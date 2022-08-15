Read full article on original website
myfoxzone.com
Third suspect arrested in 2021 dragging death of beloved Houston grandmother
HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
Click2Houston.com
WATCH LIVE: Fort Bend authorities announce ‘multiple’ arrests, say it’s connected to case of 2 teen brothers killed after 2020 ‘random’ shooting
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced “multiple” arrests in connection to the murder of two teen brothers who were shot and killed in December of 2020. A news conference will be held beginning at 10 a.m. KPRC 2 will...
cw39.com
La Marque man gets 35 years for knife assault of girlfriend
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A La Marque man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend with a knife. Last June, officers responded to a report of a woman bleeding outside of an apartment. The victim had crawled from a nearby storage unit and...
Convicted killer Arthur Brown Jr to be executed in March 2023, judge says
Despite the execution date being set, family members said they wish it would've happened sooner and they still have to wait another year.
cw39.com
Robber receives 29-year sentence for multiple violent crimes in Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) – A Honduran national who illegally resided in the Houston area has been ordered to prison for 29 years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Denis Matute, 27, pleaded guilty in November to his crimes. He received a nine-year sentence for two counts for robbery, 10 years for two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence (which will be served consecutively to each other).
cw39.com
Third suspect arrested in deadly McDonald’s robbery from 2021
HOUSTON (CW39) — A third person has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2021 robbery that left a 71-year-old woman dead outside of a McDonald’s. Lawrence Earl Thomas is charged with capital murder in the death of Martha Medina. That’s according to our news partners at...
Houston man accused of scamming people out of $787K in property scheme
Properties located in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas were involved in the alleged scheme. There are some local victims, but others are from as far as California.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Suspect Arrested For Assaulting A Constable Deputy in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 16, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 23500 block of Cimber Lane in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the suspect involved refused to comply with the deputy's commands and struck him in the face multiple times. After a brief...
Click2Houston.com
Man who pointed gun at Pct. 4 deputies shot to death at north Harris County motel, officials say
HOUSTON – A man was killed Thursday morning after pointing a firearm at Harris County Pct. 4 deputies at a north Harris County motel, according to Harris County Maj. Wayne Kuhlman. Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 received a call for service around 8:30 a.m. at the...
Gunman shoots teen twice, then kicks him while on the ground, police say
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old boy is likely paralyzed after being shot twice in the back in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to police. This happened just after midnight near a gas station on Clearwood Street near Meldrum Lane. Houston police said the teen stopped at the gas station to...
Man accused of killing 8-year-old in E. Harris Co. just came off probation, records show
Photos of a Kia Optima with front-end damage became the centerpiece of an investigation into the Cloverleaf-area killing. Now, deputies have someone behind bars.
25-year-old woman arrested in killing of 21-year-old woman who died protecting baby
Tranisha Latavia Miller is accused in the attack. Police say Miller hid between cars, then jumped out and fired on the victim as she was walking from the store with her baby.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Judge denies no bail discounts in Harris County, man connected to Candyman murders denied medical parole
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A Harris County judge has ruled that bond companies cannot bail suspects out of jail for a discount. A company called “All About Bail Bonds” challenged a recent rule that requires bondsmen...
25-year-old woman wanted in death of mom who was shot while protecting baby in SE Houston, HPD says
Tranisha Latavia Miller is accused of killing Chante Wilson as the victim walked back from a store in southeast Houston.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect angry at clerk for not accepting counterfeit cash threatens retaliation from ‘Cholos’ gang before robbery, police say
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a robbery by threat. On July 31 at around 4:05 p.m., an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 5700 block of Alder. The man approached the counter and asked the...
Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THOUSANDS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED
Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
cw39.com
Khamaya Donelson $25,000 reward billboards to find her killer
HOUSTON (CW39) The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reminding the public about the FBI reward being offered in the murder case of five-year-old Khamaya Donelson. Authorities said that back on July 3, 2022, Donelson’s mother picked up her two children, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson and an 8-year-old son, from a 24-hour day care.
Houston serial killer's request to be released from prison denied
A man who is serving six life sentences connected to Houston's infamous Candyman murders will not be considered for release after requesting to be freed for medical reasons.
cw39.com
HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
