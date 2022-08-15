Read full article on original website
Harris County public safety news conference turns after Judge Lina Hidalgo questioned on spending
The Harris County Judge and other leaders celebrated strides in their anti-crime initiatives, but that mood turned when she was posed this line of questioning.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Temp workers call on Houston, Harris County to crack down on staffing agencies’ practices
Dozens of temporary workers gathered outside Houston City Hall to protest what they called exploitative practices within local staffing agencies that are contracted through the city and county. The group said they want the local government, who often contracts with staffing agencies, to regulate workforce treatment in its staff. "Even...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Two Houston Residents charged in $6M pediatric dental Medicaid fraud/kickback scheme
HOUSTON, TX -- An operator and manager at a dental clinic have been charged for their roles in a health care fraud scheme involving $6 million in claims to Medicaid, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Authorities took Ifeanyi Ndubisi Ozoh, 51, Houston, into custody today. He is expected to...
Report shows contamination in Fifth Ward cancer cluster worse than anyone thought
Fifth Ward residents didn't have the scientific proof or verbiage to connect the dots and show that they are being poisoned. Now they do.
forwardtimes.com
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative
UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
Click2Houston.com
Houston ISD offering new accelerated diploma program for students
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District, in partnership with Eight Million Stories, Inc., announced Wednesday that it will be offering a new education option called HISD REAL. The district said the primary goal of HISD REAL is to support disconnected students in earning their high school diplomas through re-engagement...
thekatynews.com
Texas Center for the Missing has Cancelled a Houston Regional SILVER ALERT – Located Safely
Texas Center for the Missing has cancelled a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 66-year-old Chester Collins. He was last seen on Thursday, August 11, 2002, in the 1300 block of Hermann Drive, Houston, TX 77004. His clothing description is unknown. Mr. Collins has...
Court docs: Former Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has a history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
fox26houston.com
Conditions getting better at NE Houston apartment complex, residents push for progress
HOUSTON - Tenants in a neglected northeast Houston complex report that progress is being made on their property. The Texas Organizing Project, a local renter’s rights organization, tells FOX 26, they met with those tenants at Timber Ridge Apartments on Tuesday night. In late July, several residents reported at...
howafrica.com
Single Mom of 2 Opens First Black-Owned Pediatric Practice in Galveston County, Texas
Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who at 42 years old has launched iCare Pediatrics, the first ever Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County which is just 30 minutes away from Houston. La Tosha, who graduated from the University of Texas School of Nursing...
hhhistory.com
The Texas City Disaster
We have faced some startling and horrifying disasters in the United States but today I want to talk about one that is listed as the worst industrial disaster in our history. The facts are startling, as is the death toll. At the time, people did not realize the deadliness of the products they were dealing with or that they could cost so many lives.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Lightning blamed for Clear Lake fire, 18-wheeler flips on Pasadena freeway
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Lightning being blamed for Clear Lake apartment fire. An apartment fire on El Dorado in the Clear Lake area may have been caused by a lightning strike. The viewer who sent this...
Houston man accused of scamming people out of $787K in property scheme
Properties located in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas were involved in the alleged scheme. There are some local victims, but others are from as far as California.
52 Clear Creek ISD students among victims displaced after apartment fire in Webster
While it's unclear what sparked the fire, the Red Cross will be assisting the victims and Clear Creek ISD said "CCISD Cares" has been activated to also help students.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston home health care business owner sent to prison for $10M Medicare fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of 60 months...
beckersdental.com
2 Texas dental clinic leaders charged in $6M Medicaid fraud, kickback scheme
A manager and operator of a Houston dental clinic have been charged in a $6 million Medicaid fraud and kickback scheme, the Justice Department said Aug. 18. Rene Fernandez Gaviola, 65, and Ifeanyi Ndubisi Ozoh, 51, were the operator and manager of Floss Family Dental Care, respectively. Mr. Gaviola and...
uhd.edu
From: Cynthia Vargas, Director of Emergency Management
I want to provide an update on UHD’s COVID-19 protocols. As you may be aware, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has been relaxing requirements and recommendations for COVID-19 safety over the past year as the population has shown greater immunity as a whole. Among public universities in Texas,...
iheart.com
The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman to serve fed time after creating bills for fake patients in $10M Medicare scheme, DOJ says
HOUSTON – A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty on April 7. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of...
Houston Woman Warning Others By Sharing a Chilling Story About a Napkin That was Left on Her Car Door
It was a birthday that one Houston woman will always remember—but for all the wrong reasons. Erin Mims is a local business owner in the Houston area and she's sharing a recent horrible experience in hopes that it will educate and warn others. Mims and her husband Bobbie Marshall...
