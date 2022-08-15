ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Third suspect arrested in 2021 dragging death of beloved Houston grandmother

HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

La Marque man gets 35 years for knife assault of girlfriend

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A La Marque man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend with a knife. Last June, officers responded to a report of a woman bleeding outside of an apartment. The victim had crawled from a nearby storage unit and...
LA MARQUE, TX
cw39.com

Third suspect arrested in deadly McDonald’s robbery from 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) — A third person has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2021 robbery that left a 71-year-old woman dead outside of a McDonald’s. Lawrence Earl Thomas is charged with capital murder in the death of Martha Medina. That’s according to our news partners at...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Robber receives 29-year sentence for multiple violent crimes in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – A Honduran national who illegally resided in the Houston area has been ordered to prison for 29 years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Denis Matute, 27, pleaded guilty in November to his crimes. He received a nine-year sentence for two counts for robbery, 10 years for two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence (which will be served consecutively to each other).
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Suspect Arrested For Assaulting A Constable Deputy in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 16, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 23500 block of Cimber Lane in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the suspect involved refused to comply with the deputy's commands and struck him in the face multiple times. After a brief...
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

Accused teen rapist charged 1 year after attack due to forensic lab backlog

HOUSTON - On August 1, 2021, Houston police say a 14-year-old girl was sitting outside her apartment on the 9600 block of Homestead Rd in North Houston. Around 10 p.m. that night, investigators say 39-year-old Terrance Terrell Richard drove up to the girl, forced her into his car, then drove around to the back parking lot of the complex, and proceeded to rape her.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
PORTER, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
HOUSTON, TX

