kptv.com
Neighbors remember and honor Aloha murder victim
ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly three weeks after a local woman was murdered, a memorial has been set up outside an Aloha apartment complex. Fabian Hernandez is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell. Detectives say she was killed and put into a trash compactor at the Goose Apartments. “It...
beachconnection.net
Seaside SandFest New to N. Oregon Coast, Featuring Much More Than Sandcastles
(Seaside, Oregon) – Early September brings something startlingly beautiful to the north Oregon coast town of Seaside, as the Seaside SandFest event takes place there to show off the wowing works of various true Michelangelos of the genre. The Seaside SandFest happens September 7 – 11 right near the Turnaround. (Courtesy photo above: the work of Lisa Donze).
beachconnection.net
Where the Cushy and Beachy Collide at N. Oregon Coast's Manzanita: Ocean Inn
(Manzanita, Oregon) – A tad out of the way while you're zipping up Highway 101, Manzanita is a little north Oregon coast town that's rather big on pleasant surprises. The burgh is a bit of a nook 'n cranny all itself, but within it are other such pockets of beachy delights just a bit tucked away out of sight, including some culinary finds and even accesses. Much about this place seems hiding in plain sight. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
12 theme parks and water parks in the Pacific Northwest
While Oregon and Washington don’t exactly have a surplus of thrilling rides, there are still several theme parks and water parks around the Northwest where people can get their adrenaline surging.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
‘Potentially armed subject’ on the loose in Washington County
A "potentially armed subject" is sought in Washington County on Tuesday evening, officials say.
Oregon Air Show set to feature Air Force Thunderbirds
The 2022 Oregon International Air show makes its grand return to McMinnville this weekend.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Hwy. 30, Clatsop Co., Aug. 17
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at about 2:30 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a death investigation on Highway 30 near milepost 89. Upon arrival Troopers located a deceased male, identified as Kevin Lilly (32) of Portland. The Oregon State Police and Clatsop County Major Crime Team responded to the scene. Investigators are requesting anyone who may have information or saw a maroon Mercedes passenger car between 12:00 AM – 2:30 AM in the area to please contact the Oregon State Police at *OSP (*677) or 800-442-0776. Reference Case Number SP22-210574. The Clatsop County Major Crime Team is comprised of agencies from the Oregon State Police, Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, Astoria Police Department, Seaside Police Department, Cannon Beach Police Department and the Clatsop County District Attorney’s Office. There is no risk to public safety regarding this investigation.
‘It’s a hard hit’: Local construction company talks excavator theft
For the second time this month, an excavator was stolen off a local job site.
Death investigation underway in Clatsop County after body of Portland man found
A death investigation is underway after a Portland man was found dead on Highway 30 on Saturday, authorities said.
KXL
Oregon International Air Show Takes To The Skies Over McMinnville
McMINNVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon International Air Show is back at the McMinnville Airport this weekend. The show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team and other military and civilian aircraft. Major Kristin Beo Wolfe will be showing off the...
KXL
3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Three people died in a crash on Highway 101 south of Lincoln City on Monday morning. Investigators say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Matthew Phillips was going southbound, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck going northbound around 10:40am. Philips along with his...
Tigard Police Log: Shoplifters threaten store worker with gun
The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service from July 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, July 24 A driver crashed into a photo enforcement pole on Southwest Hall Boulevard at 72nd Avenue. Responding officers arrested the driver for DUII, reckless driving and criminal mischief. An hour and a half after the crash, his blood alcohol content was measured at thrice the legal limit. Four cars...
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
3 identified in deadly Hwy 101 crash near Lincoln City
The three people killed in a crash near Lincoln City on Monday have been identified.
Forest Grove Police Log: Huge snake disrupts traffic
The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from July 29-Aug. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 29 Police were called to resolve a dispute between a homeowner and a door-to-door salesman, reportedly over the overzealous manner in which the salesman spoke to the homeowner's wife. Officers determined nothing criminal had occurred, but suggested the salesman consider scaling back his pitch when customers express...
kptv.com
Body recovered from Cowlitz River identified as 32-year-old Kelso man
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A body recovered from the Cowlitz River last week has been positively identified, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Ray Hughes, 32, was listed as a missing person after he attempted to cross the Cowlitz River near the 800 block of Westside Highway on Aug. 3. Hughes went underwater and did not resurface. Rescue crews did not locate Hughes at the time.
Scappoose Police Log: Boyfriend arrested for broomstick assault
The Scappoose Police Department responds to calls for service from July 21-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Thursday, July 21 Police assisted an outside agency in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Friday, July 22 Police were dispatched to a non-injury accident in the 34000 block of Northeast Heron Meadows Way. It was reported that the driver hit a parked vehicle, causing damage to the rear...
Chronicle
Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503
Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
Fatal crash in Ridgefield leaves one dead, another injured
One man died in a fatal crash in Ridgefield according to Washington State Patrol.
