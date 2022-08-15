ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Green Wave look to put Patriots on upset alert

NATCHEZ — Cathedral High School’s varsity football team will have its hands full Friday night when the Green Wave travel to Madison for it season-opener against the three-time defending MAIS Class 6A Madison-Ridgeland Academy Patriots. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Last year at D’Evereaux Stadium, MRA took...
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Community Policy