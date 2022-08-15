Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
State officials want to reunite Tennesseans with their missing money
Officials with the unclaimed property division of the Tennessee Department of Treasury will be hitting the road in the coming months to reunite Tennesseans with their missing money. Representatives from the department are traveling to festivals, fairs and other events across the state to return money owed to Tennesseans. One...
Outside investors, high demand to blame for rising rent in Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New data from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors shows that rent in the Tri-Cities is now 50 percent higher than before the pandemic. A release from the association said multi-family housing is the new “hot ticket” in commercial real estate, according to President Rick Chantry. The association reported the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Federal help available for victims of Wise flash flood
WHITESBURG, KY. — While Wise County was not included in a federal disaster declaration after late July’s flash flooding, other federal aid is available for affected residents and small businesses. James Accurso, spokesperson for the U.S. Small Business Administration, said on Thursday that two low-interest loan programs can...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan school board tweaks director qualifications, reviews auction, discusses spending COVID money
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County school board got a sneak peak at what the online auction of the former Colonial Heights Middle School will look like next month. It also voted to tweak qualification requirements for the next director of schools. In addition, the board had a more than...
Kingsport Times-News
Tri-Cities Airport aims for stakeholder group take off
BLOUNTVILLE — Gene Cossey, the executive director of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority, is ready to see the region fill seats on multiple 737s flying in and out of Blountville. But first, he and other officials with the TCAA aim to gain stakeholder buy-in to attract added air service. “Airlines...
cardinalnews.org
A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?
ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Commission votes to close jail; approves site for new dog park, bike track
Johnson City commissioners voted to close the city's jail on Thursday, just hours after city staff recommended its closure during a work session due to rising costs, increased operating expenses and staffing shortages. The jail, a minimum security facility that’s been in operation since the 1970s, is home to about...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport school board approves city bid on its behalf for Colonial Heights Middle, low bid on Jefferson Elementary HVAC
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board has voted 4-1 to reimburse Kingsport up to $2.25 million if the city makes and wins a bid next month on the former Colonial Heights Middle School and its 16-acre campus. The funding would come from the school system's General Purpose School Fund...
Kingsport Times-News
Pound Town Council moving on town business
POUND — With a current budget in place and on time, a new interim mayor and property tax collections back on track, the Pound Town Council addressed a range of new town business Tuesday. With Mayor Brittany Carter presiding, the council moved through routine business including:
Close to 2,000 families have moved to Kingsport since 2020
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities is seeing across-the-board growth, including its residential development. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the city has seen growth in its residential, commercial and industrial markets, as well as in its small business scene. “As a result, Kingsport has seen its revenues grow by […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City looks to close jail
Johnson City may decide to close its detention center tonight, citing staffing shortages, increased expenses and decreasing revenue. City commissioners heard an update on the facility during an afternoon work session on Thursday and agreed that closing the facility was in the city’s best interest. The jail, a minimum security facility that’s been in operation since the 1970s, is home to about three dozen women who are in state custody.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan Commission rejects pay-to-stay proposal
BLOUNTVILLE — Pay-to-stay won’t be coming to inmates in the Sullivan County Jail. At least not for now. The Sullivan County Commission rejected a proposal to request that county judiciary invoke a $35-per-day room-and-board charge to inmates in the jail. As amended, it would only have applied to inmates once they were convicted and sentenced.
wjhl.com
Daytime Live in Downtown Greeneville
Amy talks with Jann Mirkov with Main Street Greeneville about some of the new businesses popping up in downtown Greeneville. Amy takes us inside Nickle Ridge Winery in downtown Greeneville. For more information visit them on Facebook!
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' Tour
Cameo Theater in Bristol, VirginiaJohn Dabbs/Photographer. One of music's most recognizable harmony groups comes to Bristol's Cameo Theater this Saturday, August 20. The upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have become Country hits and earned them many of the music industry's accolades, including:
Kingsport Times-News
Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive
ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
supertalk929.com
Suspect in SW Virginia hit-and-run case arrested in Johnson City
A suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Scott County, Virginia has been arrested in Johnson City. Police reported Michael Mullins was taken into custody following a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Sevier Center Tuesday morning. Mullins was charged with being a fugitive from justice...
Kingsport Times-News
Health Wagon seeks more volunteers for free clinic at Wise County Fairgrounds
The Health Wagon is hosting an Innovative Readiness Training event which provides no-cost medical, dental and vision services from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds. Volunteers needed: General, registration, nurses, dentists, hygienists, EMTs.
Columbian Coffee Exchange closing permanently
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities business has announced that it will be closing its doors for good. The Columbian Coffee Exchange posted to Facebook to say that due to rising costs, and the inability to find staff, they will be closing. The company says that many small businesses are struggling to survive in […]
County wants to acquire former Sullivan Middle School
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A closed Sullivan County school building could re-open for community use if the county commission gets its way. Thursday night, the Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution to pursue purchasing the former Sullivan Middle School in the Sullivan Gardens community. The resolution says the goal is to “ensure that such grounds […]
