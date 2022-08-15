ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pitt ranked No. 17 in Associated Press preseason poll

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DqCB_0hHtzegR00

More national recognition rolled Pitt’s way Monday when the Panthers were placed No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll.

It’s the first time since 2010 Pitt is ranked in the preseason poll, but don’t bother telling Pat Narduzzi. He doesn’t care.

Pitt’s coach made his feelings abundantly clear Aug. 10 after the USA Today Sports/American Football Coaches Association poll was released, and the Panthers were ranked No. 16.

“There shouldn’t be a preseason poll. To me, the preseason poll means absolutely nothing,” Narduzzi said at the time. “I want to know where we’re going to be late December, early January. That’s the one that matters. If our guys are looking at that, good luck to you.”

No matter how Narduzzi feels about preseason polls, Pitt will enter the 2022 season with high expectations. Players are not shy about talking national championship.

After winning its first conference championship of any kind in a decisive victory against Wake Forest in the ACC title game, Pitt (11-3 in 2021) returns 15 starters: seven on offense, seven on defense and kicker Sam Scarton.

The opener will be nationally televised Sept. 1 against unranked West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium. ESPN’s iconic “GameDay” pregame show will be on site, adding spice to the anticipation.

Pitt is one of five ACC teams ranked in the AP preseason poll, joining No. 4 Clemson, No. 13 N.C. State, No. 16 Miami and No. 22 Wake Forest. N.C. State is ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2003. Pitt edged out No. 18 Wisconsin for 17th place with 383 voting points to the Badgers’ 363.

Also, Tennessee leads those teams listed in Others Receiving Votes. The Volunteers visit the Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 10 in an important nonconference Power 5 showdown.

Other schools of note receiving votes were No. 29 Penn State (160) and No. 39 North Carolina (nine). Pitt visits the Tar Heels on Oct. 29.

Alabama is the overwhelming choice to start the season No. 1, with 54 first-place votes. No. 2 Ohio State (six) and No. 3 and defending national champion Georgia (three) round out the top three.

They are followed (in order) by Clemson, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Utah, Michigan, Oklahoma and Baylor. Texas A&M was unranked in the final 2021 poll.

Alabama is ranked the preseason No. 1 for the second year in row and seventh time in coach Nick Saban’s 15 seasons (ninth overall). The Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the national championship game, missing out on a seventh title in 13 years. Alabama has turned a preseason No. 1 ranking into a national title only once under Saban.

No. 7 Utah leads all Pac-12 schools with its highest preseason ranking after winning the conference title last year. No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Baylor are the highest ranked Big 12 schools.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kansas State 2022 Opponents: Top newcomers in Weeks 1-6

With the 2022 season right around the corner, it's time to start taking a hard look at K-State's slate of opponents in the months ahead. Like K-State, all 12 rivals will enter the season holding high hopes for freshman newcomers and transfers alike. Here's a breakdown of the most highly-rated of each on both sides of the ball for opponents 1-6 on the Wildcats' schedule.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State high on Joel Klatt's final preseason college football ranking

One of the college football analysts we have a ton of respect for is Fox’s Joel Klatt. He’s insightful, doesn’t seem to make statements just to rile up fanbases, and has the knowledge of the game to make an unbiased call on things. He also has become somewhat the voice of Ohio State football over the last few years with the Buckeyes finding themselves over on Fox often.
COLUMBUS, OH
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
335
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy