Johnson City may decide to close its detention center tonight, citing staffing shortages, increased expenses and decreasing revenue. City commissioners heard an update on the facility during an afternoon work session on Thursday and agreed that closing the facility was in the city’s best interest. The jail, a minimum security facility that’s been in operation since the 1970s, is home to about three dozen women who are in state custody.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO