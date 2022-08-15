HOUSTON - On August 1, 2021, Houston police say a 14-year-old girl was sitting outside her apartment on the 9600 block of Homestead Rd in North Houston. Around 10 p.m. that night, investigators say 39-year-old Terrance Terrell Richard drove up to the girl, forced her into his car, then drove around to the back parking lot of the complex, and proceeded to rape her.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO