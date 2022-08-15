Jeremy Lynn Beard, age 39 of Wartburg went home to be with his Heavenly Father on August 16, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1982. His love has always been with the Lord and his church family at Macedonia Baptist Church. When talking with Jeremy he always found a way to talk about the Lord. He loved spending time on the lake camping with his loving wife and three boys. He always looked forward to going to work alongside his father, Jeff at Poor Boys Tire Shop. He had a passion for coon hunting. Whenever you would see Jeremy he would have a smile on his face, and making jokes, secretly plotting his next prank.

WARTBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO