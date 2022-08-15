Read full article on original website
Related
myfoxzone.com
Third suspect arrested in 2021 dragging death of beloved Houston grandmother
HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
cw39.com
La Marque man gets 35 years for knife assault of girlfriend
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A La Marque man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend with a knife. Last June, officers responded to a report of a woman bleeding outside of an apartment. The victim had crawled from a nearby storage unit and...
Convicted killer Arthur Brown Jr to be executed in March 2023, judge says
Despite the execution date being set, family members said they wish it would've happened sooner and they still have to wait another year.
Six Years After A Harris County Constable Killed Ashtian Barnes, His Family Fights For Justice
Wednesday, Aug. 17, would have been Ashtian's 31st birthday. Instead of celebrating another birthday with their beloved brother and son, Ashtian's mother and sisters are still fighting for a sliver of justice. The post Six Years After A Harris County Constable Killed Ashtian Barnes, His Family Fights For Justice appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Third suspect arrested in deadly McDonald’s robbery from 2021
HOUSTON (CW39) — A third person has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2021 robbery that left a 71-year-old woman dead outside of a McDonald’s. Lawrence Earl Thomas is charged with capital murder in the death of Martha Medina. That’s according to our news partners at...
cw39.com
Robber receives 29-year sentence for multiple violent crimes in Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) – A Honduran national who illegally resided in the Houston area has been ordered to prison for 29 years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Denis Matute, 27, pleaded guilty in November to his crimes. He received a nine-year sentence for two counts for robbery, 10 years for two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence (which will be served consecutively to each other).
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houston
The Houston Police Department along with the Houston Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 Block of Berry Rd near Appleton St in the Northline area of Houston on August 18, 2022, just after 10:30 p.m.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Suspect Arrested For Assaulting A Constable Deputy in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 16, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 23500 block of Cimber Lane in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the suspect involved refused to comply with the deputy's commands and struck him in the face multiple times. After a brief...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Accused teen rapist charged 1 year after attack due to forensic lab backlog
HOUSTON - On August 1, 2021, Houston police say a 14-year-old girl was sitting outside her apartment on the 9600 block of Homestead Rd in North Houston. Around 10 p.m. that night, investigators say 39-year-old Terrance Terrell Richard drove up to the girl, forced her into his car, then drove around to the back parking lot of the complex, and proceeded to rape her.
Houston man accused of scamming people out of $787K in property scheme
Properties located in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas were involved in the alleged scheme. There are some local victims, but others are from as far as California.
Click2Houston.com
Man who pointed gun at Pct. 4 deputies shot to death at north Harris County motel, officials say
HOUSTON – A man was killed Thursday morning after pointing a firearm at Harris County Pct. 4 deputies at a north Harris County motel, according to Harris County Maj. Wayne Kuhlman. Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 received a call for service around 8:30 a.m. at the...
25-year-old woman wanted in death of mom who was shot while protecting baby in SE Houston, HPD says
Tranisha Latavia Miller is accused of killing Chante Wilson as the victim walked back from a store in southeast Houston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gunman shoots teen twice, then kicks him while on the ground, police say
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old boy is likely paralyzed after being shot twice in the back in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to police. This happened just after midnight near a gas station on Clearwood Street near Meldrum Lane. Houston police said the teen stopped at the gas station to...
Man accused of killing 8-year-old in E. Harris Co. just came off probation, records show
Photos of a Kia Optima with front-end damage became the centerpiece of an investigation into the Cloverleaf-area killing. Now, deputies have someone behind bars.
fox26houston.com
Bodycam footage shows when officers shoot Missouri City officer-involved shooting suspect
HOUSTON - New body cam footage shows the moment Houston Police Department officers shot a suspect in the July 23 officer-involved shooting in Missouri City. HPD was one of the few agencies that responded to the area that night after Missouri City officer Crystal Sepulveda was shot in the face moments before.
Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Judge denies no bail discounts in Harris County, man connected to Candyman murders denied medical parole
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A Harris County judge has ruled that bond companies cannot bail suspects out of jail for a discount. A company called “All About Bail Bonds” challenged a recent rule that requires bondsmen...
Houston serial killer's request to be released from prison denied
A man who is serving six life sentences connected to Houston's infamous Candyman murders will not be considered for release after requesting to be freed for medical reasons.
cw39.com
HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
HPD releases bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting in Missouri City area
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday released bodycam video showing the events leading up to officers from multiple agencies shooting a suspect who allegedly shot a Missouri City police officer. The incident started when officer Crystal Sepulveda, 29, and other officers with the Missouri City...
Comments / 3