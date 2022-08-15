Read full article on original website
19-year-old woman killed in Indiana County crash
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash in Indiana County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. The Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. identified the woman who died as Alivia Renae...
One injured in tractor-trailer, car crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a crash Friday morning involving a car and tractor-trailer. The crash occurred at 9:22 a.m. on Route 764 in Allegheny Township at the 6th Avenue and California Avenue intersection, according to 511PA. Allegheny Township police said a 44-year-old woman driving a Hyundai […]
wtae.com
Driver takes off after crashing into tree in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man took off after a crash in Unity Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on State Route 119 north of Rizzo Road. Police said the 40-year-old man went off the road and crashed into a...
Update: Tractor fire destroys farm building in Bedford County
UPDATE: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire marshal has determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a farm building in Bedford County Thursday morning. Lieutenant and Incident Commander at New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Company Wyatt Fisher said a tractor at the dairy farm along Corley Road in Juniata Township caught on fire. Fisher […]
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Bonniebrook Rd. Crash
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash that happened earlier this week in Jefferson Township. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bonniebrook and Great Belt Roads. State police say 68-year-old Patricia Hammer of New Wilmington went through a stop sign at...
wtae.com
Fayette County man threatened to bomb several places unless he spoke with Dolly Parton, police say
A Fayette County man faces charges for threatening to blow up several places unless he spoke with music icon Dolly Parton. State police said they received a call from James Shroyer on Wednesday saying he placed explosives at a Sheetz in Mount Pleasant, the court house in Greensburg and a parking lot in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Armstrong County man faces drug charges after pursuit in Springdale Township
An Armstrong County man faces felony drug charges after a state trooper said suspected fentanyl tablets fell out of his shorts during a traffic stop in July 2021. Braden Taylor Stevenson, 23, of Brady’s Bend Cemetery Road in Brady’s Bend Township was charged with two felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with two counts of drug possession and a count of driving with a suspended license.
Officer hospitalized, one man arrested after SWAT situation in Beaver County
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A police officer was hospitalized and a man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Beaver County. The standoff began in the area of Ninth Street and Melrose Avenue in Ambridge at around 3 p.m. Ambridge police said they were contacted by Beaver County detectives to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Reynoldsville Man Crashes into Retaining Wall
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a Reynoldsville man lost control of his vehicle and collided with a stone wall on Monday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:39 p.m. on Monday, August 15, along State Route 310, south of its intersection with 10th Street, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
wtae.com
14-year-old injured in Armstrong County house fire
Fire crews were dispatched to North Water Street in Kittanning early Wednesday on the report of a house fire. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. A family of four was inside the home at the time. They were able to escape, but Kittanning fire Chief Earl Kline said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police say rear-end crash at stop light on Route 66 in Salem sent 1 to hospital
A Pitcairn man was hospitalized Wednesday after his car was rear-ended at the interchange of routes 66 and 22 in Salem, according to state police. John Farally, 56, of Pitcairn, was waiting at a stop light on Route 66 north at 6:30 a.m. when the Mazda 3 he was driving was hit from behind. A BMW being driven by Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City, did not slow down for stopped traffic, troopers said.
Charges filed after Altoona teen rams man with pickup truck, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona teen is facing charges after police said he rammed a man and his girlfriend’s car with his Dodge truck. Altoona police said that on Saturday at 12:19 a.m., Aug. 6, Kyle Kimberling, 17, was driving his black Dodge 2500 pickup truck when he went looking for his girlfriend. When he […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
Police investigating multiple car break-ins in Westmoreland County
LATROBE, Pa. — Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating multiple smash-and-grab car break-ins at several county parks. “This is the first time I’ve heard like anything here,” Amanda Derek said. Parkgoers like Amanda Derek said hearing about the brazen thefts from parked cars at Twin Lakes Park...
One dead after motorcycle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was killed Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle in Eldred Township. Dispatch said the crash happened at the 2200 block of Route 36, just north of Carls Lane. Robert Coleman, 36, of DuBois, was killed, according to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker. The crash occurred at approximately 6:16 […]
16-year-old best man dies in Fayette County crash on the way to wedding
SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A community is mourning a 16-year-old boy who died in a crash over the weekend in Fayette County. The crash happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Saltlick Township on Saturday, and the Fayette County coroner identified the victim as Tyler Nicholson. State police say 19-year-old Ryan Leighty was driving a Ford Mustang with Nicholson as his passenger when their car hit another vehicle turning onto Calvary Church Road. Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner said neither teen was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle did not have an airbag system. Nicholson's...
3 killed in Armstrong County crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Armstrong County. Clarion County Public Safety told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the crash happened around 5 p.m. near North Riverview Drive and Bennertown Road in Parker. The Armstrong County coroner told the Post-Gazette that a fourth person was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh.
Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
Somerset County road to close at railroad crossing
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Listie Road in Somerset County will be closed for maintenance to the railroad crossing next week. Starting on Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26 maintenance will start being performed on the road. The road will only be closed at the railroad crossing. Traffic will be detoured from SR4011 to […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man gets 11 to 22 years in heroin-induced hit-and-run that killed cyclist in Bell Acres
Everything about Kate Brown’s life has changed since her husband Curt was killed cycling in Bell Acres two years ago after being struck by a motorist who was high on heroin. She said she lost her best friend and husband of nearly 22 years. She now has four separate...
