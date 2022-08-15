Date set for Canfield gazebo demolition

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A date has been set to tear down the gazebo in Canfield to make way for a new one.

The gazebo on the Village Green will be taken down on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to City Manager Wade Calhoun.

Some paperwork issues determining ownership of the gazebo held up the work, but that’s been worked out.

A new, bigger gazebo will replace the one being torn down.

The Rotary Club of Canfield is raising funds for the project that is expected to be completed soon.

According to Calhoun, the club undertook the project to make it larger and upgrade the lighting and sound systems. Additionally, they want to improve the space surrounding the gazebo.

The project’s cost is estimated to total $250,000.

A building permit from Mahoning County is in the works and construction is expected to begin within the next few weeks.

There are no planned road closures.

