Williams Addresses Franklin: I Literally Made You Look Stupid
Lions RB Jamaal Williams replies to being called out by Colts LB Zaire Franklin.
Natchez Democrat
Green Wave look to put Patriots on upset alert
NATCHEZ — Cathedral High School’s varsity football team will have its hands full Friday night when the Green Wave travel to Madison for it season-opener against the three-time defending MAIS Class 6A Madison-Ridgeland Academy Patriots. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Last year at D’Evereaux Stadium, MRA took...
What we learned in Bears' 27-11 preseason win vs. Seahawks
SEATTLE – Break up the (preseason) Bears. For the second time in five days, Matt Eberflus’ team came away victorious in the preseason, beating the Seattle Seahawks 27-11 on Thursday at Lumen Field. Justin Fields and the offense played just one series but put points on the board...
Michigan State commit Jeremy Fears changes mind on Overtime Elite decision, returns to Joliet West (Illinois)
One of the nation’s top-ranked basketball recruits is returning home for his senior year. Jeremy Fears, a Michigian State commit who had declared his intention to play for Overtime Elite this season, took to Twitter and announced he will return to his hometown school Joliet West (Illinois). Fears, ...
Yardbarker
Jim Irsay blasts Carson Wentz again, says Colts are 'set up for excellence' with Matt Ryan
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hasn't been bashful regarding his feelings about former quarterback Carson Wentz. After missing out on the playoffs last year, the Colts decided to move on from Wentz after just one season, opting instead to acquire former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to lead the team.
Did Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
After being dealt to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for David Robertson, young right-hander Ben Brown chases continued success on the Northside.
Once Undrafted, Is this Power Bat Destined for the Cubs Lineup?
From undrafted to Triple-A, the Chicago Cubs' Matt Mervis sits one step away from the Show.
