Meet Patrick Chamberlain, VP for artistic administration at the Aspen Music Festival and School

Alan Fletcher sums up the Aspen Music Festival's season and peeks into next summer
Late August traditionally brings the finale of the Aspen Music Festival and School and that closing performance comes this Sunday afternoon at the Music Tent. Alan Fletcher, the president and CEO of AMFS, reports that while some orchestra members tested positive, not a single guest artist or visiting conductor became ill or arrived ill – which was not the case last summer.
Alum of Aspen takes center stage as conductor
Roderick Cox was supposed to be conducting in Aspen last summer, but upon his arrival at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately sent home. Now he’s back, he’s well and he’s ready for action. A few years ago, Cox was in...
Roaring Fork Valley media orgs launch survey to Latinx community
It’s not news that there is a disconnect between English- and Spanish-language news — and how that news reaches audiences — in the Roaring Fork Valley. But now, eight news media organizations are seeking to bridge that gap, starting by learning more. Facilitated by the Colorado News Collaborative, or COLab, and bolstered by a $25,000 grant from the Colorado Media Project (a COLab partner), a professionally developed survey is now live, until September 2, 2022. The goal is to garner as many responses as possible, from as random, representative of a sample as possible in order to hear directly from the Spanish-speaking Latinx community about what news coverage is most important — and currently missing — from the media landscape and how best to deliver it.
