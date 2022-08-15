ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

WTAJ

One injured in tractor-trailer, car crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a crash Friday morning involving a car and tractor-trailer. The crash occurred at 9:22 a.m. on Route 764 in Allegheny Township at the 6th Avenue and California Avenue intersection, according to 511PA. Allegheny Township police said a 44-year-old woman driving a Hyundai […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Update: Tractor fire destroys farm building in Bedford County

UPDATE: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire marshal has determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a farm building in Bedford County Thursday morning. Lieutenant and Incident Commander at New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Company Wyatt Fisher said a tractor at the dairy farm along Corley Road in Juniata Township caught on fire. Fisher […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Bonniebrook Rd. Crash

One person suffered minor injuries in a crash that happened earlier this week in Jefferson Township. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bonniebrook and Great Belt Roads. State police say 68-year-old Patricia Hammer of New Wilmington went through a stop sign at...
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Armstrong County man faces drug charges after pursuit in Springdale Township

An Armstrong County man faces felony drug charges after a state trooper said suspected fentanyl tablets fell out of his shorts during a traffic stop in July 2021. Braden Taylor Stevenson, 23, of Brady’s Bend Cemetery Road in Brady’s Bend Township was charged with two felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with two counts of drug possession and a count of driving with a suspended license.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Reynoldsville Man Crashes into Retaining Wall

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a Reynoldsville man lost control of his vehicle and collided with a stone wall on Monday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:39 p.m. on Monday, August 15, along State Route 310, south of its intersection with 10th Street, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

14-year-old injured in Armstrong County house fire

Fire crews were dispatched to North Water Street in Kittanning early Wednesday on the report of a house fire. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. A family of four was inside the home at the time. They were able to escape, but Kittanning fire Chief Earl Kline said...
KITTANNING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police say rear-end crash at stop light on Route 66 in Salem sent 1 to hospital

A Pitcairn man was hospitalized Wednesday after his car was rear-ended at the interchange of routes 66 and 22 in Salem, according to state police. John Farally, 56, of Pitcairn, was waiting at a stop light on Route 66 north at 6:30 a.m. when the Mazda 3 he was driving was hit from behind. A BMW being driven by Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City, did not slow down for stopped traffic, troopers said.
PITCAIRN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
BRADDOCK, PA
WTAJ

One dead after motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was killed Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle in Eldred Township. Dispatch said the crash happened at the 2200 block of Route 36, just north of Carls Lane. Robert Coleman, 36, of DuBois, was killed, according to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker. The crash occurred at approximately 6:16 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

16-year-old best man dies in Fayette County crash on the way to wedding

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A community is mourning a 16-year-old boy who died in a crash over the weekend in Fayette County.  The crash happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Saltlick Township on Saturday, and the Fayette County coroner identified the victim as Tyler Nicholson.  State police say 19-year-old Ryan Leighty was driving a Ford Mustang with Nicholson as his passenger when their car hit another vehicle turning onto Calvary Church Road. Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene.  The coroner said neither teen was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle did not have an airbag system.  Nicholson's...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 killed in Armstrong County crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Armstrong County. Clarion County Public Safety told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the crash happened around 5 p.m. near North Riverview Drive and Bennertown Road in Parker. The Armstrong County coroner told the Post-Gazette that a fourth person was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh. 
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County road to close at railroad crossing

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Listie Road in Somerset County will be closed for maintenance to the railroad crossing next week. Starting on Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26 maintenance will start being performed on the road. The road will only be closed at the railroad crossing. Traffic will be detoured from SR4011 to […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

