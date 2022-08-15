Pitt ranked No. 17 in Associated Press preseason poll

More national recognition rolled Pitt’s way Monday when the Panthers were placed No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll.

It’s the first time since 2010 Pitt is ranked in the preseason poll, but don’t bother telling Pat Narduzzi. He doesn’t care.

Pitt’s coach made his feelings abundantly clear Aug. 10 after the USA Today Sports/American Football Coaches Association poll was released, and the Panthers were ranked No. 16.

“There shouldn’t be a preseason poll. To me, the preseason poll means absolutely nothing,” Narduzzi said at the time. “I want to know where we’re going to be late December, early January. That’s the one that matters. If our guys are looking at that, good luck to you.”

No matter how Narduzzi feels about preseason polls, Pitt will enter the 2022 season with high expectations. Players are not shy about talking national championship.

After winning its first conference championship of any kind in a decisive victory against Wake Forest in the ACC title game, Pitt (11-3 in 2021) returns 15 starters: seven on offense, seven on defense and kicker Sam Scarton.

The opener will be nationally televised Sept. 1 against unranked West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium. ESPN’s iconic “GameDay” pregame show will be on site, adding spice to the anticipation.

Pitt is one of five ACC teams ranked in the AP preseason poll, joining No. 4 Clemson, No. 13 N.C. State, No. 16 Miami and No. 22 Wake Forest. N.C. State is ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2003. Pitt edged out No. 18 Wisconsin for 17th place with 383 voting points to the Badgers’ 363.

Also, Tennessee leads those teams listed in Others Receiving Votes. The Volunteers visit the Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 10 in an important nonconference Power 5 showdown.

Other schools of note receiving votes were No. 29 Penn State (160) and No. 39 North Carolina (nine). Pitt visits the Tar Heels on Oct. 29.

Alabama is the overwhelming choice to start the season No. 1, with 54 first-place votes. No. 2 Ohio State (six) and No. 3 and defending national champion Georgia (three) round out the top three.

They are followed (in order) by Clemson, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Utah, Michigan, Oklahoma and Baylor. Texas A&M was unranked in the final 2021 poll.

Alabama is ranked the preseason No. 1 for the second year in row and seventh time in coach Nick Saban’s 15 seasons (ninth overall). The Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the national championship game, missing out on a seventh title in 13 years. Alabama has turned a preseason No. 1 ranking into a national title only once under Saban.

No. 7 Utah leads all Pac-12 schools with its highest preseason ranking after winning the conference title last year. No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Baylor are the highest ranked Big 12 schools.