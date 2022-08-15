Jeannine Meinke, age 92, of Imlay City, MI died Monday, August 15, 2022 at Lapeer County Medical Care Facility of Lapeer, MI. Jeannine Dolores McGlynn was born October 24, 1929 in Boston, MA. She was the daughter of the late Frederick and the late Sarah (Szumiglia) McGlynn. Jeannine grew up in Detroit, MI. She was a graduate of Eastern High School in Detroit. Jeannine was clinic educated under the care of many extraordinary doctors over 35 years, assisting in surgeries and patient care. She married Clayton Meinke, her high school sweetheart, on February 24, 1948 in Detroit, MI. Jeannine and Clayton lived all over Michigan, including Petoskey, Glen Arbor, and most recently, Port Austin. She moved to the Dryden, MI area in 2017.

IMLAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO