New chief of staff named for TN Dept. of Health
Elizabeth Foy, Esq., has been appointed chief of staff for the Tennessee Department of Health. In this role, she will provide leadership to internal and external priorities that are essential to the department’s overall success. “Elizabeth has been an instrumental and critical part of our team and has quickly...
Letter to the Editor: Partisan school board races still a good idea
I thought that partisan primaries for school board were a great idea when the enabling legislation was passed, but they really turned out to be a gift that keeps on giving. Today’s Republican and Democratic Parties present two different worldviews that is apparent to anyone who pays even passing attention to the news. In Tennessee, actual membership in one party or another, when it doesn’t involve Democrats “tactically” voting in Republican primaries, indicates adherence to one or the other worldview, rather than simply a preference for elephants or donkeys.
