Mark Allen Purdy, Clinton
Mark Allen Purdy, age 60, of Clinton, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 23, 1961, in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Ernest and Betty Whited Purdy. Mark loved the Lord and shined through his Mercy and Grace. Mark worked at TTE in Oak Ridge and was a member of many bands, where he played drums. In 1982, Mark joined the group Ambush with friends, Mike Parrett and Bass player, Scott Freels. In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by, brothers, James Richard and Paul Joseph Purdy; sister, Brenda P. Collins; and stepson, Trevor Pettet.
Roberta Campbell Wright, Oliver Springs
Roberta Campbell Wright, 78, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 16, 2022. She loved her Lord and Savior, her family, and everyone that came into her life. She was a faithful member of New Fairview Baptist Church and Gave her ALL in service for her Lord and her church.
Randolph Lovegrove, Spring City
Randolph Lovegrove, age 73 of Spring City, passed away on August 14, 2022. The family will be meeting for a funeral service on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Liberty Church Cemetery in Wartburg. In lieu of flowers...
Bernida Wolfe, Rockwood
Mrs. Bernida Wolfe, age 52, of Rockwood passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. She was a member of the Highway 70 Church of Christ and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She was preceded by her parents: Bobby & Nellie Husband. She is survived by...
Caryville to get new Police Chief
Last Week Caryville Police Chief Brian Keeton announced his resignation, effective August 26th, as he prepares to take over as Sheriff of Scott County. Keeton won the election for Scott County Sheriff earlier this month and will depart Caryville after eight years with the PD. The town’s Board of Aldermen appointed Michael Owens to serve as interim chief and indicated they will begin a search for a new chief of police immediately.
Jeremy Lynn Beard, Wartburg
Jeremy Lynn Beard, age 39 of Wartburg went home to be with his Heavenly Father on August 16, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1982. His love has always been with the Lord and his church family at Macedonia Baptist Church. When talking with Jeremy he always found a way to talk about the Lord. He loved spending time on the lake camping with his loving wife and three boys. He always looked forward to going to work alongside his father, Jeff at Poor Boys Tire Shop. He had a passion for coon hunting. Whenever you would see Jeremy he would have a smile on his face, and making jokes, secretly plotting his next prank.
Christopher Kennedy Captured in Illinois
Roane County authorities tell us that the search is over for a man convicted of neglecting and murdering an elderly relative Roane County deputies announced last month they were searching for a man after he and his wife were convicted of felony murder after the wife’s aunt died, according to officials with District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s Office.
City Manager Search Continues for Norris
City Council met in a special called meeting on the evening of Monday, August 15th, to discuss the ongoing search for a new city manager following the resignation of Scott Hackler in June. Mayor Chris Mitchell began the meeting by distributing an email response from Joshua Ray declining the formal...
