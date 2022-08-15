Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
RI leaders warn of price gouging at the pump
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State leaders spoke out about the price gouging of gas prices Wednesday, with stern warnings to oil companies who pocket the excess profits. According to AAA Northeast, gas prices fell in Rhode Island for the ninth straight week with an average of $4.19 per gallon across the state.
McKee: State is monitoring gas stations for price gouging
Gov. McKee says that his administration is monitoring gas prices statewide, noting that all businesses receive their gas from the same supplier.
ABC6.com
DEM: Rhode Island expected to announce campfire ban
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that a campfire ban is likely to be announced for all state-run campgrounds. The department will ask private campgrounds to highly advise banning open fires, according to spokesman Jay Wegimont. This move is due to worsening...
independentri.com
All hands on deck as Ferry owner looks to hire additional employees
Charlie Donadio, the president and owner of Rhode Island Fast Ferry, is making a “Mayday” call for help, but his vessels need employees, not a rescue. “We have immediate openings,” Donadio said. “We are looking for anybody with experience in boating, sailing, offshore fishing, or any type of maritime experience. This is a great opportunity for retirees, or for anybody who just likes working on the water.”
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- August 18, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith reported that they have been seeing a decent pick of fluke on recent full and half day trips, along with a good number of black sea bass. A decent number of limit catches have come on most trips, and most anglers are going home with a nice bag of filets. Trips are filling up fast, especially the weekend trips, so make sure you make a reservation early enough. The full day trips depart at 7 a.m. and the two daily half day trips depart at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Boston Globe
Home buyer dollars stretch further in Rhode Island, but the market is still tough. Here’s why.
Longtime Rhode Island home buyers who watched prices surge these past few years may never see the market return to the way things were prior to the pandemic. The pace of housing development is too slow to compensate for an extraordinarily low supply of housing. But the Ocean State still...
Valley Breeze
History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes
LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island Nurse Surrenders License for Submitting Falsified COVID Vaccine Card
A Rhode Island nurse has surrendered her license — due to admitting to obtaining, and submitting to her employer, a falsified COVID vaccine card. Rhode Island Department of Health records show that registered nurse Athena Fidas was working as a Nurse Care Manager at Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Group, when she presented her employer with what she said was her vaccination card — and later admitted it was fake.
iheart.com
Rhode Island Part Of Another Big Opioid Settlement
There has been another big settlement between states and an opioid maker. This time it is opioid maker Endo which is agreeing to a 450-million-dollar settlement with Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts as well as 42 other states. In the settlement, which is being called “an agreement in principle” by...
GoLocalProv
Relief for Buyers - Median Price of a Single Family Home in RI Falls, But So Does Number of Sales
The Rhode Island Association of Realtors is reporting that the monthly median price of single-family homes has fallen from $430,000 in June to $410,000 for July. This is one of the only significant month-over-month decreases in years. The July, the median price did increase 6.8% over July of 2021. Closed...
ABC6.com
10 charged in Massachusetts, Rhode Island fentanyl trafficking ring
BOSTON (WLNE) — The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Wednesday that 10 people in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were charged for their alleged involvement in a fentanyl trafficking ring. Last month, law enforcement seized over 500 grams suspected fentanyl during the drug bust. Investigators identified Ortiz-Alcantara as...
SNAP for Seniors: How Rhode Island Is Making Strides Against Food Insecurity Among Elderly
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee -- joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and other elected leaders and advocates -- recently passed legislative and budget initiatives to...
ABC6.com
DEM places outdoor fire ban at state campgrounds, parks, and management areas
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management placed a ban Friday on all outdoor fires at state campgrounds, parks, and management areas. The ban is effective Saturday morning, and includes all campfires at campgrounds and picnic areas. This comes as almost all areas in Rhode Island are in extreme drought conditions.
fallriverreporter.com
Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island opens first heavy-duty battery storage system
(WJAR) — Gray lithium batteries fenced in the back of an industrial park in Pascoag are meant to give about five thousand Pascoag Utility District customers some relief. The power supplier in Burrillville created the first heavy-duty battery storage facility in Rhode Island, which increases the power grids reliability when it gets close to its max.
newportthisweek.com
Mobile Program Offers Critical Dental Services
A mobile dental program is providing a convenient alternative for thousands of Rhode Island children who would otherwise be without much-needed dental care. A 40-foot long, eight-foot-wide truck called the “Molar Express,” equipped with two mobile dental units, was donated by the New England chapter of the Ronald Mac- Donald House of Charities, which partners with local nonprofits and healthcare agencies by providing resources that can be directed to traditionally underprivileged communities.
ABC6.com
DEM fines man $9,000 for illegally fishing off Block Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that they’ve fined a man for fishing in an off-limits zone off Block Island in June. Spokesperson Jay Wegimont said William McLaughlin, III was fined $9,000 for possessing striped bass in an exclusive economic zone.
ABC6.com
New touch-screen voting in time for Primary day in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) — With primary day fast approaching in Rhode Island, the secretary of state’s office, showing off some new technology Friday that it claims will help make the voting process easier this year. This “Express Vote” machine is taking the traditional way of voting, and making...
ABC6.com
Drought Status Updated to Extreme
Our drought situation has gotten more dire. We have been downgraded to Extreme Drought for all of Rhode Island and Bristol County in Massachusetts with the exception of Block Island. This means we are at the phase where well will begin to run dry, rivers flow slower and lower and warm. Crop loss is inevitable and the local dairy and Christmas tree farms will feel stress. After this cool start Friday with lows in the upper-50s, a warm westerly wind and plenty of sunshine will deliver high temperatures well into the 80s. Increasing humidity will make it feel closer to 90 Friday afternoon as ell. The weekend is looking dry and very warm with highs in the 80s and further climbing humidity. By the time we get to Monday, dew points will be well into the 60s, making for and “air you can wear” kind of day.
