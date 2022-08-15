I thought that partisan primaries for school board were a great idea when the enabling legislation was passed, but they really turned out to be a gift that keeps on giving. Today’s Republican and Democratic Parties present two different worldviews that is apparent to anyone who pays even passing attention to the news. In Tennessee, actual membership in one party or another, when it doesn’t involve Democrats “tactically” voting in Republican primaries, indicates adherence to one or the other worldview, rather than simply a preference for elephants or donkeys.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO