The Genius Of… Total Life Forever by Foals
Shrewdly calculating that this year’s lockdown-free summer would be one worth marking, Foals released the buoyant Life is Yours, which has been a regular accompaniment to our sun-wallowing over the past few months. Indulging in Yannis Philippakis and Jimmy Smith’s funked-up chops and sizzling leads has been a reminder of their creative symmetry, and how their six-string interplay has been crucial to more than a decade of adoration and acclaim.
Pianos Become The Teeth embrace tape manipulation on new album, Drift
Post-hardcore veterans Pianos Become The Teeth have been bringing interesting sounds and cinematic soundscapes to the world since 2006, and now return with their fifth studio album, Drift. Below, guitarists Mike York and Chad McDonald examine their favourite guitar parts on Drift, and tell us how they created them. Genevieve.
Eric Clapton shares unreleased cover of Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign
Eric Clapton has shared a previously unreleased cover of Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign from his upcoming remastered vinyl box set. The Complete Reprise Studio Albums Vol. 1 box set will feature remastered versions of Money and Cigarettes as a single LP, and Behind the Sun, August, Journeyman, From the Cradle, and Pilgrim as double LPs.
Joseph Quinn also blasted Black Sabbath and Slayer to prepare for his role on Stranger Things
Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn has revealed Black Sabbath and Slayer were among his listening choices while preparing for the role of Eddie Munson. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Quinn discussed the bands he listened to to get into the mindset to the Master Of Puppets shredder. “I listened to Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath over and over,” he explained. “Master Of Puppets as well, Slayer…all that kind of stuff. That was my way into that whole world, really. Black Sabbath were my guys, and Led Zeppelin too, but I guess they’re less metal.”
Gene Simmons says “Kiss will continue in other ways” after farewell tour ends – like Blue Man Group
Famed glam rocker Gene Simmons has asserted that KISS will “continue in other ways” once their ongoing End Of The Road farewell tour ends. Speaking to YouTuber Dean Delray on episode 660 of his Let There Be Talk interview series, Simmons shared that the band’s future could lie in becoming a rock ‘n’ roll franchise. “The important thing is when it’s the last show, it’ll be the last show,” he told Delray, who described Simmons as his “ultimate dream guest”.
Watch: Nita Strauss joins Demi Lovato for first full on-stage performance on tour
Guitarist Nita Strauss has shared footage of her first full show performance alongside pop-idol-turned-rocker, Demi Lovato. Strauss had been touring with Alice Cooper since 2014 prior to announcing her departure in July. At the time, she wrote on social media, “After this absolutely incredible run in Europe, it is bittersweet for me to let you guys know that I will not be joining the Alice Cooper band for the upcoming fall tour. I will also regretfully have to cancel the festival dates my solo band had planned for the rest of the year.”
“I don’t really use that many pedals”: Harry Styles gets gifted a one-off pedal that uses transistors from the Ed Sullivan Show studio
Harry Styles, the latest guest to get interviewed by DIY darling Nardwuar, received a one-of-a-kind effects pedal from Satellite Amps, only to later admit that he rarely uses pedals in his guitar playing. The interview, which took place at Coachella, heard Styles speak about his childhood idols to the sources...
Electro-Harmonix finally gives J Mascis a signature Ram’s Head Big Muff Pi
Electro-Harmonix has launched the J Mascis Ram’s Head Big Muff Pi, which is said to pay homage to the Dinosaur Jr. guitarist’s signature fuzzed-out tone. The silicon fuzz pedal is described as being “sonically more articulate” than other Big Muffs, providing a smooth and aggressive response, with a focus on string separation and dynamics.
Ronnie James Dio created Hear N’ Aid charity record when metal was left out from LiveAid
A new clip from the upcoming Ronnie James Dio documentary, Dio: Dreamers Never Die, has been unveiled, showing how the Rainbow vocalist developed his own charity project – sort of like heavy metal’s own We Are The World. Today, (August 18), new footage from the forthcoming documentary dropped....
Dee Snider loved Queen so much he ‘embarrassed’ them at one of their early shows
In an interview from earlier this week, Dee Snider recalled a moment in which he ‘embarrassed’ Queen during the early days of Twisted Sister’s career. Speaking as part of an interview with AXS TV on Tuesday (August 16), the glam icon described his unwavering love for Queen, saying that he has been a fan of the band for so long that he was even able to ‘embarrass’ them at one of their early live performances.
Gibson president teases what looks like a new guitar shape – think Theodore, but different
Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian is back at it with the teasing, and this time, it’s a blurry Instagram Story photo of him sporting what looks to be a new Gibson model. In the cheeky reveal, we have a completely new shape of electric guitar with an Explorer style headstock.
