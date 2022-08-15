Read full article on original website
Jeannine Meinke, 92
Jeannine Meinke, age 92, of Imlay City, MI died Monday, August 15, 2022 at Lapeer County Medical Care Facility of Lapeer, MI. Jeannine Dolores McGlynn was born October 24, 1929 in Boston, MA. She was the daughter of the late Frederick and the late Sarah (Szumiglia) McGlynn. Jeannine grew up in Detroit, MI. She was a graduate of Eastern High School in Detroit. Jeannine was clinic educated under the care of many extraordinary doctors over 35 years, assisting in surgeries and patient care. She married Clayton Meinke, her high school sweetheart, on February 24, 1948 in Detroit, MI. Jeannine and Clayton lived all over Michigan, including Petoskey, Glen Arbor, and most recently, Port Austin. She moved to the Dryden, MI area in 2017.
Water advisory won’t delay school year start
TRI-CITY AREA — Sorry kids…the boil water advisory currently impacting Almont and Imlay City won’t delay the start of a new school year. In a letter to parents issued on Monday, August 15, superintendents Dr. William Kalmar and Dr. Stu Cameron said both Almont and Imlay City districts would continue with plans to welcome back students on Monday, August 22, as originally planned.
ALMONT TOWNSHIP SYNOPSIS
Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m. at 819 N. Main St., Almont, MI. Members present were Supervisor Bowman, Clerk Hoffner, Treasurer Kudsin, and Trustees Streeter, Groesbeck, Eschenburg, and Dodge. The following actions were taken: 1) approved consent agenda as presented, 2) approved rate increase request from Davis Land Surveying and Engineering, approved revised bylaws for MTA County Chapter, approved the appointment of a probationary firefighter. Meeting adjourned at 8:08 p.m.
RUTH HUGHES MEMORIAL DISTRICT LIBRARY
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Thursday, September 1 at 6:00 p.m. at the Ruth Hughes Memorial District Library, Imlay City Branch, 211 N. Almont Ave., Imlay City, Michigan, the District Library Board of the Ruth Hughes Memorial District Library will hold a public hearing to consider the Library’s proposed budget for the period from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023.
Arthur “Art” Kanaziz Sr., 88
Arthur “Art” Kanaziz Sr., age 88, of Imlay City, MI died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Arthur James Kanaziz was born October 29, 1933 in Ferndale, MI. He was the son of the late John and the late Stella (Kowalski) Kanaziz. Art grew up and attended school in the Detroit, MI area. Right out of high school, he joined and proudly served in the United States Army from 1951-1954 during the Korean War. He married Barbara “Barb” Davis on January 18, 1954 in Wyandotte, MI.
Dale Alvin Miller, 65
Dale Alvin Miller, 65, of Emmett Township, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital. He was born in Lapeer, October 5, 1956, the son of the late Arthur and Eileen (Kersten) Miller. His marriage to Lori Crosby was February 4, 1978, at Attica United Methodist...
Imlay 3-on-3 tourney attracts 47 teams
TRI-CITY AREA — Tri-City Area teams claimed four firsts and three second-place finishes at the Imlay City 3-on-3 Tournament this past Saturday. A total of 47 teams competed in the event. Peacocks (Almont’s Brody Corneau, Spencer Kent, Noah Campbell and Blake Lane) won the Boys’ 7th and 8th grade...
Robert Patterson Smith, 73
Robert Patterson Smith, 73, of Capac, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home. He was born February 7, 1949, in Pontiac, MI, the son of the late Leland and Ruth (Patterson) Smith. His marriage to Dorothy O’Connor was June 8, 1968, at St. Nicholas Catholic...
Mic Bez and Band to rock Imlay City
IMLAY CITY — Popular hometown guitarist/vocalist Mic Bez and his band are set to take the stage at the Lamb-Steele Park Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 7:30-9 p.m. Bez is coming off a successful performance at the Imlay City Eagles Club, where he and the band drew a full house to the downtown venue.
Martin “Marty” Robert Heldt, 60
Martin “Marty” Robert Heldt, 60, of Dryden, MI left us for eternal life with Jesus on Friday, August 12, 2022. He bravely battled COPD for several years and is at peace in heaven. He was born April 18, 1962 in Mt. Clemens, MI, the son of the late...
Judd, Schuchard, Peters, Bigger see playing time for SC4 soccer
TRI-CITY AREA — Four players hailing from the Tri-City Area competed for St. Clair County Community College’s women’s soccer team in a 5-0 loss to U of M-Dearborn last Saturday afternoon. St. Clair County Community’s Field, in Marysville, is where the action unfolded. Imlay City’s Katlyn...
Home team wins, 3-2
IMLAY CITY — The home team overcame two-goal halftime deficit a to outlast the visiting side, 3-2, in the Imlay City Alumni Soccer Game last Saturday afternoon. In Saturday’s matchup, the visitors jumped out to a 2-0 advantage after one half was complete. The home team then put...
