jann Mirkov with Main Street Greeneville about some of the new businesses popping up in downtown Greeneville. Amy takes us inside Nickle Ridge Winery in downtown Greeneville. For more information visit them on Facebook!
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive

ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
supertalk929.com

Suspect in SW Virginia hit-and-run case arrested in Johnson City

A suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Scott County, Virginia has been arrested in Johnson City. Police reported Michael Mullins was taken into custody following a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Sevier Center Tuesday morning. Mullins was charged with being a fugitive from justice...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Columbian Coffee Exchange closing permanently

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities business has announced that it will be closing its doors for good. The Columbian Coffee Exchange posted to Facebook to say that due to rising costs, and the inability to find staff, they will be closing. The company says that many small businesses are struggling to survive in […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

County wants to acquire former Sullivan Middle School

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A closed Sullivan County school building could re-open for community use if the county commission gets its way. Thursday night, the Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution to pursue purchasing the former Sullivan Middle School in the Sullivan Gardens community. The resolution says the goal is to “ensure that such grounds […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy